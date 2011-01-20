Moukoko would be an excellent addition for the new great Liverpool team that is emerging. At present the difficulty might be persuading him that he starts, if thats what he is looking for, as I dont think he does, with everyone fit. But at the least he would be a good rotation option as one of the group of forwards, and then it is over to him to displace someone else, as his star continues to rise.
If Dortmund want a kings ransom for Bellingham, and why wouldnt they, it would feel nicer to relieve them of Moukoko on a free, at the same time.