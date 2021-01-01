« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1238 1239 1240 1241 1242 [1243]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2525123 times)

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,945
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49680 on: Today at 12:36:56 am »
If I was to bet on an attacking addition, Id guess Kudus.

On Diaby, may just be the system hes playing in but his defensive numbers are poor which makes me doubt wed be masssively interested.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:38:29 am by Barefoot Doctor »
Logged

Offline RedSetGo

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 63
  • After FSG...?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49681 on: Today at 12:55:30 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:36:56 am
If I was to bet on an attacking addition, Id guess Kudus.

On Diaby, may just be the system hes playing in but his defensive numbers are poor which makes me doubt wed be masssively interested.

I agree Kudus makes a lot more sense. If he signs it'd mean that he has given Klopp his word that he'd be ok playing in various positions (there were reports that Kudus is reluctant to play anywhere but as an attacking CM, despite his effectiveness elsewhere, especially false 9).

The stories linking him to BVB have died down.

Him joining us would be the most surprising to me, much as I would want him. Because he's only 22, & already established for club & country, you would think he would want to go to a club where he'd be a guaranteed starter - possibly why he was pushing for the move to Everton last summer.
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,586
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49682 on: Today at 01:11:24 am »
If you can stay fit, you're a guaranteed starter @ LFC :)
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,360
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49683 on: Today at 01:15:31 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:36:56 am
If I was to bet on an attacking addition, Id guess Kudus.

On Diaby, may just be the system hes playing in but his defensive numbers are poor which makes me doubt wed be masssively interested.
Yeah. In addition to his defensive numbers, his passing seems to be poor. Based on his defensive stats, he doesn't seem to be a Liverpool player.

https://fbref.com/en/players/aeed5c06/Moussa-Diaby
« Last Edit: Today at 01:17:11 am by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,360
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49684 on: Today at 01:18:25 am »
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 12:55:30 am
I agree Kudus makes a lot more sense. If he signs it'd mean that he has given Klopp his word that he'd be ok playing in various positions (there were reports that Kudus is reluctant to play anywhere but as an attacking CM, despite his effectiveness elsewhere, especially false 9).

The stories linking him to BVB have died down.

Him joining us would be the most surprising to me, much as I would want him. Because he's only 22, & already established for club & country, you would think he would want to go to a club where he'd be a guaranteed starter - possibly why he was pushing for the move to Everton last summer.
Kudus certainly looks like a well-rounded superstar.

https://fbref.com/en/players/b62878a5/Kudus-Mohammed
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,157
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49685 on: Today at 02:03:15 am »
Kudus has the flexibility to help us in midfield and further up front. As such he can help us now and in the future, even after players start coming back from injury. Could be an interesting player for us.
Logged

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,753
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49686 on: Today at 02:20:18 am »
Quote from: NightDancer on Yesterday at 11:38:34 pm


Reading up on the guy and it would appear he can play on the left flank almost as well as he does on the right. Would make him a very valuable player to have in the team and squad if he can operate to a good level on either flank.

Diaby is slightly over rated at the minute. He is a good player but not consistent at the minute even in the french league. If we do end up getting him, we'll need patience because he is not quite the finished product people are making him to be. Dont get me wrong, he is a talented player, but not quite the immediate contendor that we have started to expect in the likes of Mane, Mo, Jota and Diaz. Marcus Thuram for a snip is a much better deal overall.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,391
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49687 on: Today at 07:06:38 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:44:41 pm

Interesting that those two articles share a page. Is Declan nearer to becoming a Liverpool player than we know 🤔😃
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,671
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49688 on: Today at 07:16:58 am »
It looks like the Diaz situation has caused us to consider signing a forward in January. It would be sensible to bring forward a replacement for Bobby and led him go in the summer in that case, but its far from ideal because I cant see a World where we spend a significant amount on a forward in January, followed by two or three midfielders spread over two windows including Bellingham for upwards of £100m.

Bobby staying for another year gives us a chance to defer signing his replacement until the summer after, but it is going to be a big ask relying on just Salah and Nunez in a busy schedule until summer.

Hopefully we can avoid another pointless Arthur/Davies/Kabak situation.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,056
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49689 on: Today at 07:36:24 am »
Kabak is not like Arthur or Davies Tbf.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1238 1239 1240 1241 1242 [1243]   Go Up
« previous next »
 