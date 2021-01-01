I think said this (my speculation) about 15 pages ago. His Dad's aNon-league footballer, who will appreciate everything Liverpool have: traditional, old school club, the best fans, a manager with lower league roots himself in Germany. And he's probably in his 50s, so memories of Liverpoolin the 1970s, 80s will be strong for him. Anfield! Add to that Klopp has been bringing young talent up to PL level, something he did for Dortmund too.Jude's Dad is a smart guy.