Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49280 on: Yesterday at 10:47:56 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 10:45:49 pm
Who should we be going after that would make a difference? I don’t see the club shelling out £30m+ on an attacker if the intent is to keep Firmino.

For one, we shouldn’t keep Firmino. Secondly, we are chasing to be in the top four. This club and these owners will basically take away the spending credit card if we don’t make top four.

We can’t just use 3 attackers for 2 and half months.
Offline RedBec1993

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49281 on: Yesterday at 10:48:45 pm »
Mad to think we need 2/3 midfielders and our model is usually spend what we earn but theres literally no one we can and want to sell for any significant fee.
Offline smicer07

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49282 on: Yesterday at 10:49:51 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 10:47:53 pm
How incredible is De Bruyne though. Where do we find a player like him?

It helps that he's surrounded by world class players though- look at him for Belgium- crap.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49283 on: Yesterday at 10:51:46 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 10:47:53 pm
How incredible is De Bruyne though. Where do we find a player like him?

Wirtz.  :D ;D
Offline Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49284 on: Yesterday at 10:52:42 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 10:48:45 pm
Mad to think we need 2/3 midfielders and our model is usually spend what we earn but theres literally no one we can and want to sell for any significant fee.

Is there a world where wed consider offers for Gomez? Wouldnt really want to sell him but still young and English. Hed fetch a lot should we sell him. Would be a bit reckless given Matip and Konates availability so far this season though.

And I like Joe before anyone kicks my head in for suggesting it!
Offline Adam_LFC

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49285 on: Yesterday at 10:54:22 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Yesterday at 10:52:42 pm
Is there a world where wed consider offers for Gomez? Wouldnt really want to sell him but still young and English. Hed fetch a lot should we sell him. Would be a bit reckless given Matip and Konates availability so far this season though.

And I like Joe before anyone kicks my head in for suggesting it!

Hes just signed a new contract so doubt it.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49286 on: Yesterday at 10:55:28 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Yesterday at 10:52:42 pm
Is there a world where we’d consider offers for Gomez? Wouldn’t really want to sell him but still young and English. He’d fetch a lot should we sell him. Would be a bit reckless given Matip and Konate’s availability so far this season though.

And I like Joe before anyone kicks my head in for suggesting it!

It’s a fair shout. Gomez, Fabinho, Kellaher. Could consider sales for them three. Would however need to sign another defender.
Offline Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49287 on: Yesterday at 10:55:44 pm »
I still think midfield is the most pressing issue. The forward area issues are temporary and they don't seem to be hampering our ability to score, but our midfield is being cut through by the majority of teams we face, the right signing there could go a long way to getting us back to previous levels.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49288 on: Yesterday at 10:55:55 pm »
Kelleher with a buy back clause though.  :D
Offline Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49289 on: Yesterday at 10:56:18 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Yesterday at 10:52:42 pm
Is there a world where wed consider offers for Gomez? Wouldnt really want to sell him but still young and English. Hed fetch a lot should we sell him. Would be a bit reckless given Matip and Konates availability so far this season though.

And I like Joe before anyone kicks my head in for suggesting it!
I don't think he'd fetch too much at this point. It's been about 3 seasons since he had a consistent run of good games. Likely on a good wage here. Think most clubs wouldn't take the risk, similair to Ox, with his injury history as well.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49290 on: Yesterday at 10:57:59 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 10:48:45 pm
Mad to think we need 2/3 midfielders and our model is usually spend what we earn but theres literally no one we can and want to sell for any significant fee.

I can't believe that I have to re-post this every day ...

Quote from: PeterTheRed on December 21, 2022, 10:10:45 pm
Normally our net spend is not big. But, in 2018/19 it was 140 million, so it is not out of the question that we have another summer like that ...

https://www.transfermarkt.com/liverpool-fc/transfers/verein/31/plus/?saison_id=2018&pos=&detailpos=&w_s=

And despite the popular myth, our profit the season before was only 10 million, since we have spent quite a lot on Salah, Ox and Van Dijk ...

https://www.transfermarkt.com/liverpool-fc/transfers/verein/31/plus/?saison_id=2017&pos=&detailpos=&w_s=

We don't need to sell anyone significant in order to spend well in the summer. Of course, we won't be signing both Bellingham and Fernandez, but that is not what we need anyway ...
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49291 on: Yesterday at 11:00:28 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Yesterday at 10:52:42 pm
Is there a world where wed consider offers for Gomez? Wouldnt really want to sell him but still young and English. Hed fetch a lot should we sell him. Would be a bit reckless given Matip and Konates availability so far this season though.

And I like Joe before anyone kicks my head in for suggesting it!
I also like Gomez and think he deserves a lot of slack given he's essentially missed two full seasons, but I'm wondering if it would be sensible to sell him this summer while we could still get a good price for him.

But then that creates a new issue. We'd need to sign another centre-back.
Offline Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49292 on: Yesterday at 11:01:10 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 11:00:28 pm
I also like Gomez and think he deserves a lot of slack given he's essentially missed two full seasons, but I'm wondering if it would be sensible to sell him this summer while we could still get a good price for him.

But then that creates a new issue. We'd need to sign another centre-back.

Fair point.
Offline amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49293 on: Yesterday at 11:02:10 pm »
Crosby Nick hates Gomez, pass it on.
Offline Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49294 on: Yesterday at 11:03:16 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:02:10 pm
Crosby Nick hates Gomez, pass it on.

Loved their first couple of albums but gave up on them a bit after that.
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49295 on: Yesterday at 11:05:35 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:55:28 pm
Its a fair shout. Gomez, Fabinho, Kellaher. Could consider sales for them three. Would however need to sign another defender.
People have been quick to turn on Fabinho after a drop in form. He's been consistently brilliant for 4 years, our best midfielder since Gerrard, and just turned 29. Virgil, Robertson, Trent, and previously Mane, have all suffered similar drops in form but they've been given more patience from the fanbase, but he doesn't get the same treatment for some reason.

I'd at least see how he gets on once the other parts of midfield get fixed.
Offline Kennys from heaven

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49296 on: Yesterday at 11:10:14 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:28:08 am
Well the bolded will be gone at the end of the season.
Ox is rarely fit.
Keita is rarely fit.
Jones is rarely fit.
Thiago isnt very robust.
Milner is very old.
Henderson is declining.
Fabinho isnt very good right now.
Arthur Melo is an emergency loan whos never been fit.
Elliot is still very raw.
Carvalho is still very raw.

That leaves 6. Whether Carvalho ends up as an 8 is still up in the air, which would leave 5. Given that, it's not a huge issue to bring in one or even 2 in January. It'll leave us even more bloated sure but if we've made errors allowing it to get to this stage (which we most definitely have), we shouldn't magnify them by refusing to bring in someone in when we patently need reinforcements there. That would allow past errors to be compounded.

As for revisiting my comment... is Jones in full training? That's great. Or do you mean they might all stay fit? That's a dream world. Or do you mean they are good enough? We've had half a season of them proving they're not anymore sadly.
I'm not saying you're wrong with the fitness statement, but come on mate, Thiago not good enough? Carvalho isn't good enough? (Forget being raw). Keita is still a decent player, but has shot his bolt here, but when they are fit, they're bloody good players. Ox proved that tonight when he came on.

Some of these have been just plain unlucky - Ox being the main recipient there. Was utterly purring before the cruciate injury agains Roma. Jones's shin splints you could argue is not actually an injury per-se, but a condition that anyone can suffer from for no fault of their own. Am I incorrect in thinking he had a detached retina as well? That's just plain unavoidable if that is true.

My point is however, that simply being injured doesn't make you not good enough - lack of talent and skill does. All the players you list have the talent and skillset to deliver and proven that when fit plenty of times. To make that point I'll ask you what was your views on Daniel Agger? Fabio Aurelio? Rob Jones? Daniel Sturridge? Were they "not good enough?"

Back to your your original post: You stated "The idea that we cant buy a midfielder because we have too many is craziness" and listed 10 players... But then said the bolded were gone in the Summer. That's exactly why we are constrained in buying! They're still on the payroll until their contracts run out. Those players are taking resources that until removed has a significant impact in our being able to bring other players in, so it's absolutely not craziness at all. It's fact - although we'd all want to see it of course!
Offline JG6

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49297 on: Yesterday at 11:23:32 pm »
Were absolutely desperate for reinforcements and I think theres two schools of thought - both of which end with us getting players in youd hope.

One; were close to being sold, FSG know theyre cashing in very soon and thus FSG are happy to sanction sales because they wont be paying the instalments and they need to keep incoming owners happy,

Two; we arent close to a sale but were for sale and FSG know that being in the champions league is an absolute must if they are going to achieve a decent price. If were not and they dont sell, theyll know theyll need to spend a fortune to get us back in it.

Either way, surely they know the squad needs help and it needs it fast.
Offline Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49298 on: Yesterday at 11:31:24 pm »
Quote from: JG6 on Yesterday at 11:23:32 pm
Were absolutely desperate for reinforcements and I think theres two schools of thought - both of which end with us getting players in youd hope.

One; were close to being sold, FSG know theyre cashing in very soon and thus FSG are happy to sanction sales because they wont be paying the instalments and they need to keep incoming owners happy,

Two; we arent close to a sale but were for sale and FSG know that being in the champions league is an absolute must if they are going to achieve a decent price. If were not and they dont sell, theyll know theyll need to spend a fortune to get us back in it.

Either way, surely they know the squad needs help and it needs it fast.

Three: The benefit of spending only what we make as a club is that the ownership situation is irrelevant.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49299 on: Yesterday at 11:40:42 pm »
Someone on Twitter said that Benfica may have leaked to Portuguese journalists that it wasn't us that placed the bid to start a bidding war.
Offline mickeydocs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49300 on: Yesterday at 11:43:00 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:57:59 pm
I can't believe that I have to re-post this every day ...

We don't need to sell anyone significant in order to spend well in the summer. Of course, we won't be signing both Bellingham and Fernandez, but that is not what we need anyway ...

Can you remind me again who we sold on the 6th of January 2018, and for how much?
Offline Too early for flapjacks?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49301 on: Yesterday at 11:48:00 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:31:24 pm
Three: The benefit of spending only what we make as a club is that the ownership situation is irrelevant.

Yep. I don't think the potential change in ownership has any real difference on our transfer plans as we don't rely on owner funding. It's very likely that Keita, Ox, and Milner leave at the end of their contracts alongside Arthur returning to Juventus at the end of his loan. Fabinho is 29, Thiago 31, and Henderson 32. That leaves Elliott, Carvalho, and Jones, who are all prospects and are really attackers trying to become midfielders.

The club knew we had major surgery coming up in midfield and we'll free up spots in the squad and space in the payroll in the summer. We're not exactly leveraged up to ears on outstanding transfer payment so splashing out a couple of hundred million over 1 or 2 windows that will be paid over 2/3 years out of revenue without major sales isn't exactly shocking. Probably means we won't spend huge over the window or two after that but I wouldn't he shocked if we sanctioned deals both Enzo and Bellingham.
Offline Caps4444

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49302 on: Yesterday at 11:55:17 pm »
Surprised Enzo prefers us..dont most Latin players prefer Spain?
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49303 on: Yesterday at 11:58:54 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 11:55:17 pm
Surprised Enzo prefers us..dont most Latin players prefer Spain?
Maybe Klopp took him to Blackpool  ;)

We underestimate our pull. We have reached 3 European cup finals in 5 years. For young talents, we are one of the prime destinations. Madrid can't gobble up all upcoming players. Money has been a limiting factor but we've been in with a chance of signing the best players available recently.
Offline Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49304 on: Today at 12:51:09 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:58:54 pm
Maybe Klopp took him to Blackpool  ;)

We underestimate our pull. We have reached 3 European cup finals in 5 years. For young talents, we are one of the prime destinations. Madrid can't gobble up all upcoming players. Money has been a limiting factor but we've been in with a chance of signing the best players available recently.

Most players would still pick Madrid over us.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49305 on: Today at 12:56:19 am »
Enzo had posters of Robbie Keane on his wall mate.
Offline red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49306 on: Today at 01:08:51 am »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Yesterday at 10:52:42 pm
Is there a world where wed consider offers for Gomez? Wouldnt really want to sell him but still young and English. Hed fetch a lot should we sell him. Would be a bit reckless given Matip and Konates availability so far this season though.

And I like Joe before anyone kicks my head in for suggesting it!

I don't think it's a crazy question at all. It's the same thing with Curtis - it's possible for us to discuss the possibility of moving him out without necessarily shitting on him or acting like he's not a good footballer. I think both of them could be at a crossroads soon, and the chance of that goes up exponentially if we sell the club to someone with deeper pockets and/or a willingness to take more risk in the market.
Offline Ratboy3G

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49307 on: Today at 01:21:47 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:56:19 am
Enzo had posters of Robbie Keane on his wall mate.

One of us, one of us....
Offline Jambo Power

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49308 on: Today at 04:26:41 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:57:59 pm
I can't believe that I have to re-post this every day ...

We don't need to sell anyone significant in order to spend well in the summer. Of course, we won't be signing both Bellingham and Fernandez, but that is not what we need anyway ...

Dont post it then,its not like its going to be missed. Dont go out of your way for others.
