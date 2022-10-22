« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1221 1222 1223 1224 1225 [1226]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2487788 times)

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,844
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49000 on: Today at 09:21:30 am »
i think the Fernandez links are legit. Would have been denied by Pearce if it wasn't.

But would be a summer move, I really hope it isnt because Bellingham is heading elsewhere.
Logged

Online has gone odd

  • a tru-ro...I mean....red!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,070
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49001 on: Today at 09:34:00 am »
If we end up signing nobody in January (whether we get them in the Summer or earlier) after all these smoke signals .. I will be a little bit disgruntled!
Logged
- all in my opinion of course -

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,844
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49002 on: Today at 09:51:16 am »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 09:34:00 am
If we end up signing nobody in January (whether we get them in the Summer or earlier) after all these smoke signals .. I will be a little bit disgruntled!
Depends on results.
If we win majority of games & players look refreshed & no injuries I wont be too disapointed
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,666
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49003 on: Today at 10:12:41 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:51:16 am
Depends on results.
If we win majority of games & players look refreshed & no injuries I wont be too disapointed

I'd say our midfield looked so far off the mark, even with everyone available, first half of the season that if we don't get someone next month it is a massive massive risk. That's not considering our usual bad luck with injuries. You're buying a midfielder so the likes of Thiago and Henderson can be rotated more than anything.

But I do think we will buy TWO players in January.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,023
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49004 on: Today at 10:34:28 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:12:41 am
But I do think we will buy TWO players in January.

I'm so here for this sort of post. This is the sort of positivity we need. If you can't dream of shiny new toys in late December when can you dream.
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,319
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49005 on: Today at 10:35:52 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:17:35 pm
Well it's obvious it does as we're getting sold. How would the fuck John Henry get 4 billion of his own money to fund this Vegas team?  :D
Leveraged buy-out?  ;)
Logged

Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,200
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49006 on: Today at 10:37:20 am »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 09:34:00 am
If we end up signing nobody in January (whether we get them in the Summer or earlier) after all these smoke signals .. I will be a little bit disgruntled!

Personally not arsed, so long as we do manage to sign the players Klopp wants in the summer.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,054
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49007 on: Today at 10:47:46 am »
I think we could do with signing someone in January. I think we'll struggle to get top 4 if we don't. But if we don't sign anyone, knowing Enzo and Jude would be joining in the summer would definitely soften the blow.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,635
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49008 on: Today at 10:49:17 am »
Enzo and Jude in the conference league is gonna be a madness!  ;D
Logged

Online Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,896
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49009 on: Today at 10:50:26 am »
Purely hypothetical but Im back at work and bored.

If you were told we could sign both Jude and Enzo in the summer and no one in January, or we could sign one of them in Jan, and the other joins City, which would you rather?
Logged

Offline The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,539
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49010 on: Today at 10:50:53 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:49:17 am
Enzo and Jude in the Championship is gonna be a madness!  ;D

Maybe even League One as a punishment for how utterly hopeless were bound to be without a midfielder
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,724
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49011 on: Today at 10:51:08 am »
So no news then?
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,913
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49012 on: Today at 10:59:24 am »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Today at 10:50:26 am
Purely hypothetical but Im back at work and bored.

If you were told we could sign both Jude and Enzo in the summer and no one in January, or we could sign one of them in Jan, and the other joins City, which would you rather?

The summer because I dont believe one of them is bridging the gap to win the league or Champions League on their own.
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,704
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49013 on: Today at 11:00:10 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:51:08 am
So no news then?

Just between you and me, there is a crap load here :-

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,844
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49014 on: Today at 11:02:31 am »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Today at 10:50:26 am
Purely hypothetical but Im back at work and bored.

If you were told we could sign both Jude and Enzo in the summer and no one in January, or we could sign one of them in Jan, and the other joins City, which would you rather?
Bellingham in January for sure.
Fernandez would be good for City but Bellingham is far better imo.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,302
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49015 on: Today at 11:12:23 am »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Today at 10:50:26 am
Purely hypothetical but Im back at work and bored.

If you were told we could sign both Jude and Enzo in the summer and no one in January, or we could sign one of them in Jan, and the other joins City, which would you rather?

If it is guarenteed to get both in summer then that for sure. If not then it's a harder question
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,054
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49016 on: Today at 11:14:42 am »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Today at 10:50:26 am
Purely hypothetical but Im back at work and bored.

If you were told we could sign both Jude and Enzo in the summer and no one in January, or we could sign one of them in Jan, and the other joins City, which would you rather?

You hold on till the summer and get both.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline Richie69

  • Benefits from 20:20 hindsight because he owns a time machine and a perfect decision making brain.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 362
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49017 on: Today at 11:15:33 am »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 09:34:00 am
If we end up signing nobody in January (whether we get them in the Summer or earlier) after all these smoke signals .. I will be a little bit disgruntled!
I think a midfielder could be the difference between top 4 or not.   

Even if they're all fit it doesn't look great.
Logged

Online Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,917
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49018 on: Today at 11:34:46 am »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Today at 10:50:26 am
Purely hypothetical but Im back at work and bored.

If you were told we could sign both Jude and Enzo in the summer and no one in January, or we could sign one of them in Jan, and the other joins City, which would you rather?

Have both in the summer for sure, both are so incredibly young and will give us opportunities to win the league in future seasons.
Logged

Online plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,747
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #49019 on: Today at 11:53:22 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 12:46:27 pm
I like what I've seen of Fernandez but I've gotta say, being willing to spend massive money on a player with very little top level data to back it up is pretty new.

Weren't we interested in Fernandez before he went to Benfica? Maybe even then we had lots of data from him but wanted to see him perform in a better league first, now he's done that + the performance at the World Cup. So you could hypothesis that now the 'enough data' quota has been filled? Although you'd suspect a full season (in Portuguese league) would still be the limit or even more.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1221 1222 1223 1224 1225 [1226]   Go Up
« previous next »
 