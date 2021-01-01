We do need a clearout before we add so what Klopp says does make sense. We have 5 lined up to leave in the summer for free but ideally you'd want to get something for them now and open up some space in the squad because regardless of how weak the midfield looks, we have far too many players right now. More importantly, there isnt a market for the players we want to sell to "collect" the money.

Its probably only my deluded fantasy but maybe west ham can be convinced to let go of Declan Rice for Ox and Nat and a chunk of cash to invest in their overall squad given how they are threatened with relegation now.