The "too many bodies" would be a fair point if all the players had 18 months or 2 and a half years plus left on their contracts but don't see why it should make any difference to our situation now. We know a few are going soon, it's not like they are locked in for years. Waiting for Caicedo till summer for example would save us a couple of mill in wages and that's about it and obviously his value could rise in that time if he carries Brighton to top 6 and a cup or something, and there's our potential loss of money from missing CL or whatever so it might cost you far more than the few mill saved anyway. I don't believe that's the reason.