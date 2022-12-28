« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2579618 times)

Offline Mighty_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50960 on: Yesterday at 08:55:08 pm »
Lfc facebook page just released a sneak vid so I guess it can be moved to the main pages now.
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50961 on: Yesterday at 08:57:27 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on December 13, 2022, 10:04:46 pm
I do like Zubimendi a lot, but I've also been watching some coverage of Khephren Thuram in the last few days. He could be the answer we are looking for, on top of Bellingham ...

https://youtu.be/c1xFk6nZa38

Turning 22 in March, 2 years left on his contract in the summer, a huge unit at 6'4", and some perfect football genes ...
Thought we only need Bellingham?
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50962 on: Yesterday at 09:01:05 pm »
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1608205766904750083

Quote
Liverpool FC
@LFC
We have reached an agreement for the transfer of Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven, subject to a work permit, and the forward will join at the start of the January transfer window 🙌

Welcome to the best club in the world, Cody!
Offline I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50963 on: Yesterday at 09:11:25 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 08:54:26 pm
Klopp seems really focused on getting tall players

Maybe hes fed up of getting a crick in his neck looking down at short players.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50964 on: Yesterday at 09:12:01 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 08:54:26 pm
Klopp seems really focused on getting tall players

Weve been bullied a bit recently, so Im pleased to see us looking at bigger players. Although in fairness I dont think Gakpo is known for being particularly physical, but hopefully his height helps.

Another reason Im excited about the prospect of Bellingham - hes a unit too.
Online SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50965 on: Yesterday at 09:13:15 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:40:30 pm
Are we still on about Gakpo? We need to move on and talk about our next player.
yeah, someone start talking about how much we can get for him.
Offline Fabulous_aurelio

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50966 on: Yesterday at 09:14:06 pm »
Obviously, Gakpo would have fancied the number 10 shirt, but I guess it was off the table. I just can't stop thinking about that.
Offline naYoRHa2b

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50967 on: Yesterday at 09:19:18 pm »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Yesterday at 09:14:06 pm
Obviously, Gakpo would have fancied the number 10 shirt, but I guess it was off the table. I just can't stop thinking about that.

You'd think they'll be a few number shirts available come the summer, 7,8, 9,10..
Offline Fabulous_aurelio

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50968 on: Yesterday at 09:24:12 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 09:19:18 pm
You'd think they'll be a few number shirts available come the summer, 7,8, 9,10..
Think Nunez will take 9 if it becomes available.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50969 on: Yesterday at 09:35:51 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Yesterday at 08:57:27 pm
Thought we only need Bellingham?

Bellingham is a must, and adding someone like Khephren Thuram would be nice if the price is right, but he is not a must ...
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50970 on: Yesterday at 09:36:54 pm »
I think we should sign both Thuram brother's and make Lilian a non executive Director.  :D
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50971 on: Yesterday at 09:40:13 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:36:54 pm
I think we should sign both Thuram brother's and make Lilian a non executive Director.  :D

I doubt that Marcus is an option now that we have signed Gakpo, but Khephren would be nice ...
Offline RayPhilAlan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50972 on: Yesterday at 09:41:18 pm »
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on Yesterday at 02:25:11 pm
Isn't the "we're not in for Enzo" code for the player wants to come to us - so accept our structured offer or we'll walk away?

I wouldn't put money on us signing him - but didn't we say similar about Alisson and Van Dijk and Salah etc etc
Yeah, it comes into the "could mean a lot of things" zone.
It could mean we're not in for Enzo fullstop.
It could mean we agreed a pre-contract with him, back when that was all reported, and are trying to strike a deal with Benfica, only to find they're trying to stretch things out to get maximum value, or hawking him around our rivals for the same reason, so we've told Enzo to sit tight, and until Benfica come to their senses and the negotiating table we're not in for Enzo.
Or anywhere in between.
Online Thiago12291

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50973 on: Yesterday at 09:48:11 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:12:01 pm
Weve been bullied a bit recently, so Im pleased to see us looking at bigger players. Although in fairness I dont think Gakpo is known for being particularly physical, but hopefully his height helps.

Another reason Im excited about the prospect of Bellingham - hes a unit too.

Add Jude and somebody like thuram and were starting to look like a giant team again.

Watching Newcastle the other day I noticed how massive their team is. It makes a huge difference
Offline Frostymo, laaaaa!

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50974 on: Yesterday at 10:00:54 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:12:01 pm
Weve been bullied a bit recently, so Im pleased to see us looking at bigger players. Although in fairness I dont think Gakpo is known for being particularly physical, but hopefully his height helps.

Another reason Im excited about the prospect of Bellingham - hes a unit too.

It's more down to athleticism and pace though, we're just getting outrun this season.

One thing with the height is it gives you more threat at set plays. The two corners proved pivotal the other night and if you've got Virg, Konate/Matip, Nunez and Gakpo in the box for corners you're going to get a lot of good chances if the delivery is there.


Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50975 on: Yesterday at 10:01:12 pm »
Quote
After being promised it would be business as usual while FSG looks for new investment, Klopp and his staff are said to be grateful to the owners and Ward for acting decisively. The risk of missing out on Champions League qualification next season - with Liverpool in sixth place in the Premier League after 15 matches - is, after all, too great to simply stand still.

As they did after Diazs arrival, Liverpool will view signing Gakpo as another race won. A transfer conducted efficiently with minimal fuss before the January window has even opened. They will be particularly pleased given he is a player picked out by club scouts in 2014 whom they have kept track of ever since.

Gakpos progress in the past couple of seasons has been particularly impressive and Liverpool think he fits the profile of player they want to invest in. He is 23 and should have his best football ahead of him; a double threat who likes to score and assist in equal measure. He loves dribbling and running into space. He is instinctive, athletic, speedy and versatile.

https://theathletic.com/4041321/2022/12/28/cody-gakpo-liverpool-inside-deal
Offline macmanamanaman

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50976 on: Yesterday at 10:16:24 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:36:54 pm
I think we should sign both Thuram brother's and make Lilian a non executive Director.  :D

Two Two Rams?
Offline macmanamanaman

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50977 on: Yesterday at 10:19:32 pm »
I think it is smart how we have decided that after Edwards and then Ward left, we decided it is better to outsource new player deals to Tottenham and Man Utd.
Offline RedBec1993

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50978 on: Yesterday at 10:37:12 pm »
Indy claiming we have been in contact with Dortmund today and trying to do a pre agreement with them for the summer 🤔
Offline G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50979 on: Yesterday at 10:40:47 pm »
Welcome to Cody Gakpo. I think he will do well for us, and I am looking forward to watching him link up with Nunez and Salah as we wait for Jota and Diaz to come back. When they are all fit and available, Bobby too, it is a lot of attacking riches. Love it!

@Peter thanks also for Khephren Thuram comment. I hadnt seen that before.

As long as the price isnt silly, I think he could be a good signing. Bellingham the top priority, obviously, but Thuram could have a big future, and at this stage he could either be a 6 or an 8, and shaped to whatever Klopp requires.
Offline SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50980 on: Yesterday at 10:42:05 pm »
Quote from: Frostymo, laaaaa! on Yesterday at 10:00:54 pm
It's more down to athleticism and pace though, we're just getting outrun this season.

One thing with the height is it gives you more threat at set plays. The two corners proved pivotal the other night and if you've got Virg, Konate/Matip, Nunez and Gakpo in the box for corners you're going to get a lot of good chances if the delivery is there.

And Fabinho is no midget either.
Offline Kennys from heaven

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50981 on: Yesterday at 10:51:12 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 10:37:12 pm
Indy claiming we have been in contact with Dortmund today and trying to do a pre agreement with them for the summer 🤔
Anyone else think that Keita will be used as a chip in any negotiations with Dortmund here?

Securing a pre-agreement is the only realistic way we're going to get him here as (although possible of course) it's pretty unlrealistic to think he'll come in Jan.
Offline RedBec1993

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50982 on: Yesterday at 10:52:47 pm »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Yesterday at 10:51:12 pm
Anyone else think that Keita will be used as a chip in any negotiations with Dortmund here?

Securing a pre-agreement is the only realistic way we're going to get him here as (although possible of course) it's pretty unlrealistic to think he'll come in Jan.

Was thinking that myself. Because I cant see him getting a new contract.
Offline Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50983 on: Yesterday at 10:53:03 pm »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Yesterday at 10:51:12 pm
Anyone else think that Keita will be used as a chip in any negotiations with Dortmund here?

Securing a pre-agreement is the only realistic way we're going to get him here as (although possible of course) it's pretty unlrealistic to think he'll come in Jan.

Keita is already free to agree a pre-contract with Dortmund without us. We could let him leave now to help seal Bellingham later, but even if he was willing to be used like that it would leave us in a bit of a bad spot this season.
Offline Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50984 on: Yesterday at 11:13:15 pm »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Yesterday at 10:51:12 pm
Anyone else think that Keita will be used as a chip in any negotiations with Dortmund here?

Securing a pre-agreement is the only realistic way we're going to get him here as (although possible of course) it's pretty unlrealistic to think he'll come in Jan.

Nope, not at all, Keita will act in his own best interest, if we can't get him to sign a contract with us he's hardly going to be influenced by Liverpool with his next move
Offline Redbonnie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50985 on: Yesterday at 11:19:35 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 10:53:03 pm
Keita is already free to agree a pre-contract with Dortmund without us. We could let him leave now to help seal Bellingham later, but even if he was willing to be used like that it would leave us in a bit of a bad spot this season.

In my fantasy we get Bellingham in Jan and Dortmund get keita and firmino. Its the hope that kills you.
Offline Fabulous_aurelio

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50986 on: Yesterday at 11:20:57 pm »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Yesterday at 11:19:35 pm
In my fantasy we get Bellingham in Jan and Dortmund get keita and firmino. Its the hope that kills you.
Why would you hope Firmino leaves in Jan?
Offline RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50987 on: Yesterday at 11:22:59 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:12:01 pm
Weve been bullied a bit recently, so Im pleased to see us looking at bigger players. Although in fairness I dont think Gakpo is known for being particularly physical, but hopefully his height helps.

Another reason Im excited about the prospect of Bellingham - hes a unit too.
Klopp Values height at 6, and at least 1 CB spot. everywhere else it a plus. Striker probably prefers around 6 feet tall also not as a big of need.
Example Klopp would not sign Tyler Adams to be the 6, he just too small size wise.
Online Jacob Marley's Coming To Town!

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50988 on: Yesterday at 11:26:27 pm »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Yesterday at 10:51:12 pm
Anyone else think that Keita will be used as a chip in any negotiations with Dortmund here?
Has Keita expressed a wish to join Dortmund, or Dortmund expressed a wish to sign Keita? Because if not, then I'd say no.

Such things rarely happen, and even if they may have once, they don't anymore. Players have full autonomy now - apart from the sizeable fraction that is in the hands of their agents ;)
Offline Kennys from heaven

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50989 on: Yesterday at 11:28:30 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 11:13:15 pm
Nope, not at all, Keita will act in his own best interest, if we can't get him to sign a contract with us he's hardly going to be influenced by Liverpool with his next move
I actually think that (and I like Keita) his best interest would be to get out now rather than Summer.

I'm not advocating that he goes, but I feel that this is one of those transfers where this could be a thing.
Online Thiago12291

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50990 on: Yesterday at 11:32:42 pm »
Fuck sake. I'm all in on Khephran Thuram and I haven't even seen him linked with us really
Offline Redbonnie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50991 on: Yesterday at 11:35:55 pm »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Yesterday at 11:20:57 pm
Why would you hope Firmino leaves in Jan?

Because I think we need a midfielder more than an attacker. Love firmino and would rather he stayed but would swap him for Bellingham.
Offline anandg_lfc

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50992 on: Yesterday at 11:45:09 pm »
Caicedo and Thuram look much closer to the tchoumeni profile than other cm's . Makes a lot of sense that we are looking at them.
Offline Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50993 on: Yesterday at 11:48:20 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 10:35:05 am
Surely if we were willing to pay 100 million euros for Enzo wed have done it in the summer for a quarter of that fee?

I get that we cant just go round signing players randomly on the hope that theyll represent a bargain, but equally, everything we know about the way our recruitment operates is that when we make big signings we monitor the player for some time before making the move - Im just really struggling with a scenario where were aware of Enzo in the summer, see him as a player who wed potentially pay up to 100 million for, but dont do the deal at the time for a quarter of that price?

Maybe we were expecting him to follow a more linear progression, getting a couple of seasons of development with Benfica before he was somebody we would consider to be ready for our first team, albeit with a price tag that would probably be about £60m by that point rather than the ludicrous figures being suggested after a handful of games at the world cup and not significantly more than that for Benfica.
Online Jacob Marley's Coming To Town!

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50994 on: Today at 12:00:32 am »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Yesterday at 10:16:24 pm
Two Two Rams?
Rams Rams
Two Two Rams Rams
Offline Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50995 on: Today at 12:06:27 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 07:47:42 pm
A way to smooth over a move, which gives them time to potentially lock in at a cheaper price and gives Brighton time to get a replacement

I think you misread the alleged deal, it was loan and then buy in the summer (presumably obligation rather than option) not buy now and move in the summer.
Offline Romford_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50996 on: Today at 12:10:57 am »
Quote from: Jacob Marley's Coming To Town! on Yesterday at 03:32:10 pm
Ahem!

I am affronted at your lack of faith!

 :P

I cap is doffedethed
Offline Classycara

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50997 on: Today at 01:19:09 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:01:12 pm
https://theathletic.com/4041321/2022/12/28/cody-gakpo-liverpool-inside-deal
Uh oh, bad things happen when the transfer team get high on their own supply and start talking to the atlantic. Bit early to be giving each other a pat on the back and a reacharound, quiet til you've signed an athletic midfielder gents
