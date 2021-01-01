And this is the problem, weve become a squad that needs repair work done in a number of areas all at once. Its been done to death about how squad rebuild has been neglected in recent windows but you could seriously make a case that we need 2/3 midfielders and a forward in addition to a centre back. Id caveat the centre back however by saying that most of us were happy with Gomez this time a year ago, but his performances when called upon have left plenty to be desired.



To be fair I think that caveat also applied for the midfield to an extent - I think most of us would say we need 1 maybe 2 midfielders, it's with Fabinho's drop off we now say 3. We may also have to keep looking out for Fabinho, with an extended rest he may be what he once was again and that 3rd midfielder then becomes a lower priority.With the forwards I would say again it is lower priority and a bit like the Diaz transfer - we should compete without them but it would make us better, and Salah isn't going anywhere yet so it isn't a hole in the first team.CB is a new phenomenon with Gomez but he just isn't at the level we need him to be at right now, and Konate being so good really shows the glaring gulf in quality right now. We can probably still get good money for him and then try and get another Konate like signing. But again that isn't needed right away other than for the sake of Gomez value I believe - it is better to sell him soon to have no drop off, but in terms of a team we can probably do with Matip, VVD, and Konate.What is desperate I feel is 2 midfielders and a general squad refresh and mentality reset - I still believe most of the players we have are playing at a level way below usual and this isn't the new norm for them they just need a reset