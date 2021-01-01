We play a very high line, in the fastest league in the world, if you want to bet your house on both of them being outfield players at Liverpool in 8 years time then you will be in a majority of one.



3-4 years is probably the most we can expect so they are in the last chapter of their careers, lets hope Virgil retires from international football to give us more time with him but yea we do need to have a succession plan in mind



3-4 years easily as starters week in week out. Even with the high line, our defensers know how to conserve energy, especially when we press well ahead of them. I can see Virgil lasting much longer atkeast 5-6 years from here at this level playing regularly. Matip has had a poorer injury record where he does pick up niggles every now and then and we already manage his minutes but still see him as probably the very best 3rd or 4th choice we can have.The only question mark is currently on Joe where in he has had his share of good games where he is absolutely top drawer and some poor ones where he has just been off pace frequently. Add to that his fitness record, its hard to see him becoming the first choice pair for us right now and it may be one where we see value in cashing in. Ideally, I'd be happy to keep all 4 until atleast 2024 and see no urgent need to spend money on a replacement unless we are to lose one of them.