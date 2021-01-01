« previous next »
Knight

Today at 04:03:29 pm
fowlermagic on Today at 03:49:48 pm
Not sure we need a defensive midfielder right now as the team is crying out for an attacking option from the center, someone who can pick a pass, dictate the tempo and get forward when required. See absolutely no point spending 100m plus on an area that has Fabinho, Henderson, even Thiago as an option when you have Ox, Keita etc MIA further up the park.

Im so confused by this take. Have you watched us this season? Sure Keita is permanently crocked but we have Thiago who is the definition of a player who can pick a pass and we have Henderson, Jones and Elliot who all play further up the pitch a good amount. The very obvious problem is a complete lack of legs in the middle of the pitch. We clearly want progressive ability in there too, after all we upgraded Gini with Thiago, but if you think all we need is progressive passing and attacking output I dont know what Liverpool youve been watching. If you stuck Thiago and Elliot in midfield with a mobile 6 instead of the increasingly immobile Fabinho wed be transformed. If you replaced Thiago with a player as good at progressing the ball and as tactically astute (which would be impossible Tbf) who is also mobile wed be noticeably better. If you had Bellingham instead of Elliot in the advanced 8 role wed be able to exert much more control because Bellingham would win way more duels than Elliot does currently. In each case the issue isnt technical ability but athletic ability.
MD1990

Today at 04:03:49 pm
fowlermagic on Today at 03:49:48 pm
Not sure we need a defensive midfielder right now as the team is crying out for an attacking option from the center, someone who can pick a pass, dictate the tempo and get forward when required. See absolutely no point spending 100m plus on an area that has Fabinho, Henderson, even Thiago as an option when you have Ox, Keita etc MIA further up the park.
Actually we have been ok in attack.
Defensively has been our issue & lack of legs.
We dont need much creation with Trent,Salah,Eliott,Thiago & Robertson.

Winning the ball higher up the pitch is what we need to get back rather than a playmaker which we never had when we were at our peak.

First & foremost we need ball winners.
clinical

Today at 04:14:57 pm
Unless we're getting taken over spending £40m on Amrabat who's not as good as Fabinho makes little sense to me. Hope it's fake news. Surely Caicedo is the much better long-term investment.
Lone Star Red

Today at 04:32:29 pm
The North Bank on Today at 02:05:08 pm
Most of the times I watched Brighton mcallister couldnt even get in their team, now hes being quoted at £80m . The World Cup really inflates players reputation.

Appeared in 33 games in the PL last season with 22 starts and started all 14 games for Brighton this season, so I take it you haven't watched Brighton in a while.  ;)
MD1990

Today at 04:34:28 pm
clinical on Today at 04:14:57 pm
Unless we're getting taken over spending £40m on Amrabat who's not as good as Fabinho makes little sense to me. Hope it's fake news. Surely Caicedo is the much better long-term investment.
I like the look of him at the WC
But this talk of 40m is clearly agent talk.

His numbers are not great at Fiorentina. Would be shocked if we signed him.

Musah is younger & a higher ceiling. Maybe he could be someone we go for.

I do think the money for Caicedo is very high though. 50m max but upto 80-90m is far too much. But Man Utd especially & City I  think have killed the market.
100m euro's on Antony & 85m on Maguire,50m on Wan Bissaka. Grealish 100m. Such bad spending
JackWard33

Today at 04:36:16 pm
World cup player assessment always the same... pretend they hadn't gone to the world cup, would you have wanted to sign them based on their performances before the tournament

Bellingham - yes
Fernandez - yes
MacAllister - maybe
Amrabat - no
Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?

Today at 04:38:50 pm
Upemecano - no
robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Today at 04:39:48 pm
Away in a Manger in a Barney∗ on Today at 03:28:47 pm
He's not Premier League proven and is very weak on crosses.

:wellin
farawayred

Today at 05:10:17 pm
Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up? on Today at 04:38:50 pm
Upemecano - no
Why are you doubling on, hes already got a no in the name. ;D

I think weve got really lucky with Konate, hes a player.
Flaccido Dongingo

Today at 05:19:54 pm
Legs on Today at 04:00:07 pm
We need someone who is mobile in CM or thats what I think our CM look like their boots are stuck in cement all season !

I trust Klopp to bring the right type of player in whoever that is
Thiago is extremely mobile, as long as he has a defensive cover, Fabinho hasn't been at it this season, so Thiago hasn't looked the same player.
