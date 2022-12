Or maybe we feel that young Stefan Bajcetic is worth waiting for.



Possibly. I do think there was a big thing in the summer though where we just didn't think there was a good Tchouameni alternative out there. Loads of the options being discussed here all had what the recruitment team would deem to be red flags. Maybe they were plying their trade in somewhere like the Eredivisie (Sangare) or maybe they just had limited experience (Caicedo, Kone).I get the impression that's maybe been at the heart of whatever's gone on in terms of friction between Klopp and recruitment. It's pure speculation, but we seem to have Enzo on our radar in summer but opted against going for him - I'd guess due to him being a bit unproven and coming from South America. Then Klopp talked about the need to take more risks, Ward has announced he's gone and we're (maybe) pushing hard for Fernandez.