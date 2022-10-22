Mudryk to Arsenal possibly according to Ornstein. Another potential great signing for them. They have been spending massive money recenlty.



brillant signing. Viera looks a talent too for them great ball striker.A forward signing for us needs pace & great pressing numbers.I have no idea what Diaby or Thuram are like in this regard.If we could press better from the front it would make a huge difference. Same in midfield.Physicality in terms of pace & power is crucial.We have too many slow players & players not physically strong.Players can be top class technically but in the modern game that isnt enough. We need players with pace,strength in duels & a great injury history.Now we have been for the most part signing the right players just they have got injured & we have not had the funds to get legs in midfield.