we wanted and were about to buy Tchouameni last year and it did not happen...we signed no other alternative.
I think both Enzo and Jude make sense, we need new blood in our midfield and I would add Amrabat to the mix as well.
we are losing Ox, Keita, Milner...possibly Thiago in two years' time with Fabinho out of form atm...
that would leave us with only Henderson, Thiago, Fabinho and Jones as our CM/DM options...possibly Bajcetic in the mix as well...
that would not be enough for us to compete with City.
To add Jude and Enzo to that list would make us competitors to City and add massive squad depth and quality. Amrabat on top would be a core for next decade sorted.