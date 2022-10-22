If we end up signing nobody in January (whether we get them in the Summer or earlier) after all these smoke signals .. I will be a little bit disgruntled!
Depends on results.If we win majority of games & players look refreshed & no injuries I wont be too disapointed
But I do think we will buy TWO players in January.
Well it's obvious it does as we're getting sold. How would the fuck John Henry get 4 billion of his own money to fund this Vegas team?
Crosby Nick never fails.
Enzo and Jude in the Championship is gonna be a madness!
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
Purely hypothetical but Im back at work and bored.If you were told we could sign both Jude and Enzo in the summer and no one in January, or we could sign one of them in Jan, and the other joins City, which would you rather?
So no news then?
I like what I've seen of Fernandez but I've gotta say, being willing to spend massive money on a player with very little top level data to back it up is pretty new.
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.43]