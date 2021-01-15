I agree with the first point. We need reinforcements now. With respect to the fee, we might be investing the Tchouameni money into this.



It's too early to talk about the CL but even if we don't qualify, players would see it as a blip and there'll be 5 CL spots next season. I haven't watched him enough to comment on how proven he is.



Solving the problem in january is easier said than done. We have a lot of first team players already, including 9 midfielders, 10 if you count Carvalho, all of whom are expected to be fit now. Klopp does not like bloated squads where every player doesnt have value in the team, so adding would only be possible after subtracting. The lads we'd want gone are all in their last 6 months with no takers. We lose 3 in summer, so it makes sense to solve some of those gaps ahead of time.I dont think Enzo deal definitively ends Bellingham approach, we should be able to do both.In January, we truly need only an attacker to see us through the season.