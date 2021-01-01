Apart from Doak & Gordon.

A common them with our youngsters coming through is lacking pace & power compared to youngsters from City & Chelsea.



In the youth sides we have started to recruit better but we need to target better athletes at a young level & develop them.

You can have all the technical ability in the world but if you are pushed off the ball & not quick you are not going to make it at the top level.



Morton looks technically excellent he is another who I am unsure if he has the legs needed to play for us.

It is also why I am unsure Enzo suits what we need.



You can easily switch this round and look for technical ability and then develop athletic ability. You can make young men much, much stronger if they eat properly, sleep enough and stick them on a good weights program. You can speed them up a bit too by training to develop power. You can develop aerobic capacity a lot too. Some players need to have world class athleticism or it's a no go - ie our wide forwards. But Morton doesn't need to be a world class athletic specimen, he could develop lots of it.