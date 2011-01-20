If Ox remains fit & an option, I will be very surprised if Carvalho does not go on loan end of Jan window. The emergence of Doak as a forward option, back-to-fitness of Ox, & the signing of Gakpo make it hard to see where Carvalho gets his minutes. Does he stay just to play FA games?



I think he most likely leaves on loan, perhaps even for the whole of next season.



I'd sooner pay Chamberlain's contract for him to leave than loan out Carvalho.At least minutes going to Carvalho are constructive in his development, and our assessment of how best to use his ability (particularly movement, finishing and counter pressing). Playing Chamberlain for him to dwell on the ball, dribbling down blind alleys trying to do too much (playing like an inexperienced teen) and not tracking back should be very low on our list of priorities. Was shocked he wasn't taken off at half time (he was as incongruent to the rest of the system as Dembele was when he was subbed off before half time in the WC final), especially given the context he was playing alongside Thiago so we really couldn't afford a passenger in front of Robertson. I hope fitness wise we're able to limit Chamberlain's appearances to garbage time from now on.