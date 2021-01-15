b.



We're desperate for a midfielder. It's as simple as that. Guess he's a little above the price range you mention but Caicedo really does solve a lot of problems. He's a very good player and would be an excellent signing.



One midfielder isnt solving anything. The midfield needs gutting and starting again both with a number of players then subsequently time on the training field. Thats probably not feasible right now therefore it was right we bolstered the area that we are strong in.At both ends of the field we are looking good. Trent looks good thus far, Robbo was shaky yesterday but good prior to that, Van Dijks 1vs 1 defending is fine as is Matips. That is without counting Konate and Alisson.At the top end of the field we look good but were lacking bodies. Now we have them and if we can be good at both ends of the field, we will be fine.I want a midfielder now as well but as i said, it needs two or three players and thats not feasible now.