« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1293 1294 1295 1296 1297 [1298]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2613533 times)

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,608
  • 11,053ft up
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51880 on: Today at 02:56:47 am »
Why is it surprising that we'd be done already for the window? I'm not saying it's 100% true but we extended Hendo and Milner while insisting Elliott is also a midfielder. For all we know this is somehow part of the plan and everything is fine in Castle Kirkby. I'm a little boozed and a little jaded at this point so excuse me but I almost think there's some higher plane of footballing that us mere mortals can't seemingly comprehend where we play the game with nothing but 10's and Left Wingers and it just causes the Matrix to fail.
Logged

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,779
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51881 on: Today at 02:58:55 am »
We do need a clearout before we add so what Klopp says does make sense. We have 5 lined up to leave in the summer for free but ideally you'd want to get something for them now and open up some space in the squad because regardless of how weak the midfield looks, we have far too many players right now. More importantly, there isnt a market for the players we want to sell to "collect" the money.
Its probably only my deluded fantasy but maybe west ham can be convinced to let go of Declan Rice for Ox and Nat and a chunk of cash to invest in their overall squad given how they are threatened with relegation now.
Logged

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,970
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51882 on: Today at 03:05:23 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:53:22 am
I honestly think the club take us for mugs often. They can surely see what the average supporter is seeing right?
It's gotten to the level of poor management and incompetence to have not improved our midfield in several windows but we've signed Nunez, Diaz, and Gakpo.

It is clear that our only somewhat reliable CMs are Henderson, Milner, Thiago, and Fabinho. All the others are either inexperienced, square pegs in round holes, or mostly unavailable. Surely we cannot justify letting the team deteriorate so much with the possibility of landing Bellingham. We did really well for several seasons without any world-class midfielders.

Logged

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,297
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51883 on: Today at 03:23:17 am »
Guys, hear me out, chillArthur will be like a new signing
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,329
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51884 on: Today at 04:26:39 am »
I wasnt that keen on signing Caicedo for 50/60m but after seeing that off the ball performance from us, I would absolutely do so and throw in a kidney of mine to make sure.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:32:43 am by killer-heels »
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,773
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51885 on: Today at 05:24:03 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 07:25:27 pm
We are being sold in the very near future, the owners wont spunk a load of cash. The sooner it happens the sooner we spend big.

Based on what though? There's been absolutely no serious links.

If a club the size of Liverpool was being sold imminently, there'd be leaks regardless of any NDAs anyone signed. It's too big a story to be kept under wraps like we would a transfer
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,543
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #51886 on: Today at 05:34:44 am »
Anyone that can run a little will improve our midfield massively. We must have the slowest, most laborious midfield going around at the moment.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.
Pages: 1 ... 1293 1294 1295 1296 1297 [1298]   Go Up
« previous next »
 