Well the bolded will be gone at the end of the season.

Ox is rarely fit.

Keita is rarely fit.

Jones is rarely fit.

Thiago isnt very robust.

Milner is very old.

Henderson is declining.

Fabinho isnt very good right now.

Arthur Melo is an emergency loan whos never been fit.

Elliot is still very raw.

Carvalho is still very raw.



That leaves 6. Whether Carvalho ends up as an 8 is still up in the air, which would leave 5. Given that, it's not a huge issue to bring in one or even 2 in January. It'll leave us even more bloated sure but if we've made errors allowing it to get to this stage (which we most definitely have), we shouldn't magnify them by refusing to bring in someone in when we patently need reinforcements there. That would allow past errors to be compounded.



As for revisiting my comment... is Jones in full training? That's great. Or do you mean they might all stay fit? That's a dream world. Or do you mean they are good enough? We've had half a season of them proving they're not anymore sadly.



I'm not saying you're wrong with the fitness statement, but come on mate, Thiago not good enough? Carvalho isn't good enough? (Forget being raw). Keita is still a decent player, but has shot his bolt here, but when they are fit, they're bloody good players. Ox proved that tonight when he came on.Some of these have been just plain unlucky - Ox being the main recipient there. Was utterly purring before the cruciate injury agains Roma. Jones's shin splints you could argue is not actually an injury per-se, but a condition that anyone can suffer from for no fault of their own. Am I incorrect in thinking he had a detached retina as well? That's just plain unavoidable if that is true.My point is however, that simply being injured doesn't make you not good enough - lack of talent and skill does. All the players you list have the talent and skillset to deliver and proven that when fit plenty of times. To make that point I'll ask you what was your views on Daniel Agger? Fabio Aurelio? Rob Jones? Daniel Sturridge? Were they "not good enough?"Back to your your original post: You stated "The idea that we cant buy a midfielder because we have too many is craziness" and listed 10 players... But then said the bolded were gone in the Summer. That's exactly why we are constrained in buying! They're still on the payroll until their contracts run out. Those players are taking resources that until removed has a significant impact in our being able to bring other players in, so it's absolutely not craziness at all. It's fact - although we'd all want to see it of course!