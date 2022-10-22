« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #49440 on: Today at 02:53:31 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 02:26:42 pm
De Bruyne isnt an elite athlete but agree overall, even though it brings me to the point Enzo Fernandez isnt an elite athlete either, I would prefer Bellingham for that reason, you can still be a top midfielder without being an elite athlete but youll at least be able to have hoards of tenacity intelligence and bite, our young midfielders dont seem to have that.

Oh no De Bruyne is an absolutely incredible athlete - have you watched him live?
Hes very very quick - maybe its his size or something about his movement that stops this coming across to some, hes also strong as fuck, players just bounce off him. On top of all that he can run all day - just relentless threat in games
slotmachine

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #49441 on: Today at 03:01:18 pm
I cant believe what im reading about De Bruyne. He is a monster athletically similar to Gerrard they play at a different speed and once they get into stride thay just break the lines and progress the ball at elite levels. He's the best player in the league unfortunately.
Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #49442 on: Today at 03:19:20 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:53:31 pm
Oh no De Bruyne is an absolutely incredible athlete - have you watched him live?
Hes very very quick - maybe its his size or something about his movement that stops this coming across to some, hes also strong as fuck, players just bounce off him. On top of all that he can run all day - just relentless threat in games

Think he's very athletic,his face just turns purple though after an hour or so.
The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #49443 on: Today at 03:23:47 pm
De Bruynes a fucking specimen, not a great example of technique over physique!
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #49444 on: Today at 03:29:45 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:53:31 pm
Oh no De Bruyne is an absolutely incredible athlete - have you watched him live?
Hes very very quick - maybe its his size or something about his movement that stops this coming across to some, hes also strong as fuck, players just bounce off him. On top of all that he can run all day - just relentless threat in games

Nah I wouldnt describe him as an incredible athlete if the template for midfield athletes who are elite is Gerrard, theres a huge difference, in fact Gerrard both had acceleration and pace and at any point in his prime was one of the fastest players in our team, the same cant be said for De Bruyne, he can motor past you but he doesnt have the speed of the mark that other elite athletes had.

Its why Gerrard could easily have been a world class right back if he chose to, thats an elite athlete, De Bruyne isnt in that league even though he is decent himself.

Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #49445 on: Today at 03:35:23 pm
Quote from: slotmachine on Today at 03:01:18 pm
I cant believe what im reading about De Bruyne. He is a monster athletically similar to Gerrard they play at a different speed and once they get into stride thay just break the lines and progress the ball at elite levels. He's the best player in the league unfortunately.

You need to go watch Gerrard again, hes on another level to De Bruyne athletically, another level, Gerrard could as a right back against any of the modern wingers and hold his own, the likes of Mane would absolutely rip De Bruyne if he played there, Gerrard would hold his own. Thats what an elite athlete would be for me.

He moves like Gerrard but hes not the same level athletically at all.
Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #49446 on: Today at 03:36:47 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 02:47:05 pm
Gerrard is a great shout for it. Technically a world class footballer, but also someone who, if needs be, would just outpace you or run through you. One of the greatest players we have ever had because he was both.

Yep Gerrard wasnt far off Torres in terms of pace and power, dynamic strong and faster than any other CM around faster than a lot of attackers too, he was an alien in that sense.
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #49447 on: Today at 03:38:57 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 02:46:02 pm
I think what you are saying there is pretty much 100% wrong! Athletic ability is genetic. Look at Jude Bellingham, his height, his physicality, how he gets up and down pitch. You can develop fitness, sure, and getting better nutrition and more sleep will help all players but players athletic ability is innate and you want to get some good ones when they are in their early 20s, at the peak of their powers.

But to be clear, I take spacial awareness and attributes like turning with the ball and breaking lines as athletic ability as well, although it is also "football ability".

The Premier League needs tall and powerful players and Jurgen Klopp understands this more than most hence we should be
looking at Marcus Thuram.

Early 20s, massive size, tall, powerful, can play 2-3 positions.

Every player has a different ceiling yes. But elite training and coaching can push a player as close to their ceiling as possible. And reaching that ceiling will be, often, enough. Of course once you start including the more intangible athletic abilities like balance and agility tjings begin to break down somewhat in terms of drawing a like between technical and athletic ability. I was thinking in terms of endurance, speed and strength.

What I was saying, and I think the conversation is fascinating all so thanks for the engagement, is that you can get the likes of Thiago and Xabi Alonso on elite midfields when they arent elite (relative to other players at the top level) athletes. Its probably a fair point that if youre not elite in terms of speed, endurance or strength youre going to have to compensate with better technical ability. It works the other way of course. Henderson has compensated for his relative lack of technical ability in certain respects by being quick, strong and fit. So much so that hes won everything there is to win at club level and as captain.
Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #49448 on: Today at 03:39:54 pm
It was just last season I see a 37 year old Modric(who is quite quick) beat De Bruyne to the ball in a small foot race, definitely not what I would describe as elite athletically.
decosabute

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #49449 on: Today at 03:44:28 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 03:39:54 pm
It was just last season I see a 37 year old Modric(who is quite quick) beat De Bruyne to the ball in a small foot race, definitely not what I would describe as elite athletically.

I remember the exact moment you're talking about, but that's precisely because it stood out as being weird. DeBruyne looked like he was busted physically or carrying a knock in that moment because I'd argue he generally shows decent pace for a midfielder. Even last night he showed he's still a fairly quick and powerful runner with the ball at 31.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:46:55 pm by decosabute »
Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #49450 on: Today at 03:46:35 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 03:44:28 pm
I remember the exact moment you're talking about, but that's precisely because it stood out as being weird. DeBruyne looked like he was busted physically or carrying a knock in that moment because I'd argue he generally shows decent pace for a midfielder. Even last night he showed he's still a fairly quick and powerful runner with the ball and he's 31.

Hes no slouch but I wouldnt use him as a template when discussing elite athletes in football or anything, that would be the likes of Gerrard Gullit Salah VVD Mbappe Walker even Henderson and so on.

But I think Im just being pedantic anyways.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:32:44 pm by Coolie High »
lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #49451 on: Today at 03:48:12 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 03:38:57 pm
Every player has a different ceiling yes. But elite training and coaching can push a player as close to their ceiling as possible. And reaching that ceiling will be, often, enough. Of course once you start including the more intangible athletic abilities like balance and agility tjings begin to break down somewhat in terms of drawing a like between technical and athletic ability. I was thinking in terms of endurance, speed and strength.

What I was saying, and I think the conversation is fascinating all so thanks for the engagement, is that you can get the likes of Thiago and Xabi Alonso on elite midfields when they arent elite (relative to other players at the top level) athletes. Its probably a fair point that if youre not elite in terms of speed, endurance or strength youre going to have to compensate with better technical ability. It works the other way of course. Henderson has compensated for his relative lack of technical ability in certain respects by being quick, strong and fit. So much so that hes won everything there is to win at club level and as captain.

You make good points there, especially on Henderson. A further point might be that Klopp prioritises physical power, especially in his midfield, which is the unit that makes his whole system work. It's unkind to say it but a Henderson who can't get up and down the pitch as much anymore, or who is frequently injured is a problem there.

Half a theory is that if you put a really powerful athlete in now, alongside Thiago and Fabinho, that might be a transitional midfield to get us back to top four and maybe even capable of giving Real Madrid a fright or two.

Flipside, if you keep playing with a technical and small player in one of the midfield positions - like a Harvey Elliot - the machine don't work so good.
Red-Soldier

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #49452 on: Today at 04:30:33 pm
How would people feel if we didn't sign anyone in January  :-X
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #49453 on: Today at 04:35:20 pm
How would RAWK feel if I throw tomatoes at your head?
amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #49454 on: Today at 04:36:11 pm
Could be wrong but watching Jurgens press conference made me think well be getting someone in January.
Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #49455 on: Today at 04:36:28 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:30:33 pm
How would people feel if we didn't sign anyone in January  :-X
Before seeing Klopps presser, Id have suggested that people prepare for that, but thats the most encouraging Ive seen him about transfers.

I reckon were going for Bellingham in summer and well add someone in January who we dont have any links to at the moment.
Romford_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #49456 on: Today at 04:39:40 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:56:19 am
Enzo had posters of Robbie Keane on his wall mate.

I want no fecking part of any player whose idol's boyhood club was Wolverhampton Wanderers Coventry City Inter Milan Leeds United Tottenham Hotspur Liverpool Tottenham Hotspur LA Galaxy
DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #49457 on: Today at 04:45:32 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:30:33 pm
How would people feel if we didn't sign anyone in January  :-X

I'd be fuming personally as a supporter obsessed with transfers and our team having glaring needs  ;D but would feel even worse/worried as it's letting Jurgen down, he pretty much said he wants someone today with his "it's probably fair to say we are looking with the situation we are in" comment so they need to deliver for him.

MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #49458 on: Today at 04:47:30 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 04:36:11 pm
Could be wrong but watching Jurgens press conference made me think well be getting someone in January.
interesting to see if he says more when the embargo section is released.

He did seem hopefull
farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #49459 on: Today at 05:03:09 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:56:19 am
Enzo had posters of Robbie Keane on his wall mate.
Enzo wears Nat Phillips pajamas.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #49460 on: Today at 05:15:56 pm
Quote from: mickeydocs on Yesterday at 11:43:00 pm
Can you remind me again who we sold on the 6th of January 2018, and for how much?

We sold Coutinho, and bought Salah, Ox and Van Dijk that season. A total profit of 10 million that season ...
TAA66

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #49461 on: Today at 05:20:59 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 02:42:35 pm
Yes but elite athlete would be someone like Gerrard in midfield terms or Mbappe overall, De Bruyne Is a decent athlete but he doesnt have great acceleration or pace.

Pace assists are over-rated anyway
AndyMuller

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #49462 on: Today at 05:46:39 pm
De Bruyne is fat end of.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #49463 on: Today at 06:23:54 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:30:33 pm
How would people feel if we didn't sign anyone in January  :-X

Id drink myself into a coma but i actually now think we will buy Enzo Fernandez so im just going to drink myself into a mild concussion.
Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #49464 on: Today at 07:36:00 pm
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #49465 on: Today at 07:42:47 pm
Quote
Liverpool are studying the option of renewing Roberto Firmino's contract for a short period, one or two years, but a longer-term contract is not under discussion. [@brunoandrd]
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #49466 on: Today at 07:43:48 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 07:36:00 pm
Is Amrabats Moroccan midfield partner good? Seems Napoli are after him

Ounahi? Never sen him before the world Cup but he looks good. Also much younger 21/22 something like that.
amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #49467 on: Today at 07:48:39 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:43:48 pm
Ounahi? Never sen him before the world Cup but he looks good. Also much younger 21/22 something like that.

Ounahi is brilliant at sensing danger, especially when under a surprise attack.
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #49468 on: Today at 07:57:04 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:30:33 pm
How would people feel if we didn't sign anyone in January  :-X

That everyone at the club is negligent.. you?
Nitramdorf

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #49469 on: Today at 08:07:38 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 07:48:39 pm
Ounahi is brilliant at sensing danger, especially when under a surprise attack.

Salmon skin roll.
