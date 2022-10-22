« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Solomon Grundy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48040 on: Today at 11:35:35 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:32:51 am
Marcus Thuram.

Prefer Diaby myself.
tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48041 on: Today at 11:35:50 am
Yeah Diaby over Thuram all day long for me too.
Solomon Grundy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48042 on: Today at 11:36:42 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:33:15 am
He would be would badly need a midfield player.

We are not signing 2 players in January unless we get new owners or major investment in.

It is also such a shame Kaide Gordon's development has been stopped by injury.



 I know that mate. I'm just saying if we're looking to sign a winger/wide forward.
Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48043 on: Today at 11:39:07 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:35:50 am
Yeah Diaby over Thuram all day long for me too.

I don't disagree but Thuram been a free agent this summer could be good pick up for the attacking positions and leave more resources for midfield.

Personally can't see us spending decent money on 2(3?) midfielders and a hefty fee on a striker too.
The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48044 on: Today at 12:00:51 pm
Thuram and Kudus certainly seem to have the sort of injury history we like!
The G in Get Hard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48045 on: Today at 12:13:15 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:40:43 am
who isnt suited to midfield in certain games.

Musah can st[ in for Thiago as well you will get injured again.

We need some pace in midfield badly. Henderson needs rotating. We have no one in midfield with pace
We need someone who is going to be a first choice midfielder with Elliott in to rotate, not someone filling in for Henderson or anyone else in my opinion & I thought Musah looked good at the WC. Probably not a priority at the moment though.
Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48046 on: Today at 12:18:06 pm
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 12:00:51 pm
Thuram and Kudus certainly seem to have the sort of injury history we like!

And as an added bonus, Thuram copped a suspension for the same offence as former Red Kabak.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48047 on: Today at 12:46:32 pm
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 11:04:08 am
Kudus also isn't a winger, he's played on the right four times in his career (and two of those were for FC Nordsjaelland) and never off the left. He's a central midfielder, predominantly the left of a three or further forward (centrally). Looks a good player but if we were signing him it wouldn't be two central midfielders...plus Kudus, because he's also a central midfielder.

I watched quite a lot of coverage of Kudus since we were linked with him. It is very difficult to define his best position. In terms of playing style, he reminds me a lot of Wijnaldum before he has joined us. Gini has originally started his career as a winger/wide midfielder at Feyenoord, moved to the attacking midfield/No.10 spot at PSV/Newcastle, and eventually ended up as a midfielder in our 4-3-3. I think that Kudus has all the attributes of Gini, especially the close control and the ability to carry the ball. If we do sign him, I expect that he would end up as a similar type midfielder for us in the long term ...
RedSince86

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48048 on: Today at 12:49:13 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:52:32 am
Ornstein's bit on Kudus is interesting. Says we had informal contact with him/his reps in the summer just gone. Also says the PL is his favoured destination and operating in midfield is a key factor - he doesn't see himself as a forward. Think that would suit us as we could pitch it to him as coming first and foremost as an advanced midfielder, with some games as cover for Mo on the right...

Musah is an interesting midfield option. He's from the Arsenal youth ranks so would actually count as homegrown when he turns 21.
Klopp turning him to a Gini clone.

Hope it happens, he looks fantastic.
Fruity

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48049 on: Today at 12:50:36 pm
Is this Kudus fella any good? Did he play in both games against us as I don't really remember him apart from the goal.

Also the sofryat fella. Is he just having a great World cup or does his stats match up for Fiorentina?



The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48050 on: Today at 12:53:39 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:46:32 pm
I watched quite a lot of coverage of Kudus since we were linked with him. It is very difficult to define his best position. In terms of playing style, he reminds me a lot of Wijnaldum before he has joined us. Gini has originally started his career as a winger/wide midfielder at Feyenoord, moved to the attacking midfield/No.10 spot at PSV/Newcastle, and eventually ended up as a midfielder in our 4-3-3. I think that Kudus has all the attributes of Gini, especially the close control and the ability to carry the ball. If we do sign him, I expect that he would end up as a similar type midfielder for us in the long term ...

Cool, so good player potentially but more likely to cover CB than right or left wing. We'd still need to look for at least one there, he wouldn't solve any problems apart from midfield.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48051 on: Today at 01:02:01 pm
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 12:53:39 pm
Cool, so good player potentially but more likely to cover CB than right or left wing. We'd still need to look for at least one there, he wouldn't solve any problems apart from midfield.

Gini did play quite a lot in attack before he came to us, and was pretty effective. We've stopped using classic wingers ages ago, and trying to sign a specialist winger, who can only play one position, is not something that we will do, especially not for a squad/rotational role. Kudus fits the bill for what we need at the moment: cover for the attack until Jota/Diaz are back, and additional depth in midfield in the long term ...
RedBec1993

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48052 on: Today at 01:13:47 pm
I just hope Bellingham has his heart set on joining us, sounds like weve done a lot of leg work. His price would have increased during the World Cup, but surely we knew that could possibly happen? The one advantage we have over every other club is Klopp. Just hope we dont drop out due to valuation.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48053 on: Today at 01:17:54 pm
Diaz out for 3 months.

At this moment, i think an attacker would benefit us more than a midfielder.

Of course in a few games when half the midfield is out, that could change. We really should be buying both.
Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48054 on: Today at 01:21:26 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:17:54 pm
Diaz out for 3 months.

At this moment, i think an attacker would benefit us more than a midfielder.

Of course in a few games when half the midfield is out, that could change. We really should be buying both.

Yeah we need both in Jan really. I think there will be lots of transfer market movement in Jan so good oppurtunity for us.
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48055 on: Today at 01:34:44 pm
Mudryk to Arsenal possibly according to Ornstein. Another potential great signing for them. They have been spending massive money recenlty.
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48056 on: Today at 01:45:07 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:34:44 pm
Mudryk to Arsenal possibly according to Ornstein. Another potential great signing for them. They have been spending massive money recenlty.
brillant signing. Viera looks a talent too for them great ball striker.

A forward signing for us needs pace & great pressing numbers.
I have no idea what Diaby or Thuram are like in this regard.

If we could press better from the front it would make a huge difference. Same in midfield.
Physicality in terms of pace & power is crucial.

We have too many slow players & players not physically strong.

Players can be top class technically but in the modern game that isnt enough. We need players with pace,strength in duels & a great injury history.

Now we have been for the most part signing the right players just they have got injured & we have not had the funds to get legs in midfield.

red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48057 on: Today at 02:16:10 pm
Diaby is seriously rapid. He explodes off the Youtube screen. Seriously dynamic. Dream signing. Amrabat and Diaby in January wouldn't break the bank, but could really give us a lift. Make it happen.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48058 on: Today at 02:22:42 pm
Mama Mbappe still pushing the Liverpool propaganda.  :D

https://twitter.com/TheRiskOffic/status/1601709680308326400

Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48059 on: Today at 02:27:56 pm
Bellingham
Amrabat
Fernandez
Maddison
Berge

Tis the season to be silly
Henry Gale

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48060 on: Today at 02:31:02 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:22:42 pm
Mama Mbappe still pushing the Liverpool propaganda.  :D

https://twitter.com/TheRiskOffic/status/1601709680308326400



Well Mama Mbappe and her son can both jog on.
lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48061 on: Today at 02:31:12 pm
Signing Sander Berge this window would be like

watching Mrs Browns Boys Xmas special with a warm beer and an unloved Uncle this Xmas.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48062 on: Today at 02:34:11 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 02:31:02 pm
Well Mama Mbappe and her son can both jog on.

HOW DARE YOU! Kylian should honour his mothers wishes.
SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48063 on: Today at 03:02:03 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:14:52 am
And clubs around us seem to be planning to strengthen too. Hope the uncertainly around the club means we dont rest on our laurels. Still so many games to go in the season but would be criminal for us to drop out of the top 4. Big 6 weeks ahead
they don't "seem to be" doing it - they are ! is always the case. 

amuses me a bit that fans are so focused on us improving in each window that they ignore the fact that it's not happening in isolation - every team in Europe is doing the exact same thing - trying to improve.  :)
SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48064 on: Today at 03:03:15 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 09:10:51 am
Kudus - wants to leave in Jan. 35-40m estimated as minimum

Good player, could work great for us, can play in number of positions, relatively cheap

Definitely won't sign him :/
you damn tease !
Nico CARP

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48065 on: Today at 04:10:33 pm
Liverpool signed ENZOOO? Siiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii
sattapaartridge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #48066 on: Today at 04:24:32 pm
is there anyone in the french under 21's that look up and coming? they usually produce quality midfielders. just want bellingham really, but i guess news will hot up now that england are out of the world cup.
