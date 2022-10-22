As everyone is saying, we need a midfielder now, with an emphasis on athleticism. We are getting overrun.



If Brighton want too much for Caicedo, we should be looking at Kone, or Khephren Thuram, or possibly Joao Gomes. The risk is they will need some time to settle, and we dont get the immediate uptick we need. Thats a risk for any signing, but in this instance, it might be why paying over the odds for Caicedo is the way to go, as he has already got to grips with the Prem.



Tough business to make the right decision.



As for the impact us signing Caicedo might have on signing Bellingham, theres too much that we dont know about that.



What will the fee be for Bellingham?

Does he have a release clause?

Does he only have eyes for Liverpool?

Will we have investment?

Will we have new owners?



I am not unequivocally willing to say that signing Caicedo now means we cannot sign Bellingham in summer. We dont know that.



What we do know is teams are waltzing through our midfield and we are giving up far too many chances because of it. Without a midfield signing now, we cant say top four has gone, but we can say it looks harder to achieve.