Not sure we need a defensive midfielder right now as the team is crying out for an attacking option from the center, someone who can pick a pass, dictate the tempo and get forward when required. See absolutely no point spending 100m plus on an area that has Fabinho, Henderson, even Thiago as an option when you have Ox, Keita etc MIA further up the park.



Im so confused by this take. Have you watched us this season? Sure Keita is permanently crocked but we have Thiago who is the definition of a player who can pick a pass and we have Henderson, Jones and Elliot who all play further up the pitch a good amount. The very obvious problem is a complete lack of legs in the middle of the pitch. We clearly want progressive ability in there too, after all we upgraded Gini with Thiago, but if you think all we need is progressive passing and attacking output I dont know what Liverpool youve been watching. If you stuck Thiago and Elliot in midfield with a mobile 6 instead of the increasingly immobile Fabinho wed be transformed. If you replaced Thiago with a player as good at progressing the ball and as tactically astute (which would be impossible Tbf) who is also mobile wed be noticeably better. If you had Bellingham instead of Elliot in the advanced 8 role wed be able to exert much more control because Bellingham would win way more duels than Elliot does currently. In each case the issue isnt technical ability but athletic ability.