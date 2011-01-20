« previous next »
Offline Kop Kings

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50880 on: Today at 03:47:31 pm »
Kouadio Kone is the one. Source: trust me, bro
Offline Classycara

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50881 on: Today at 03:50:36 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:45:28 pm
Nope, in the Iberian model the full amount of the release clause must be deposited with the FA, for the FA to release the player from his contract. The buying club has no say on the structure of the payment, unless they come to an agreement with the selling club ...
He's spot on Peter.

You're talking purely about having a guarantee that the bid is accepted if that fee goes to the FA in one go. He's talking about negotiating with Benfica a different structured bid (to help the buying club spread the cost), that would ultimately be more money, which Benfica would be able to reject or accept as they see fit. He even specified "Benfica can still reject it" because, like you say, they can "come to an agreement"
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50882 on: Today at 03:57:16 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:45:28 pm
Nope, in the Iberian model the full amount of the release clause must be deposited with the FA, for the FA to release the player from his contract. The buying club has no say on the structure of the payment, unless they come to an agreement with the selling club ...
Is right and Benfica aren't willing to sell anyway. No way they'll agree to a structured payment of the break clause.
Online Jacob Marley's Coming To Town!

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50883 on: Today at 03:59:27 pm »
I imagine there are some terminology issues here.

I've always understood a 'buy-out' clause to be different from a 'release clause'.

A 'buy out clause' is normally a contractually stipulated figure at which a player can buy out his own contract.

A 'release clause' is a contractually stipulated figure which, if met, means the club who owns the player registration cannot refuse a sale. The player still, of course, has a say in whether they wish to move or not and so a buying club meeting a release clause figure does not guarantee a sale.

Perhaps there are different meanings in different countries. And of course we don't know if the correct terms are used in any given report.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50884 on: Today at 04:00:40 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 03:18:41 pm
Joao Gomes from Flamengo?

21 years old, good experience already, covers the ground well and would add some much needed athleticism to our midfield, and he really likes a tackle. Could link up with our Brazilian contingent to help him settle. He is like a younger, more athletic Fabinho.

Just throwing out a name weve not really heard about in a while.

I dont know how much he would cost, but lets imagine 40M, or 80M if someone else brings him to Europe first and he shines. 

If we are going after a player from South America, I'd rather we sign Maximo Perrone from Velez. More and more rumours surfacing that he is the main target for Benfica as a replacement for Fernandez, and the boy is really talented ...

https://youtu.be/YIFdlFlMvr8

Oh, and he has completely outplayed Fernandez in the Copa Libertadores earlier this year, despite being 2 years younger ...
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50885 on: Today at 04:00:44 pm »
Quote from: Jacob Marley's Coming To Town! on Today at 03:59:27 pm
I imagine there are some terminology issues here.

I've always understood a 'buy-out' clause to be different from a 'release clause'.

A 'buy out clause' is normally a contractually stipulated figure at which a player can buy out his own contract.

A 'release clause' is a contractually stipulated figure which, if met, means the club who owns the player registration cannot refuse a sale. The player still, of course, has a say in whether they wish to move or not and so a buying club meeting a release clause figure does not guarantee a sale.

Perhaps there are different meanings in different countries. And of course we don't know if the correct terms are used in any given report.
In Enzo's case, it's a buy out clause that must be paid upfront.
Online Jm55

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50886 on: Today at 04:03:40 pm »
Its not particularly complicated.

If, say Fernandez has a 110 million euro release clause then that clause is only activated if the club making the bid offers the full amount with immediate payment (unless the clause is structured differently, which is unlikely).

If a club offers any other deal, whereby Benfica dont receive 110 million euro immediately, then Benfica can reject it if they want to, irrespective of whether the entire deal is worth more than 110 million euros. Of course, a club may offer a higher amount over a longer period of time in an effort to get Benfica to agree to it, which they may well do, but theyll be agreeing to it because they want to, not because theyre contractually obliged to.

Offline Classycara

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50887 on: Today at 04:03:41 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:57:16 pm
Is right and Benfica aren't willing to sell anyway. No way they'll agree to a structured payment of the break clause.
It's not out of the question. In some instances it might be preferable (tax/accounting reasons) to take €125mil from Chelsea over three to five years, rather than a €120mil lump sum now

EDIT: Jm55 just explained it way better one second before me haha
Online Solomon Grundy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50888 on: Today at 04:05:06 pm »
It would be nice if Liverpool just signed a midfielder in the next few hours so we could just relax and forget about Enzo or anyone else till the summer.
Offline SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50889 on: Today at 04:06:46 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 04:05:06 pm
It would be nice if Liverpool just signed a midfielder in the next few hours so we could just relax and forget about Enzo or anyone else till the summer.

That would be wonderful.

Unfortunately the club are likely to be running tests on Arthur to see if they can squeeze some value out of his loan. ;D
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50890 on: Today at 04:07:04 pm »
Quote from: Jacob Marley's Coming To Town! on Today at 03:59:27 pm
I imagine there are some terminology issues here.

I've always understood a 'buy-out' clause to be different from a 'release clause'.

A 'buy out clause' is normally a contractually stipulated figure at which a player can buy out his own contract.

A 'release clause' is a contractually stipulated figure which, if met, means the club who owns the player registration cannot refuse a sale. The player still, of course, has a say in whether they wish to move or not and so a buying club meeting a release clause figure does not guarantee a sale.

Perhaps there are different meanings in different countries. And of course we don't know if the correct terms are used in any given report.

In the Iberian model, the player himself deposits the money for the release clause with the FA. Of course, this money is loaned to the player by the buying club, and this is where the tax is also calculated ...
Offline Classycara

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50891 on: Today at 04:07:21 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 04:05:06 pm
It would be nice if Liverpool just signed a midfielder in the next few hours so we could just relax and forget about Enzo or anyone else till the summer.
In the words of a great man, that would be utopia.

That, plus Dortmund announcing before new years that Bellingham is going to whichever club in the summer, would be lovely
Online rawcusk8

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50892 on: Today at 04:13:27 pm »
All this talk on how release clauses work for a guy that were likely not going to sign seems like such a waste. Cant we just have bear gifs instead?
Online cdav

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50893 on: Today at 04:16:14 pm »
Some links with Kone again in the dark corners of twitter itk land

Guess he would fit with the athletic player who can play as a 6 or 8 we wanted from Tchouameni?
Online Jacob Marley's Coming To Town!

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50894 on: Today at 04:17:07 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:07:04 pm
In the Iberian model, the player himself deposits the money for the release clause with the FA. Of course, this money is loaned to the player by the buying club, and this is where the tax is also calculated ...
Sounds like a 'buy-out' clause then, rather than a 'release' clause: the player buying out his own contract in order to move.
Online Solomon Grundy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50895 on: Today at 04:17:12 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 04:07:21 pm


That, plus Dortmund announcing before new years that Bellingham is going to whichever club in the summer, would be lovely

Ah, yes. That would be great too. Save us from having months of listening to or reading about which club he's going to end up at.
Online red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50896 on: Today at 04:19:16 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 04:05:06 pm
It would be nice if Liverpool just signed a midfielder in the next few hours so we could just relax and forget about Enzo or anyone else till the summer.

That would be great, Sol. It would also be great if we just went ahead and signed Enzo, which is not impossible.

Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50897 on: Today at 04:25:39 pm »
Quote from: Jacob Marley's Coming To Town! on Today at 04:17:07 pm
Sounds like a 'buy-out' clause then, rather than a 'release' clause: the player buying out his own contract in order to move.

Well, they call it release clause, and every player in Spain and Portugal has it. The respective FA is responsible for administering it ...
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50898 on: Today at 04:31:27 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 04:16:14 pm
Some links with Kone again in the dark corners of twitter itk land

Guess he would fit with the athletic player who can play as a 6 or 8 we wanted from Tchouameni?

The Liverpool dark web is not the place for a the faint of heart.  :D
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50899 on: Today at 04:32:18 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:00:40 pm
If we are going after a player from South America, I'd rather we sign Maximo Perrone from Velez. More and more rumours surfacing that he is the main target for Benfica as a replacement for Fernandez, and the boy is really talented ...

https://youtu.be/YIFdlFlMvr8

Oh, and he has completely outplayed Fernandez in the Copa Libertadores earlier this year, despite being 2 years younger ...

Macherano is the Under 20's Argies manager, we can use our links.  ;D
Online The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50900 on: Today at 04:45:51 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:45:28 pm
Nope, in the Iberian model the full amount of the release clause must be deposited with the FA, for the FA to release the player from his contract. The buying club has no say on the structure of the payment, unless they come to an agreement with the selling club ...

With respect of course Peter, try reading properly and have another go :) Its not the home run you though it was.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50901 on: Today at 04:50:31 pm »
Kone is believable, he was tipped as a potential target at the end of the summer window by Mel Reddy. Think hed be a real project, not sure how much of an impact hed make immediately.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50902 on: Today at 04:54:08 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 04:50:31 pm
Kone is believable, he was tipped as a potential target at the end of the summer window by Mel Reddy. Think hed be a real project, not sure how much of an impact hed make immediately.

To be frank, we need someone to make an impact now, if he can't then we shouldn't be buying him right now
Offline Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50903 on: Today at 05:00:40 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 04:13:27 pm
All this talk on how release clauses work for a guy that were likely not going to sign seems like such a waste. Cant we just have bear gifs instead?

Why not combine the two? Combine with the Second Amendment as well. Fight for the right to bear arms, and release bear claws.

Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50904 on: Today at 05:05:41 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 04:54:08 pm
To be frank, we need someone to make an impact now, if he can't then we shouldn't be buying him right now

Yep.we've got plenty of players who can develop into midfielders for the 1st eleven, we need a starter now
Online RedSetGo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50905 on: Today at 05:10:22 pm »
Quote from: proudred on Today at 06:18:57 am
Does the signing of Gakpo mean that Carvalho will go out on loan ?

If Ox remains fit & an option, I will be very surprised if Carvalho does not go on loan end of Jan window. The emergence of Doak as a forward option, back-to-fitness of Ox, & the signing of Gakpo make it hard to see where Carvalho gets his minutes. Does he stay just to play FA games?

I think he most likely leaves on loan, perhaps even for the whole of next season.
Offline Classycara

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50906 on: Today at 05:15:20 pm »
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 05:10:22 pm
If Ox remains fit & an option, I will be very surprised if Carvalho does not go on loan end of Jan window. The emergence of Doak as a forward option, back-to-fitness of Ox, & the signing of Gakpo make it hard to see where Carvalho gets his minutes. Does he stay just to play FA games?

I think he most likely leaves on loan, perhaps even for the whole of next season.
I'd sooner pay Chamberlain's contract for him to leave than loan out Carvalho.

At least minutes going to Carvalho are constructive in his development, and our assessment of how best to use his ability (particularly movement, finishing and counter pressing). Playing Chamberlain for him to dwell on the ball, dribbling down blind alleys trying to do too much (playing like an inexperienced teen) and not tracking back should be very low on our list of priorities. Was shocked he wasn't taken off at half time (he was as incongruent to the rest of the system as Dembele was when he was subbed off before half time in the WC final), especially given the context he was playing alongside Thiago so we really couldn't afford a passenger in front of Robertson. I hope fitness wise we're able to limit Chamberlain's appearances to garbage time from now on.
Online Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50907 on: Today at 05:23:11 pm »
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 05:10:22 pm
If Ox remains fit & an option, I will be very surprised if Carvalho does not go on loan end of Jan window. The emergence of Doak as a forward option, back-to-fitness of Ox, & the signing of Gakpo make it hard to see where Carvalho gets his minutes. Does he stay just to play FA games?

I think he most likely leaves on loan, perhaps even for the whole of next season.
I'd be amazed if we let him go on loan with Diaz, Jota and Bobby still out, he'll rotate with the Salah, Gakpo and Darwin and get plenty of minutes
Online Solomon Grundy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50908 on: Today at 05:25:42 pm »
Didi Hamann waflling on again. This time he's saying Liverpool shouldn't spend big money on Bellingham.
Online G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50909 on: Today at 05:28:07 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:00:40 pm
If we are going after a player from South America, I'd rather we sign Maximo Perrone from Velez. More and more rumours surfacing that he is the main target for Benfica as a replacement for Fernandez, and the boy is really talented ...

https://youtu.be/YIFdlFlMvr8

Oh, and he has completely outplayed Fernandez in the Copa Libertadores earlier this year, despite being 2 years younger ...

Thanks for the info, he looks like one to watch.

What do you think about Khephren Thuram? Could he be shaped into a Tchouameni type by Klopp?
Online Number 7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50910 on: Today at 05:29:58 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 03:31:39 pm
Goal reporting Jude has chosen Madrid over us and has specifically told his camp that he wants to go there.

All driven by the Spanish mouthpieces. This is just the beginning of how they will twist every story to suit their narrative. Watch what happens in the summer. It will all go into overdrive and these stories will get pumped out with immense regularity.
Online RedSetGo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50911 on: Today at 05:30:28 pm »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 02:31:43 pm
I know not many people care, but what number will Gakpo take? Surely not 10. I'm guessing that will be held for Bellingham, if it were to happen. I'm fully expecting our number 8 to be vacant in the summer though.

I think its very likely that Gakpo takes the #10, imo. His skill-set (good technique, dribbling) & the fact that he actually played as a #10 for the Dutch in the WC would "qualify" him?

Logic says that Bellingham would want the #8 shirt, seeing his admiration for Stevie, etc.

BUT: he has always worn #22 wherever he's played at Birmingham, BVB, England NT - initially Trent's, he gave Jude the number when he became first team member for England NT.

He might want to make #22 his thing throughout his career, what with all the rage about "branding" nowadays.

So I reckon he'll wear 22 if he joins us.
Online newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50912 on: Today at 05:31:20 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 05:25:42 pm
Didi Hamann waflling on again. This time he's saying Liverpool shouldn't spend big money on Bellingham.

Why does anyone pay attention to Didi? He's a fucking moron.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50913 on: Today at 05:33:52 pm »
Gakpo medical done. :D
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50914 on: Today at 05:34:21 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 05:31:20 pm
Why does anyone pay attention to Didi? He's a fucking moron.
And a Tory.
Online Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50915 on: Today at 05:35:46 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 05:25:42 pm
Didi Hamann waflling on again. This time he's saying Liverpool shouldn't spend big money on Bellingham.

Don't know what his problem is,if we have this 'big money' think he's the sort we should spend it on,very well rounded skillset at a young age,rare talent.

If we don't have 'big money',we can't sign him or anyone of his talent level anyway unless we get them very early for relative peanuts,which seems to be something we're trying to do as well.
Online HeartAndSoul

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50916 on: Today at 05:36:37 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:00:40 pm
If we are going after a player from South America, I'd rather we sign Maximo Perrone from Velez. More and more rumours surfacing that he is the main target for Benfica as a replacement for Fernandez, and the boy is really talented ...

https://youtu.be/YIFdlFlMvr8

Oh, and he has completely outplayed Fernandez in the Copa Libertadores earlier this year, despite being 2 years younger ...

Cut out the middle man and get him in. Benfica South American scouting network is top class.
Online SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50917 on: Today at 05:39:28 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:33:52 pm
Gakpo medical done. :D
thank you jeebus. 
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50918 on: Today at 05:49:17 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:33:52 pm
Gakpo medical done. :D
Great! A midfielder or two and it'll be a perfect window.
Online zamagiure

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50919 on: Today at 05:54:52 pm »
