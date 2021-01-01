Its not particularly complicated.



If, say Fernandez has a 110 million euro release clause then that clause is only activated if the club making the bid offers the full amount with immediate payment (unless the clause is structured differently, which is unlikely).



If a club offers any other deal, whereby Benfica dont receive 110 million euro immediately, then Benfica can reject it if they want to, irrespective of whether the entire deal is worth more than 110 million euros. Of course, a club may offer a higher amount over a longer period of time in an effort to get Benfica to agree to it, which they may well do, but theyll be agreeing to it because they want to, not because theyre contractually obliged to.



