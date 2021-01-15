« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2492566 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49080 on: Today at 03:05:41 pm »
Quote from: I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You on Today at 02:51:02 pm
No! That was my point - the post you made wasnt, hence the reply was a bit odd!

Thankyou!

Happy Christmas  :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49081 on: Today at 03:15:07 pm »
Aaah..I get it now! Because of my account name, you (wrongly!) assumed that my name was Peter because of the association with Peter Crouch!!

Agatha Christie mofo's  :lmao

Its like being in an episode of The Traitors in here today lol!

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49082 on: Today at 03:17:32 pm »
Merry Xmas to all!

Hope every present contains the scouting report you've been after

and that every dream* you have is not peed on by Paul Joyce.

Can't be arsed any more until we sign someone...



*unless this is your preferred sex dream
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49083 on: Today at 03:41:33 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:58:34 pm
Is Craig actually fat? Also a fuck? We've all wondered.

Not fat, bit of a fuck.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49084 on: Today at 04:06:38 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 02:25:06 pm
if Fernandez is bought for 80m as a alternative to Bellingham(if he became overpriced) after we didnt buy any midfielder last summer including  Fernandez for 10m it would be damning on our squad planning.

I would imagine he is a target regardless of Bellingham
I just can't see it - realistically it would be higher than £80m. In total we'd be spending around £200m on two players. Something drastic would have to be going on in the background for that to happen.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49085 on: Today at 04:14:09 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 03:05:31 pm
Also talked up Mac Allister, but I'm choosing to believe the fact he referred to Fernandez by his first name as a sign that him and Jurgen have been chatting to him.

Speaking of which, that fuckwobble Clint Dempsey called him "Allister" during the WC coverage - as if his first name were "Mac" and his last name "Allister." My ears may never recover from the coverage of that tournament.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49086 on: Today at 04:21:44 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 04:14:09 pm
Speaking of which, that fuckwobble Clint Dempsey called him "Allister" during the WC coverage - as if his first name were "Mac" and his last name "Allister." My ears may never recover from the coverage of that tournament.
Dont even get me started. Ive enjoyed the break from the season, but I cant wait to have Peter Drury back.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49087 on: Today at 04:35:42 pm »
𝙅𝙐𝙎𝙏 𝙄𝙉 -
@LuisCoelho51, @BolaNaRedePT: There is an agreement in place for the transfer of Enzo Fernandez to Liverpool to be closed at 97M (£85M), with the player set to move Anfield at the end of the season ⏳✅

ℹ️ Reliability Check: Luis Pinto Coelho is an analyst & commentator who has been standing out for his privileged information involving Portuguese clubs, players and coaches. Decent source although definitely should wait for confirmation from other sources.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49088 on: Today at 04:43:00 pm »
Another Portuguese source (Pedro Sepulveda) says its false there's an agreement between us and Benfica for him, and no negotiations. Mentions that they'll only sell in January for the release clause.

Of course, if we were willing to pay the release clause then the only negotiations that matter are directly with Enzo's agent.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49089 on: Today at 04:45:19 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 04:43:00 pm
Another Portuguese source (Pedro Sepulveda) says its false there's an agreement between us and Benfica for him, and no negotiations. Mentions that they'll only sell in January for the release clause.

Of course, if we were willing to pay the release clause then the only negotiations that matter are directly with Enzo's agent.

He was pretty spot on with the Darwin and Diaz transfers too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49090 on: Today at 04:49:37 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 04:43:00 pm
Another Portuguese source (Pedro Sepulveda) says its false there's an agreement between us and Benfica for him, and no negotiations. Mentions that they'll only sell in January for the release clause.

Of course, if we were willing to pay the release clause then the only negotiations that matter are directly with Enzo's agent.
Coelho expects him to move at the end of the season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49091 on: Today at 05:46:15 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 04:35:42 pm
𝙅𝙐𝙎𝙏 𝙄𝙉 -
@LuisCoelho51, @BolaNaRedePT: There is an agreement in place for the transfer of Enzo Fernandez to Liverpool to be closed at 97M (£85M), with the player set to move Anfield at the end of the season ⏳✅

ℹ️ Reliability Check: Luis Pinto Coelho is an analyst & commentator who has been standing out for his privileged information involving Portuguese clubs, players and coaches. Decent source although definitely should wait for confirmation from other sources.
If that were true (I personally doubt it is)

- It wouldn't solve the immediate problem of a midfielder in jan
- would effectively end any bid for Bellingham
- Would endanger a CL spot this season hindering further recruitment in the summer
- Occur on the back of 1 good international tournament
-
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49092 on: Today at 05:52:21 pm »
Pedro "Ten Hag is on a plane to Portugal to hijack the Nunez deal" Sepulveda.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49093 on: Today at 05:53:01 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 05:46:15 pm
If that were true (I personally doubt it is)

- It wouldn't solve the immediate problem of a midfielder in jan
- would effectively end any bid for Bellingham
- Would endanger a CL spot this season hindering further recruitment in the summer
- Occur on the back of 1 good international tournament
-

Fernandez looked pretty accomplished in the games I saw in the CL. We were also linked with him in the summer and during his move to Benfica. Doubt it would be off the back of the World Cup.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49094 on: Today at 05:53:29 pm »
Quote from: BigRedFeetBed on Today at 02:03:43 pm
Apologies if this wasn't aimed at me, but have I just been called...a Peter?!

 :o
Clearly Oeter Crouch with that username! ;)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49095 on: Today at 05:56:09 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 05:46:15 pm
If that were true (I personally doubt it is)

- It wouldn't solve the immediate problem of a midfielder in jan
- would effectively end any bid for Bellingham
- Would endanger a CL spot this season hindering further recruitment in the summer
- Occur on the back of 1 good international tournament
-

Why would it end any potential Bellingham bid? We could be in for both
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49096 on: Today at 05:56:25 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 05:46:15 pm
If that were true (I personally doubt it is)

- It wouldn't solve the immediate problem of a midfielder in jan
- would effectively end any bid for Bellingham
- Would endanger a CL spot this season hindering further recruitment in the summer
- Occur on the back of 1 good international tournament
-
I agree with the first point. We need reinforcements now. With respect to the fee, we might be investing the Tchouameni money into this.

It's too early to talk about the CL but even if we don't qualify, players would see it as a blip and there'll be 5 CL spots next season. I haven't watched him enough to comment on how proven he is.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49097 on: Today at 06:08:45 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:56:25 pm
I agree with the first point. We need reinforcements now. With respect to the fee, we might be investing the Tchouameni money into this.

It's too early to talk about the CL but even if we don't qualify, players would see it as a blip and there'll be 5 CL spots next season. I haven't watched him enough to comment on how proven he is.

Solving the problem in january is easier said than done. We have a lot of first team players already, including 9 midfielders, 10 if you count Carvalho, all of whom are expected to be fit now. Klopp does not like bloated squads where every player doesnt have value in the team, so adding would only be possible after subtracting. The lads we'd want gone are all in their last 6 months with no takers. We lose 3 in summer, so it makes sense to solve some of those gaps ahead of time.

I dont think Enzo deal definitively ends Bellingham approach, we should be able to do both.

In January, we truly need only an attacker to see us through the season.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49098 on: Today at 06:52:32 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 06:08:45 pm
Solving the problem in january is easier said than done. We have a lot of first team players already, including 9 midfielders, 10 if you count Carvalho, all of whom are expected to be fit now. Klopp does not like bloated squads where every player doesnt have value in the team, so adding would only be possible after subtracting. The lads we'd want gone are all in their last 6 months with no takers. We lose 3 in summer, so it makes sense to solve some of those gaps ahead of time.

I dont think Enzo deal definitively ends Bellingham approach, we should be able to do both.

In January, we truly need only an attacker to see us through the season.

Not even that. We can always use Carvalho, Elliott and Ox in attack, in addition to Salah, Nunez and Firmino, until Jota and Diaz are back ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49099 on: Today at 06:58:58 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:52:32 pm
Not even that. We can always use Carvalho, Elliott and Ox in attack, in addition to Salah, Nunez and Firmino, until Jota and Diaz are back ...
it's possible we could let Ox and possibly Naby go in January on a free if we are looking to bring someone in though but I'll be surprised if we don't look to carry on with what we have unless something forces our hand like it did with Luis Díaz and we move early
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49100 on: Today at 07:14:34 pm »
Quote from: Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa... on Today at 06:58:58 pm
it's possible we could let Ox and possibly Naby go in January on a free if we are looking to bring someone in though but I'll be surprised if we don't look to carry on with what we have unless something forces our hand like it did with Luis Díaz and we move early

I can't see them leaving on the free, especially being back to fitness. I can see them getting decent playing time over the next 6 weeks ...

22.12. Man City (League Cup)
26.12. Aston Villa (PL)
30.12. Leicester (PL)
07.01. Wolves (FA Cup)
10.01. League Cup QF
14.01. Brighton (PL)
21.01. Chelsea (PL)
25.01. League Cup SF (first leg)
28.01. FA Cup 4th round
01.02. League Cup SF (second leg)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49101 on: Today at 07:43:39 pm »
Can't see us paying as much as £85 million for Enzo, that would virtually rule out any chance of us bidding for Bellingham, as we wouldn't have the cash.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49102 on: Today at 07:47:58 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 08:16:02 am
Ignore him mate, one of the biggest weirdos on here.
If I'm weird, then what does that make you for constantly parroting the same thing about me every time?, if you think I'm "weird" then that makes you an idiot, I can live with that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49103 on: Today at 08:00:25 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 07:47:58 pm
If I'm weird, then what does that make you for constantly parroting the same thing about me every time?, if you think I'm "weird" then that makes you an idiot, I can live with that.

Hahahaha oooohhh touched a nerve.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49104 on: Today at 08:01:29 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 04:45:19 pm
He was pretty spot on with the Darwin and Diaz transfers too.

Is that true? Just looking through thread when those two deals broke, I didn't see that guy's name anywhere. Not to say just because it wasn't on RAWK it's not true, just that it seems unlikely :P

Ojogo seemed to break the Diaz transfer first and they seem to be on this one as well. And LFC journalists haven't rubbished it either. All of which leads me to believe it's definitely happening. And if it doesn't, sack Edwards Ward whoever's left.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49105 on: Today at 08:10:48 pm »
Quote from: Crouch Potato on Today at 07:43:39 pm
Can't see us paying as much as £85 million for Enzo, that would virtually rule out any chance of us bidding for Bellingham, as we wouldn't have the cash.

But if we sign him to a five year deal then it's only 17m a year. Easily afford that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49106 on: Today at 08:54:57 pm »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Today at 08:10:48 pm
But if we sign him to a five year deal then it's only 17m a year. Easily afford that.

But can you really see us paying £200 million on just 2 midfielders in the same window?
