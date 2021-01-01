There are lots of options really, people see Jota as predominantly a left-sided forward but he's played in four different positions for us at this point, Diaz is the only player we haven't really moved anywhere. I haven't seen anything to suggest Nunez couldn't operate off the right just as effectively as the left.
I have a feeling we'll be finishing games with four forwards on the pitch more often going forward too, it's something we've tried in the past when we've had the option, we just rarely have the depth for it.