Desperation time down at OT it seems, despite the likely humiliation that awaits.



Spaffing 95m on Antony after Darwin snubbed them was bad enough.



But with us apparently sniping the Gakpo deal (who I thought had United written all over him if I'm honest), they're now after Enzo Fernandez despite confirmed reports we are his preferred option and has possibly already agreed a deal with us, with Benfica and Liverpool enjoying a close relationship. They don't even need him, it's just a PR exercise to save face.



I give it to the weekend before they'll be back on their knees BEGGING poor little Frankie de Jong once again.