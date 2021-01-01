« previous next »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:03:16 pm
So if we signed Bellingham , Fernandez and Amrabat in Jan and announced mbappe to follow shortly , would we just hold our noses if we found Qatar had taken a major stake?

I think it's a fair question, but I also think it's one that is best left alone until we have to address it. Because the grim specter of it ruins any enjoyment we can get out of silly season, or any season.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:09:49 am
Why would he do that after waiting so long?
Yeah from his point of view it would be insanity to give up on the national team, he's got 1 (probably 2) major tournaments left in him, he's already won everything there is to win in club football.
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 01:01:29 am
I think it's a fair question, but I also think it's one that is best left alone until we have to address it. Because the grim specter of it ruins any enjoyment we can get out of silly season, or any season.
Good point, I'll keep dreaming !
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 11:37:23 pm
We play a very high line, in the fastest league in the world, if you want to bet your house on both of them being outfield players at Liverpool in 8 years time then you will be in a majority of one.

3-4 years is probably the most we can expect so they are in the last chapter of their careers, lets hope Virgil retires from international football to give us more time with him but yea we do need to have a succession plan in mind

3-4 years easily as starters week in week out. Even with the high line, our defensers know how to conserve energy, especially when we press well ahead of them. I can see Virgil lasting much longer atkeast 5-6 years from here at this level playing regularly. Matip has had a poorer injury record where he does pick up niggles every now and then and we already manage his minutes but still see him as probably the very best 3rd or 4th choice we can have.

The only question mark is currently on Joe where in he has had his share of good games where he is absolutely top drawer and some poor ones where he has just been off pace frequently. Add to that his fitness record, its hard to see him becoming the first choice pair for us right now and it may be one where we see value in cashing in. Ideally, I'd be happy to keep all 4 until atleast 2024 and see no urgent need to spend money on a replacement unless we are to lose one of them.
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 07:49:35 am
3-4 years easily as starters week in week out. Even with the high line, our defensers know how to conserve energy, especially when we press well ahead of them. I can see Virgil lasting much longer atkeast 5-6 years from here at this level playing regularly. Matip has had a poorer injury record where he does pick up niggles every now and then and we already manage his minutes but still see him as probably the very best 3rd or 4th choice we can have.

The only question mark is currently on Joe where in he has had his share of good games where he is absolutely top drawer and some poor ones where he has just been off pace frequently. Add to that his fitness record, its hard to see him becoming the first choice pair for us right now and it may be one where we see value in cashing in. Ideally, I'd be happy to keep all 4 until atleast 2024 and see no urgent need to spend money on a replacement unless we are to lose one of them.
Matip contract is up in 2024. Im guessing Van Den Berg, Koumetio where brought at 16 with the scouting and knowing their talent could be a future CB at Liverpool. Their Loans are part of seeing if they can do that along with watching other CBs aboard. Rhys Williams may be part of that too.
Would think Matip is likely moved on in 2024 and who the replacement is right now is a question. Gomez I would think he has a long term future at Liverpool but we will see.
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 04:58:11 pm
Amrabat to me seems like someone who is impressive in a defensive side, but would be frustrating in a side with 80% possession trying to break the deadlock against Nottingham Forest, Everton, Spurs. Right?

that would not be his role wouldn't it. he could be the water carrier making the likes of carvalho and elliot shine by covering their defensive duties. A bit like gini in keeping our midfield watertight by covering angles and keeping play ticking. We have been missing the physicality and robustness of gini and now the declining fab. Maybe klopp and the data teams see that and hopefully wants to rectify it before our season goes to shit if it hasn't enough already

