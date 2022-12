I'm not sold on Caicedo, he's not the biggest or most refined player. Feels like we could find better value elsewhere for what he'll cost (assuming it's north of £50m).



And where would he fit into the team? Fabinho's position is the most obvious one, but he's way taller and drops in to double-up as a centre back now and then. If we're definitely in for him, could see a change in formation. But then I think that with every signing.