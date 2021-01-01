« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50880 on: Today at 03:47:31 pm
Kouadio Kone is the one. Source: trust me, bro
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50881 on: Today at 03:50:36 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:45:28 pm
Nope, in the Iberian model the full amount of the release clause must be deposited with the FA, for the FA to release the player from his contract. The buying club has no say on the structure of the payment, unless they come to an agreement with the selling club ...
He's spot on Peter.

You're talking purely about having a guarantee that the bid is accepted if that fee goes to the FA in one go. He's talking about negotiating with Benfica a different structured bid (to help the buying club spread the cost), that would ultimately be more money, which Benfica would be able to reject or accept as they see fit. He even specified "Benfica can still reject it" because, like you say, they can "come to an agreement"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50882 on: Today at 03:57:16 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:45:28 pm
Nope, in the Iberian model the full amount of the release clause must be deposited with the FA, for the FA to release the player from his contract. The buying club has no say on the structure of the payment, unless they come to an agreement with the selling club ...
Is right and Benfica aren't willing to sell anyway. No way they'll agree to a structured payment of the break clause.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50883 on: Today at 03:59:27 pm
I imagine there are some terminology issues here.

I've always understood a 'buy-out' clause to be different from a 'release clause'.

A 'buy out clause' is normally a contractually stipulated figure at which a player can buy out his own contract.

A 'release clause' is a contractually stipulated figure which, if met, means the club who owns the player registration cannot refuse a sale. The player still, of course, has a say in whether they wish to move or not and so a buying club meeting a release clause figure does not guarantee a sale.

Perhaps there are different meanings in different countries. And of course we don't know if the correct terms are used in any given report.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50884 on: Today at 04:00:40 pm
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 03:18:41 pm
Joao Gomes from Flamengo?

21 years old, good experience already, covers the ground well and would add some much needed athleticism to our midfield, and he really likes a tackle. Could link up with our Brazilian contingent to help him settle. He is like a younger, more athletic Fabinho.

Just throwing out a name weve not really heard about in a while.

I dont know how much he would cost, but lets imagine 40M, or 80M if someone else brings him to Europe first and he shines. 

If we are going after a player from South America, I'd rather we sign Maximo Perrone from Velez. More and more rumours surfacing that he is the main target for Benfica as a replacement for Fernandez, and the boy is really talented ...

https://youtu.be/YIFdlFlMvr8

Oh, and he has completely outplayed Fernandez in the Copa Libertadores earlier this year, despite being 2 years younger ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50885 on: Today at 04:00:44 pm
Quote from: Jacob Marley's Coming To Town! on Today at 03:59:27 pm
I imagine there are some terminology issues here.

I've always understood a 'buy-out' clause to be different from a 'release clause'.

A 'buy out clause' is normally a contractually stipulated figure at which a player can buy out his own contract.

A 'release clause' is a contractually stipulated figure which, if met, means the club who owns the player registration cannot refuse a sale. The player still, of course, has a say in whether they wish to move or not and so a buying club meeting a release clause figure does not guarantee a sale.

Perhaps there are different meanings in different countries. And of course we don't know if the correct terms are used in any given report.
In Enzo's case, it's a buy out clause that must be paid upfront.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50886 on: Today at 04:03:40 pm
Its not particularly complicated.

If, say Fernandez has a 110 million euro release clause then that clause is only activated if the club making the bid offers the full amount with immediate payment (unless the clause is structured differently, which is unlikely).

If a club offers any other deal, whereby Benfica dont receive 110 million euro immediately, then Benfica can reject it if they want to, irrespective of whether the entire deal is worth more than 110 million euros. Of course, a club may offer a higher amount over a longer period of time in an effort to get Benfica to agree to it, which they may well do, but theyll be agreeing to it because they want to, not because theyre contractually obliged to.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50887 on: Today at 04:03:41 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:57:16 pm
Is right and Benfica aren't willing to sell anyway. No way they'll agree to a structured payment of the break clause.
It's not out of the question. In some instances it might be preferable (tax/accounting reasons) to take €125mil from Chelsea over three to five years, rather than a €120mil lump sum now

EDIT: Jm55 just explained it way better one second before me haha
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50888 on: Today at 04:05:06 pm
It would be nice if Liverpool just signed a midfielder in the next few hours so we could just relax and forget about Enzo or anyone else till the summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50889 on: Today at 04:06:46 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 04:05:06 pm
It would be nice if Liverpool just signed a midfielder in the next few hours so we could just relax and forget about Enzo or anyone else till the summer.

That would be wonderful.

Unfortunately the club are likely to be running tests on Arthur to see if they can squeeze some value out of his loan. ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50890 on: Today at 04:07:04 pm
Quote from: Jacob Marley's Coming To Town! on Today at 03:59:27 pm
I imagine there are some terminology issues here.

I've always understood a 'buy-out' clause to be different from a 'release clause'.

A 'buy out clause' is normally a contractually stipulated figure at which a player can buy out his own contract.

A 'release clause' is a contractually stipulated figure which, if met, means the club who owns the player registration cannot refuse a sale. The player still, of course, has a say in whether they wish to move or not and so a buying club meeting a release clause figure does not guarantee a sale.

Perhaps there are different meanings in different countries. And of course we don't know if the correct terms are used in any given report.

In the Iberian model, the player himself deposits the money for the release clause with the FA. Of course, this money is loaned to the player by the buying club, and this is where the tax is also calculated ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50891 on: Today at 04:07:21 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 04:05:06 pm
It would be nice if Liverpool just signed a midfielder in the next few hours so we could just relax and forget about Enzo or anyone else till the summer.
In the words of a great man, that would be utopia.

That, plus Dortmund announcing before new years that Bellingham is going to whichever club in the summer, would be lovely
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50892 on: Today at 04:13:27 pm
All this talk on how release clauses work for a guy that were likely not going to sign seems like such a waste. Cant we just have bear gifs instead?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50893 on: Today at 04:16:14 pm
Some links with Kone again in the dark corners of twitter itk land

Guess he would fit with the athletic player who can play as a 6 or 8 we wanted from Tchouameni?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50894 on: Today at 04:17:07 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:07:04 pm
In the Iberian model, the player himself deposits the money for the release clause with the FA. Of course, this money is loaned to the player by the buying club, and this is where the tax is also calculated ...
Sounds like a 'buy-out' clause then, rather than a 'release' clause: the player buying out his own contract in order to move.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50895 on: Today at 04:17:12 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 04:07:21 pm


That, plus Dortmund announcing before new years that Bellingham is going to whichever club in the summer, would be lovely

Ah, yes. That would be great too. Save us from having months of listening to or reading about which club he's going to end up at.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50896 on: Today at 04:19:16 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 04:05:06 pm
It would be nice if Liverpool just signed a midfielder in the next few hours so we could just relax and forget about Enzo or anyone else till the summer.

That would be great, Sol. It would also be great if we just went ahead and signed Enzo, which is not impossible.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #50897 on: Today at 04:25:39 pm
Quote from: Jacob Marley's Coming To Town! on Today at 04:17:07 pm
Sounds like a 'buy-out' clause then, rather than a 'release' clause: the player buying out his own contract in order to move.

Well, they call it release clause, and every player in Spain and Portugal has it. The respective FA is responsible for administering it ...
