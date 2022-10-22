« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1298 1299 1300 1301 1302 [1303]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2619213 times)

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,184
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52080 on: Today at 02:00:07 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 01:36:35 pm
I don't not much other than us being linked to him way back and thinking he looked physically massive playing against us, but with Barca seemingly wanting to sell for cheap, would Kessie be a good option?

No.  Not really good enough.  He cant get into a poor Barcelona team at the moment. 
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,004
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52081 on: Today at 02:00:20 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 01:52:25 pm
If we aren't getting Bellingham, aren't trying for Enzo, then that's a little concerning. Almost makes me think the money isn't there and never was

Think thats a bit of a stretch. Weve known for ages that Bellingham was going to be what, minimum £90m? No way we keep up the pursuit if we think we cant stretch to at least that. But even if we do have the money, it doesnt mean were happy to pay it for Enzo. 
Logged

Offline Elf Pistolero_7

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 744
  • You'll Never Walk Alone
    • Spirit Of Shankly
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52082 on: Today at 02:07:41 pm »
Some of you might need the Samaritans number to hand because were not signing Bellingham.
Logged
"Some people believe football is a matter of life and death. I'm very disappointed with that attitude. I can assure you it is much, much more important than that"

Bill Shankly. He made the people happy.

Online Saus76

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 115
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52083 on: Today at 02:09:43 pm »
Quote from: Elf Pistolero_7 on Today at 02:07:41 pm
Some of you might need the Samaritans number to hand because were not signing Bellingham.

Thanks for that Mystic Meg. Personally, I do believe we are genuinely the front runners for his signature. There's far too much smoke and has been for some time now.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,340
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52084 on: Today at 02:09:55 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 01:33:03 pm
I'm not quite sure how you've come to the conclusion that signing Gakpo, who presumably will play at LW, will make the difference when I think most people agree that a lack of physicality and positional awareness in midfield is very clearly the source of our issues?

Anything can be masked if you have quality at both ends of the field. We have that now in Nunez, Salah, Jota, Gakpo, Diaz, Virgil, Matip, Konate and Alisson. Maybe not enough to win a league but certainly to get top four.

My concern was that the injuries to Jota and Diaz would hamper that and it still might but we have mitigated that with the Gakpo signing.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,417
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52085 on: Today at 02:10:16 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 01:57:47 pm
But those very same journalists said the money was there just a few weeks ago. You choose to believe what you want.

Tbf the message we send out is all over the shop. In one breath going after this player who we may or may not have an actual chance of getting, the next breath dropping indications that we had to stretch to make a deal for Gakpo

Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:00:20 pm
Think thats a bit of a stretch. Weve known for ages that Bellingham was going to be what, minimum £90m? No way we keep up the pursuit if we think we cant stretch to at least that. But even if we do have the money, it doesnt mean were happy to pay it for Enzo. 

Fair enough that's fine. If we are not certain of getting Bellingham though we really shouldn't build 2 windows around the possibility of getting him, nevermind the fact we need more than him anyway.

And I completely dismiss the idea of the right player as we knew it would be a challenge to get him and I don't for a second think that any competent scouting department cannot find anyone other than the most sought after midfielder in world football to improve our midfield, it's like saying Mbappe is literally the only person in the world that could have replaced Mane.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,917
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52086 on: Today at 02:10:33 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 01:14:40 pm
While Real Madrid do appear to be at the front of the queue for Jude Bellingham, Liverpool still hold out hope they can convince him to come to Anfield. [@neiljonesgoal]


 :lmao :lmao

Fuck me

I said Marca wouldnt be making so much noise if there was no inclination he wanted to go there.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,595
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52087 on: Today at 02:10:42 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 01:14:40 pm
While Real Madrid do appear to be at the front of the queue for Jude Bellingham, Liverpool still hold out hope they can convince him to come to Anfield. [@neiljonesgoal]


 :lmao :lmao

Fuck me

We all hope  ;)

If it's a choice between us and Madrid, then there will be only one winner, I suspect.
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,255
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52088 on: Today at 02:11:06 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 02:10:16 pm
Tbf the message we send out is all over the shop. In one breath going after this player who we may or may not have an actual chance of getting, the next breath dropping indications that we had to stretch to make a deal for Gakpo

Fair enough that's fine. If we are not certain of getting Bellingham though we really shouldn't build 2 windows around the possibility of getting him, nevermind the fact we need more than him anyway.

And I completely dismiss the idea of the right player as we knew it would be a challenge to get him and I don't for a second think that any competent scouting department cannot find anyone other than the most sought after midfielder in world football to improve our midfield, it's like saying Mbappe is literally the only person in the world that could have replaced Mane.

Exactly, so take everything any journalist says with a big pinch of salt.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,595
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52089 on: Today at 02:12:09 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 01:57:47 pm
But those very same journalists said the money was there just a few weeks ago. You choose to believe what you want.

The money is there, it's just the right players are not  ;)
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,163
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52090 on: Today at 02:18:47 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:14:54 pm
Does it really matter? The only issue about the Bellingham chase would be if we made the mad decision to pass on other players to wait for him. Thats why if offerred the chance to sign Enzo now, I would take it.

Even if we don't get Bellingham we will no doubt still sign some brilliant players.

I guess it doesnt matter if we get him and I think with Madrid in for him we will know quickly where he is going.

I agree there is plenty of good CMs out there but to hear the noises last summer you'd think 99% of them werent good enough for us.
Logged

Online Higgins79

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,133
  • return of the king
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52091 on: Today at 02:19:14 pm »
The Bellingham business isnt money related. Every club has known for at least 12 months what its going to cost, so if we didnt have it we would have said so either directly or indirectly. If we miss out it will be because of the simple fact that Real Madrid are the biggest football club in the world.
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,728
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52092 on: Today at 02:21:48 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 02:10:33 pm
I said Marca wouldnt be making so much noise if there was no inclination he wanted to go there.
Yep. And a couple of months ago they seemed resigned to the fact that he was coming to us. Makes me think theyve held talks with him/his family after the World Cup and swayed him.
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,255
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52093 on: Today at 02:23:59 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 02:21:48 pm
Yep. And a couple of months ago they seemed resigned to the fact that he was coming to us. Makes me think theyve held talks with him/his family after the World Cup and swayed him.

Makes me think journos need clicks and views. Said it a few months ago that there will be loads of 'twists and turns' in the media between now and next summer, but it's likely he's already decided where he'll go.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,653
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52094 on: Today at 02:26:05 pm »
I still believe...
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,494
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52095 on: Today at 02:28:20 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 02:23:59 pm
Makes me think journos need clicks and views. Said it a few months ago that there will be loads of 'twists and turns' in the media between now and next summer, but it's likely he's already decided where he'll go.
Nah. They were also hyping Enzo last month but they've clearly given up on him. They only go on about players they are confident they'll get.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,340
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52096 on: Today at 02:31:06 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:26:05 pm
I still believe...

I believe we will get Enzo or Jude. Isnt Bellingham still on holiday in Birmingham?

Think we are getting other clubs to do the negotiating.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,417
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52097 on: Today at 02:32:13 pm »
Yeah I am starting to think the Madrid noise is because they held talks and got their noses in front in the race
Logged

Online Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,808
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52098 on: Today at 02:34:03 pm »
Quote from: Saus76 on Today at 02:09:43 pm
Thanks for that Mystic Meg. Personally, I do believe we are genuinely the front runners for his signature. There's far too much smoke and has been for some time now.

I was thinking this thread had been missing a mid-90's reference for quite a while now so kudos to you mate.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,004
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52099 on: Today at 02:35:30 pm »
I also dont completely buy into the idea that weve put everything in midfield on hold for Bellingham. We know we made a big play for Tchouameni, so it cant be the case. We also apparently tried to sign Laimer on a permanent deal.

So I do think wed sign someone else before the Bellingham race reaches its conclusion. Just think, as usual, that were either being too stringent on targets or not loosening the purse strings enough to get the right player in.
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,490
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52100 on: Today at 02:35:40 pm »
Honestly, stop hanging on every word these journos spit out. They're paid to be relevant and pretend they have some insider knowledge when clearly they're embellishing stories for clout. None of them had a clue about Gakpo until it was more or less done

Them telling us that their will be no more signings unless things drastically change are edging their bets.
Logged

Online "Merry CraigDSmas ... Everyone!"

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,138
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52101 on: Today at 02:36:49 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 02:32:13 pm
Yeah I am starting to think the Madrid noise is because they held talks and got their noses in front in the race

Madrid love to do their business in public.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,417
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52102 on: Today at 02:37:57 pm »
Quote from: "Merry CraigDSmas ... Everyone!" on Today at 02:36:49 pm
Madrid love to do their business in public.

Yep, and if they are getting so public I think they've got something.
Logged

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,693
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52103 on: Today at 02:41:07 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 02:37:57 pm
Yep, and if they are getting so public I think they've got something.

I don't. They do this regardless.


Anyway, I think I'll stay out of this thread for a while.
Logged

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,447
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52104 on: Today at 02:42:23 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 02:37:57 pm
Yep, and if they are getting so public I think they've got something.

That may be the case but the source of Marca's optimism seemed to be that Liverpool are going for Enzo Fernández so they might get a free run at Bellingham. I don't think there's more in it than that.
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,127
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52105 on: Today at 02:42:48 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:03:45 pm
So, you are suggesting that we should have signed another central defender in August 2017, instead of waiting for Van Dijk?

Totally different scenario, we need at least two new midfielders if not 3 by summer 2023, we were waiting a window to get the one player we needed in that position and since we needed somebody in the summer we are already at the equivalent to the january 2018 window right now.
Logged

Online The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,641
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52106 on: Today at 02:44:57 pm »
Neil Jones eh  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,564
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52107 on: Today at 02:45:28 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:36:29 pm
It is very safe to assume that we don't have £200 million for 2 midfield signings. Therefore, spending £60-70 million on Caicedo in January could very easily put us out of the Bellingham race, for purely financial reasons. If we do have a signal from Jude's camp that we are his preferred destination, I can easily see Jurgen going into the second half of the season with the 11 midfielders we have, now that we have improved our attack ...

Go on, tell us again which 11 midfielders we have that are actually midfielders and you think can actually get us top 4.

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1298 1299 1300 1301 1302 [1303]   Go Up
« previous next »
 