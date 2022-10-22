I like what I've seen of Fernandez but I've gotta say, being willing to spend massive money on a player with very little top level data to back it up is pretty new.



Weren't we interested in Fernandez before he went to Benfica? Maybe even then we had lots of data from him but wanted to see him perform in a better league first, now he's done that + the performance at the World Cup. So you could hypothesis that now the 'enough data' quota has been filled? Although you'd suspect a full season (in Portuguese league) would still be the limit or even more.