Unless we're getting taken over spending £40m on Amrabat who's not as good as Fabinho makes little sense to me. Hope it's fake news. Surely Caicedo is the much better long-term investment.
I like the look of him at the WC
But this talk of 40m is clearly agent talk.
His numbers are not great at Fiorentina. Would be shocked if we signed him.
Musah is younger & a higher ceiling. Maybe he could be someone we go for.
I do think the money for Caicedo is very high though. 50m max but upto 80-90m is far too much. But Man Utd especially & City I think have killed the market.
100m euro's on Antony & 85m on Maguire,50m on Wan Bissaka. Grealish 100m. Such bad spending