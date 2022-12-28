Welcome to Cody Gakpo. I think he will do well for us, and I am looking forward to watching him link up with Nunez and Salah as we wait for Jota and Diaz to come back. When they are all fit and available, Bobby too, it is a lot of attacking riches. Love it!



@Peter thanks also for Khephren Thuram comment. I hadnt seen that before.



As long as the price isnt silly, I think he could be a good signing. Bellingham the top priority, obviously, but Thuram could have a big future, and at this stage he could either be a 6 or an 8, and shaped to whatever Klopp requires.