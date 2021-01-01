« previous next »
Reply #51960 on: Today at 11:06:21 am
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 11:01:01 am
But we aren't anymore. As for playing a low block, I really don't see the need for us to drop right back to the edge of our area. Just dropping 5-10 yards deeper would make a difference, in my opinion.
We as the first Leicester goal showed we are still trying to play as a pressing side.

We lack the athletes in midfield. Notice from goal kicks Leicester woukld get out the on the left hand side because Eliott is too slow covering the ground to press.
Reply #51961 on: Today at 11:10:36 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:06:21 am
We as the first Leicester goal showed we are still trying to play as a pressing side.



I know we are still attempting to be that side, but we just can't do it anymore. We've not pressed effectively all season. Anyway, this isn't the thread to discuss tactics.
Reply #51962 on: Today at 11:14:38 am
Quote from: RK7 on Today at 10:02:55 am
If we don't have the money for a CM player, why on earth did we bring in yet another forward? It would be a ridiculous decision. We knew in the Summer we needed a CM player or 2 and have potentially failed to line anything up in those 4 months.

I dont think it is a case of money. Its a case of squad balance. We have too many players. We need some to go out before we add. We got an attacker because we had 5, so we can justify a 6th. In midfield, we have 11, justifying a 12th which would force us to unregister someone is a more difficult proposition. We need offers for some of our midfield lads. At this point half our midfield options would be allowed to leave I think, except there arent any takers, so we are stuck in an uncomfortable situation and hence the klopp quotes. There are 4 of them who wont be here after the summer but seems like we'll be stuck with them until then.
Reply #51963 on: Today at 11:23:46 am
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 11:14:38 am
I dont think it is a case of money. Its a case of squad balance. We have too many players. We need some to go out before we add. We got an attacker because we had 5, so we can justify a 6th. In midfield, we have 11, justifying a 12th which would force us to unregister someone is a more difficult proposition. We need offers for some of our midfield lads. At this point half our midfield options would be allowed to leave I think, except there arent any takers, so we are stuck in an uncomfortable situation and hence the klopp quotes. There are 4 of them who wont be here after the summer but seems like we'll be stuck with them until then.

Sorry, but is this factual? As in, are you saying it's literally impossible for us to sign a midfielder in January without getting rid of one we already have?
Reply #51964 on: Today at 11:25:37 am
Bad news Joyce strikes again.Pah
Reply #51965 on: Today at 11:25:47 am
any ground to those rumors saying we are done for this winter transfer? Was it Joyce who spread this crap?
Reply #51966 on: Today at 11:28:24 am
The "too many bodies" would be a fair point if all the players had 18 months or 2 and a half years plus left on their contracts but don't see why it should make any difference to our situation now. We know a few are going soon, it's not like they are locked in for years. Waiting for Caicedo till summer for example would save us a couple of mill in wages and that's about it and obviously his value could rise in that time if he carries Brighton to top 6 and a cup or something, and there's our potential loss of money from missing CL or whatever so it might cost you far more than the few mill saved anyway. I don't believe that's the reason.
Reply #51967 on: Today at 11:29:34 am
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 11:25:47 am
any ground to those rumors saying we are done for this winter transfer? Was it Joyce who spread this crap?

Yes.
Reply #51968 on: Today at 11:32:31 am
I don't think it's a money issue. I think it may be a squad registration issue. Apparently, we're at our max quota for foreign players being registered. Now I know some people have said we could unregister Arthur or Adrian, but perhaps Jurgen and Pep don't think that's the way to go.
