Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52000 on: Today at 12:41:09 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:14:39 pm
Question for you - assume that this chutney about us not signing anyone else this window is real

Would you rather we had  a) signed Gakpo b) sign an athletic but not top teir DM/CM  (take your pick but a Soumare/Dacoure/Amarabat type player)

ie which do you think is the better use of 35-40 million this window, an attacker who will play now then be a rotation piece later or a midfielder who provides what we don't have but will be a rotation piece not a first XI player

I thought an attacker had become a more pressing need as we approached this winter.

Im not as down as some others on midfield, even though I think we need at least two belting additions there. Think Keita being back is big, honestly thought something had happened between him and Klopp so Im pleased to see him playing. Clearly it may be shortlived until he gets injured again, but having him around improves our options. And I expect Fabinho to be better in this half of the season, while the return of Konate - who has barely featured all season - should improve us defensively too.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52001 on: Today at 12:42:29 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:14:39 pm
Question for you - assume that this chutney about us not signing anyone else this window is real

Would you rather we had  a) signed Gakpo b) sign an athletic but not top teir DM/CM  (take your pick but a Soumare/Dacoure/Amarabat type player)

ie which do you think is the better use of 35-40 million this window, an attacker who will play now then be a rotation piece later or a midfielder who provides what we don't have but will be a rotation piece not a first XI player

Midfielder. Our attackers are elite and will continue to make chances even for themselves. But without a solid midfield we are shipping goals way to easy, and not getting the ball to our attackers enough
Offline Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52002 on: Today at 12:42:47 pm »

we are one of the richest clubs in the world and weve been stingy as fuck for about 4 seasons now so the Gakpo vs midfielder quandary is a non starter for me

we can and should do both

Yes we have too many midfielders but we can carry a few extra for 6 months, the world wont end
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52003 on: Today at 12:44:21 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 12:39:01 pm
The summer window closed at 11pm on September the 1st. The recruitment team have had more than enough time to identify a cm for this window. I will be very disappointed if the Jan window closes without a midfield addition considering Klopp said himself last summer it was an area that needed improving.

I still believe we will bring someone in but it won't be Enzo or Moises imo.

And what if the midfielders we have identified are Bellingham and another one who are not available in January? Should we overspend for the other midfielder in January, and put in danger the signing of Bellingham?
Online Red-Soldier

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52004 on: Today at 12:47:04 pm »
The right players aren't available  ;)
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52005 on: Today at 12:49:02 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 12:32:00 pm
b.

We're desperate for a midfielder. It's as simple as that. Guess he's a little above the price range you mention but Caicedo really does solve a lot of problems. He's a very good player and would be an excellent signing.

One midfielder isnt solving anything. The midfield needs gutting and starting again both with a number of players then subsequently time on the training field. Thats probably not feasible right now therefore it was right we bolstered the area that we are strong in.

At both ends of the field we are looking good. Trent looks good thus far, Robbo was shaky yesterday but good prior to that, Van Dijks 1vs 1 defending is fine as is Matips. That is without counting Konate and Alisson.

At the top end of the field we look good but were lacking bodies. Now we have them and if we can be good at both ends of the field, we will be fine.

I want a midfielder now as well but as i said, it needs two or three players and thats not feasible now.
Online Higgins79

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52006 on: Today at 12:49:08 pm »
If we make the top 4 and sign Bellingham in the summer, the club will be rightly lauded for holding their nerve and getting the job done. But its one hell of a gamble.
Online HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52007 on: Today at 12:49:54 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:44:21 pm
And what if the midfielders we have identified are Bellingham and another one who are not available in January? Should we overspend for the other midfielder in January, and put in danger the signing of Bellingham?

Then the recruitment aren't doing their job properly if they have only identified two midfielders (with one of them being someone who everyone knows wasn't going to be available until next summer anyway).
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52008 on: Today at 12:51:04 pm »
Quote from: Higgins79 on Today at 12:49:08 pm
If we make the top 4 and sign Bellingham in the summer, the club will be rightly lauded for holding their nerve and getting the job done. But its one hell of a gamble.

Bellingham alone won't be enough though.
Online Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52009 on: Today at 12:51:12 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:47:04 pm
The right players aren't available  ;)

Keeping our powder dry,next summer's going to be big  ;)
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52010 on: Today at 12:52:08 pm »
Quote from: Higgins79 on Today at 12:49:08 pm
If we make the top 4 and sign Bellingham in the summer, the club will be rightly lauded for holding their nerve and getting the job done. But its one hell of a gamble.

Except it's just going to set us up for a Top 4 challenge next year not an actual title challenge. We need more than Bellingham
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52011 on: Today at 12:53:08 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:47:04 pm
The right players aren't available  ;)

Of course they are available, if you overpay. Fernandez is available if we could spend 120 upfront on his release clause. Caicedo seems to be available for £70 million. The question is, should we give up on signing of Bellingham in the summer, in order to get Fernandez or Caicedo in January?
Online xbugawugax

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52012 on: Today at 12:53:12 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 12:27:44 pm
Kone, Caceido, Thuram aren't elite and I would take them.

a player could just change our season. see VVD which seems like eons ago and good example was diaz last season. Think mid season there was a lot of gloom til diaz came and just catapulted our season with some fresh play

i do think that a decentish enough DM would do the same to our current batch. They just look jaded after the exertions from last season.
Online FlashGordon

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52013 on: Today at 12:54:56 pm »
Quote from: Higgins79 on Today at 12:49:08 pm
If we make the top 4 and sign Bellingham in the summer, the club will be rightly lauded for holding their nerve and getting the job done. But its one hell of a gamble.

Sadly, we need more than just Bellingham.
Online RedBec1993

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52014 on: Today at 12:55:03 pm »
Surely theres a dynamic, athletic ball playing midfielder available for a decentish price? Without breaking the bank, could turn our season around.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52015 on: Today at 12:55:06 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 12:49:54 pm
Then the recruitment aren't doing their job properly if they have only identified two midfielders (with one of them being someone who everyone knows wasn't going to be available until next summer anyway).

To be fair, we've had this exact same debate in August 2017, when we haven't signed a central defender, and we needed one ...
Online Legs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52016 on: Today at 12:58:25 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:44:21 pm
And what if the midfielders we have identified are Bellingham and another one who are not available in January? Should we overspend for the other midfielder in January, and put in danger the signing of Bellingham?

You seem far too confident in us getting Bellingham.

I think we need a CM now im buying all this crap of no value in the market and club of our size shouldnt have to wait around.
Online JRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52017 on: Today at 12:58:51 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 12:51:12 pm
Keeping our powder dry,next summer's going to be big  ;)
Or the summer after that
Online Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52018 on: Today at 01:00:40 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:37:04 am
It really is a bit odd how the club have seemingly flatly refused to improve the midfield. The last 1st team level midfielder we bought was Fabinho! Over four years ago. Its great having some talented youngsters coming through, but you never win anything with kids.
Thiago was signed after Fabinho
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52019 on: Today at 01:01:22 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 12:58:25 pm
You seem far too confident in us getting Bellingham.

I think we need a CM now im buying all this crap of no value in the market and club of our size shouldnt have to wait around.

That has already been answered ...

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:55:06 pm
To be fair, we've had this exact same debate in August 2017, when we haven't signed a central defender, and we needed one ...
Online Higgins79

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52020 on: Today at 01:01:54 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:52:08 pm
Except it's just going to set us up for a Top 4 challenge next year not an actual title challenge. We need more than Bellingham
I wasnt suggesting that it would be enough, we need another with genuine running power. But if we miss top 4 we can kiss it all goodbye. No way FSG sign off on £100m+ transfers with no champs league money, especially as the money now at Newcastle makes it so much more difficult to get back in there if we drop out.
Online cdav

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52021 on: Today at 01:02:00 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 12:55:03 pm
Surely theres a dynamic, athletic ball playing midfielder available for a decentish price? Without breaking the bank, could turn our season around.

I guess Kone or Thuram would cost around the Gakpo fee- sort of £40m/50m? We know we need a minimum 2 players and we are really struggling now, Mel Reddy said last summer we like Kone so get him in to help the midfield now- even just being athletic and able to tackle would drastically improve the current showing and help the players out
Online FlashGordon

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52022 on: Today at 01:02:16 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:55:06 pm
To be fair, we've had this exact same debate in August 2017, when we haven't signed a central defender, and we needed one ...

Yeah, but we need at least two midfielders so that analogy is useless.
Online RedBec1993

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52023 on: Today at 01:02:35 pm »
Neil Jones saying Real Madrid appear to be at the front of the queue for Bellingham. Says we still have a bit of hope we can convince him to join. Cba.

Says we are impressed with Caicedo but the 50 million fee will put us off.
Online 67CherryRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52024 on: Today at 01:03:44 pm »
I can't believe no one's mentioned yet that we need more than just Bellingham.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52025 on: Today at 01:03:45 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 01:02:16 pm
Yeah, but we need at least two midfielders so that analogy means nothing.

So, you are suggesting that we should have signed another central defender in August 2017, instead of waiting for Van Dijk?
Online clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52026 on: Today at 01:05:50 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 01:02:35 pm
Neil Jones saying Real Madrid appear to be at the front of the queue for Bellingham. Says we still have a bit of hope we can convince him to join. Cba.

Says we are impressed with Caicedo but the 50 million fee will put us off.


Wait 2 years for a midfielder we're not getting. Brilliant.
Online FlashGordon

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52027 on: Today at 01:06:12 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:03:45 pm
So, you are suggesting that we should have signed another central defender in August 2017, instead of waiting for Van Dijk?

No, because we only needed one fucking defender. We need more than just Bellingham, if you can't see that you're being deliberately obtuse.
Online RedBec1993

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52028 on: Today at 01:07:19 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:05:50 pm

Wait 2 years for a midfielder we're not getting. Brilliant.

Probably the only way well get him is if he only wants to join us.
Online clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52029 on: Today at 01:08:42 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 01:07:19 pm
Probably the only way well get him is if he only wants to join us.

And if not big summer 2024
Online Legs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52030 on: Today at 01:08:53 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:01:22 pm
That has already been answered ...

Yes and we got away with that as we were much better back then.

Spurs/Newcastle/Utd are all miles better too.

Its no good standing still as you get overtaken.

Online Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52031 on: Today at 01:09:56 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:46:41 am
Midfield needs bolstering by at least 3 players but the shape / system will need to change even if we get new players.

I still understand why we play so high. Five yards deeper and it stops a lot of issues.
Klopp said after the game about the goal that we should have been higher up the pitch not deeper
Online RedBec1993

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52032 on: Today at 01:10:21 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:08:42 pm
And if not big summer 2024

Neil Jones is quite reliable aswell so he must have indications that Madrid in the driving seat.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52033 on: Today at 01:11:00 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 01:07:19 pm
Probably the only way well get him is if he only wants to join us.

I mean thats normally how it works.
Online Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52034 on: Today at 01:11:44 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:05:50 pm

Wait 2 years for a midfielder we're not getting. Brilliant.
bloody hell chill out, nothing has been decided yet, a couple of weeks ago he was saying we were at the front of the queue!
Online RedBec1993

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52035 on: Today at 01:12:30 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:11:00 pm
I mean thats normally how it works.

Sometimes players are torn Im guessing and he could quite possibly see joining Madrid too good an opportunity to turn down.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52036 on: Today at 01:12:47 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 01:06:12 pm
No, because we only needed one fucking defender. We need more than just Bellingham, if you can't see that you're being deliberately obtuse.

We needed more than one central defender. We've signed one on a free transfer, and another one for a World record transfer fee. Have you ever thought that our midfield Matip could be available on the free in the summer, but his club are unwilling to sell in January, because they are chasing CL football?
Online Legs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52037 on: Today at 01:13:13 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 01:10:21 pm
Neil Jones is quite reliable aswell so he must have indications that Madrid in the driving seat.

Yeah him and Joyce are the main two i'd say.

Its becoming too much of a circus imo and makes me wonder who we go for.

I'd go for Declan Rice personally he would be good for us.
Online Caps4444

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52038 on: Today at 01:14:06 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 01:10:21 pm
Neil Jones is quite reliable aswell so he must have indications that Madrid in the driving seat.

We better have a plan B to BellinghamAs it seems Madrid are going after him. Not sure many players turn down Madrid. Hopefully his family will advise him on us.
Online Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52039 on: Today at 01:14:24 pm »
The window hasn't even opened yet! What this place will be like on deadline day 🤷‍♂️
