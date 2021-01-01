Most fans identified this past summer that we needed to start investing in midfield and that this would continue over the next few transfer windows largely given the contracts ending (Milner, Keita, Ox), players getting on in years (Thiago, Hendo). What has accelerated the situation is Fabinho playing like he's 34 instead of 29 and the injuries to Ox/Keita/Thiago/Hendo forcing others to fill when they aren't ready.



I still think we'll sign a midfielder this winter and then add another 1-2 this summer. However, if we end up with no midfield signing this winter we are almost guaranteed to finish outside of the top 4 spots unless a few teams ahead of us implode. Anyone who knows Football can clearly see the number of times our midfield has been overrun/bypassed this season and only ridiculous saves by Allison, last minute tackles by defenders, and poor opposition finishing has kept us from being worse off than we are.



We recently went through a couple of seasons where teams would be lucky to get a couple of chances a game and spend the majority of the game chasing shadows. Those same long-term periods of domination won't return until we sort out the midfield.