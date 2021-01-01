« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50280 on: Today at 12:17:14 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 12:07:18 pm
Phil Blundel making the point on twitter that we are at the limit for foreign players, so if we want to add Fernandez/Caceido/Amrabat we would need to sell or de-register someone.

Think it also shows we have some bloat and need to trim the squad in the summer

Who can we de-register that we won't miss using?

Players like Melo could go but I can't see any others. 

I suppose we could sell some but other than Bobby and Naby the others we'll let go before season end are English so would be pointless.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50281 on: Today at 12:17:51 pm »
Quote from: David Struhme on Today at 10:20:00 am
6 top class attackers for 3 positions seems a lot, wonder if this means firmino or jota might go?

People will argue this until the hell freezes over, but there are up to 5 attacking positions on our setup, not 3. Once people understand this, the discussion in this thread will be much easier ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50282 on: Today at 12:19:50 pm »
Didi Hamann was on the radio this morning and believes Gakpo will be played in midfield.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50283 on: Today at 12:21:09 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 12:07:18 pm
Phil Blundel making the point on twitter that we are at the limit for foreign players, so if we want to add Fernandez/Caceido/Amrabat we would need to sell or de-register someone.

Think it also shows we have some bloat and need to trim the squad in the summer

Keita, Adrian and Arthur will leave next year and maybe Bobby. That frees up enough space for signings in the summer at least.

Realistically if we signed a non-HG player this month we could either send Arthur back or not register Adrian.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50284 on: Today at 12:22:03 pm »
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Today at 10:18:59 am
Any more new shiny toys yet then? Virgil promised us multiple.

If Virgil is doing the recruiting we might as well go in for De Jong.  Barcelona still need money and he'd immediately improve us so makes sense to me. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50285 on: Today at 12:23:01 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 06:12:31 am
It's odd that we've seen the kind of succession planning with our forward line that we haven't seen in midfield. Jota, Nunez and Darwin have all been great business, and mitigated Sadio's departure whilst preparing for Bobby/Mo eventually moving on. It shows we know what we're doing as a club, but perhaps the injuries/form of Ox and Keita and the stop/start career of Jones has meant midfield was a more tricky puzzle to solve.

A midfielder or two in January, and this season could really turn around. Onwards and upwards.

The players you mention do seem to have complicated matter with regards to the midfield's succession planning, especially Keita as you would have to think that a peak age Keita would have been an integral part of our plans for the next few years if he could have ever managed to stay in one piece for long enough. That would have enabled us to manage the minutes of Fab, Thiago and Hendo much better, give minutes to youngsters when the situation permitted rather than expecting them to more immediately contribute and make our next midfield signing be one that elevated the unit as a whole rather than being necessary to fix the existing problems.

Peter's insane theory of only signing Bellingham would actually be fairly reasonable if we had a Keita we could rely, sadly that isn't the case and is why at least two midfield signings are crucial by the summer, ideally one in January and even then if we don't get the good version of Fab showing up more than the bad one, we'd actually need three.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50286 on: Today at 12:23:06 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:19:50 pm
Didi Hamann was on the radio this morning and believes Gakpo will be played in midfield.

Tory-loving Didi Hamann talks some utter shite. He won't be playing in midfield while Jota and Diaz are out. I'm not sure we'd even think about using him as a midfielder when they come back either. Time will tell with that one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50287 on: Today at 12:23:07 pm »
We've already got Carvalho and Elliott who weren't natural 8s being shoe horned in. Signing Gakpo for midfield would make zero sense.. we need an actual midfielder.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50288 on: Today at 12:26:36 pm »
Maybe Naby is off for a small fee?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50289 on: Today at 12:26:48 pm »
Quote from: jonkrux on Today at 12:23:07 pm
We've already got Carvalho and Elliott who weren't natural 8s being shoe horned in. Signing Gakpo for midfield would make zero sense.. we need an actual midfielder.

Depends really, it's difficult to know whether we think Elliot/Carvalho are midfielders long term or whether we're just using them there because of injury/depth problems. If we're signing Gakpo specifically to play there that's a different story.

It does feel like a stretch though, seems like people are looking at his physique and style and thinking he looks a bit like Bellingham.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50290 on: Today at 12:27:18 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:13:38 am
Gakpo has probably been signed as a centre forward who has utility from the left; Id imagine this means that any contract discussions with Firmino which were centring round a one or two year deal may have faltered as hell want 3 or 4 years and I dont think well offer that to a 31 year old attacker.

Or we are planning to resign Firmino and use him more in midfield  ;)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50291 on: Today at 12:29:23 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:03:02 am
Sorry, but I am now willing to give up on Elliott, Carvalho, Jones and Morton yet, like you are ...

Nobody is giving up on them, but the crucial point is that we cannot yet rely on them and the expectations at this club are too high where we can afford to gamble on all or even any of them making the grade long term.

Ideally, all of them will step up when they get the opportunities, but that would be a bonus that reduces spending further down the road rather than eliminating the current needs, particularly since the first two of those you list seem most suited to midfield roles that we do not typically need in our regular formation, albeit it does increase their potential to help change things if brought off the bench in games where we need to change things rather than just wanting a like for like change.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50292 on: Today at 12:30:55 pm »
Not sure about gakpo but his stats are definitely impressive. We desperately need an athletic midfielder and ideally someone used to the PL. So Caciedo would be my choice but hopefully not silly money
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50293 on: Today at 12:31:27 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:27:18 pm
Or we are planning to resign Firmino and use him more in midfield  ;)

Could definitely be a change of shape incoming.  With Pep calling Gakpo the "missing link" that could be the missing link to a new shape and tactical setup.  Not sure why he would be called the "missing link" if we're keeping things the same and already have Salah, Jota, Nunez, Diaz who are arguably all better than Gakpo right now. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50294 on: Today at 12:31:50 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:10:30 pm
We'd just leave Arthur out, he probably won't play a minute in the league for us anyway especially if we have another CM lined up. Now get me Enzo!!

The thing with Arthur is he doesn't really solve what we're missing anyway. It was a panic signing when we were basically running out of midfielders but he'd only realistically cover Thiago and even then only when Keita and Jones are out. Typically all 3 were out and then he's injured himself. He's not quick or athletic.

It's also the problem with registering Adrian rather than getting a homegrown 3rd choice keeper as it's a waste of a non-HG spot but it shows how complacent we were going into the season, in terms of not wanting to sign players.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50295 on: Today at 12:32:11 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:27:18 pm
Or we are planning to resign Firmino and use him more in midfield  ;)

I've been trying to think what our midfield is missing for a while and you're right, it definitely needs another ageing, attack-minded player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50296 on: Today at 12:32:31 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:13:38 am
Gakpo has probably been signed as a centre forward who has utility from the left; Id imagine this means that any contract discussions with Firmino which were centring round a one or two year deal may have faltered as hell want 3 or 4 years and I dont think well offer that to a 31 year old attacker.

It could be argued that he takes the origi place in the squad. Gives us a very different option to Diaz on the left and will allow us to rest Nunez. Very exciting signing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50297 on: Today at 12:33:38 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:32:11 pm
I've been trying to think what our midfield is missing for a while and you're right, it definitely needs another ageing, attack-minded player.

 ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50298 on: Today at 12:33:42 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:37:03 am
What good is offering more than the release clause rather than offering the player a higher salary/agent a bigger 'arrangement' fee?
So you're probably right - it's United.

While it sounds a bit odd, the selling club could choose to stand firm that the entire release clause needs to be paid up front if they'd rather not lose the player until the summer, offering them a bit extra might be a negotiating tactic to encourage them to accept a more reasonable payment schedule perhaps?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50299 on: Today at 12:33:47 pm »
Quote from: jonkrux on Today at 12:23:07 pm
We've already got Carvalho and Elliott who weren't natural 8s being shoe horned in. Signing Gakpo for midfield would make zero sense.. we need an actual midfielder.

We have signed both Firmino and Wijnaldum as No.10s. Neither of them has ever really played at their "best" position for us ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50300 on: Today at 12:35:27 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:26:36 pm
Maybe Naby is off for a small fee?

Wouldn't really be worth it unless it's the difference between us signing a midfielder or not.

He's been a big miss this season. Okay he's liable to get injured again (as are most of our midfielders) but if he can stay mostly fit the rest of the season he'll be an important player, especially covering Thiago or bringing him on after 60-65 for Thiago. Getting a nominal fee isn't really saving money if it affects our league position.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50301 on: Today at 12:36:13 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:10:30 pm
We'd just leave Arthur out, he probably won't play a minute in the league for us anyway especially if we have another CM lined up. Now get me Enzo!!
Yep this is the answer, Arthur has played 20min(?)  this season and probably won't play for at least another month. We should be more concerned with our future and not an on loan player who is injured.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50302 on: Today at 12:36:57 pm »
There are lots of options really, people see Jota as predominantly a left-sided forward but he's played in four different positions for us at this point, Diaz is the only player we haven't really moved anywhere. I haven't seen anything to suggest Nunez couldn't operate off the right just as effectively as the left.

I have a feeling we'll be finishing games with four forwards on the pitch more often going forward too, it's something we've tried in the past when we've had the option, we just rarely have the depth for it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50303 on: Today at 12:37:08 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:32:11 pm
I've been trying to think what our midfield is missing for a while and you're right, it definitely needs another ageing, attack-minded player.


 ;D

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50304 on: Today at 12:37:09 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:31:27 pm
Could definitely be a change of shape incoming.  With Pep calling Gakpo the "missing link" that could be the missing link to a new shape and tactical setup.  Not sure why he would be called the "missing link" if we're keeping things the same and already have Salah, Jota, Nunez, Diaz who are arguably all better than Gakpo right now. 

Be careful with that blasphemy. The Spanish Inquisition will be after you ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50305 on: Today at 12:39:02 pm »
EPL squad rules:
Under-21 players are eligible over and above the limit of 25 players per squad.

Each player is assigned a squad number, which they wear during Premier League matches.

For the 2022/23 campaign Under-21 players will have been born on or after 1 January 2001.

We wouldn't have to register Enzo in our league squad but I have not been able to find CL squad details relating to U21 players.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50306 on: Today at 12:40:08 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:32:11 pm
I've been trying to think what our midfield is missing for a while and you're right, it definitely needs another ageing, attack-minded player.

You should have really notified Messi, Modric and the likes about this "ageing" part. It seems that no one has told them they should have retired years ago ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50307 on: Today at 12:41:15 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:39:02 pm
EPL squad rules:
Under-21 players are eligible over and above the limit of 25 players per squad.

Each player is assigned a squad number, which they wear during Premier League matches.

For the 2022/23 campaign Under-21 players will have been born on or after 1 January 2001.

We wouldn't have to register Enzo in our league squad but I have not been able to find CL squad details relating to U21 players.
U21s in the champions league need to have been at the club for 2 years to not be registered. So Ramsay needs to be registered, Elliott doesn't
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50308 on: Today at 12:41:20 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:32:11 pm
I've been trying to think what our midfield is missing for a while and you're right, it definitely needs another ageing, attack-minded player.

 ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50309 on: Today at 12:42:46 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:33:47 pm
We have signed both Firmino and Wijnaldum as No.10s. Neither of them has ever really played at their "best" position for us ...

The thing with Carvalho and Elliott is they've been signed also for their potential as young English/homegrown players. There's good re-sale value in it which factors in. We haven't signed them as teenagers to earmark them for a specific position straight away but to develop their talent.

Rodgers had no idea how to use Firmino and such was our inept strategy at the time we signed Benteke at the same time, two completely incompatible players (as were Carroll and Suarez when signed at the same time). Klopp came in and quickly decided how to use Firmino and that Benteke would be fucked off. Klopp signed Wijnaldum earmarking him for a specific role. He might value Gakpo's versatility but he hasn't signed him to play him in midfield specifically and certainly not while we've got forwards injured.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #50310 on: Today at 12:47:57 pm »
Why do people still insist on taking the know-it-all on? He won't concede to you and admit he may be wrong. And you'll just end up clogging the thread up. Just ignore him.
