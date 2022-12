Kudus also isn't a winger, he's played on the right four times in his career (and two of those were for FC Nordsjaelland) and never off the left. He's a central midfielder, predominantly the left of a three or further forward (centrally). Looks a good player but if we were signing him it wouldn't be two central midfielders...plus Kudus, because he's also a central midfielder.



I watched quite a lot of coverage of Kudus since we were linked with him. It is very difficult to define his best position. In terms of playing style, he reminds me a lot of Wijnaldum before he has joined us. Gini has originally started his career as a winger/wide midfielder at Feyenoord, moved to the attacking midfield/No.10 spot at PSV/Newcastle, and eventually ended up as a midfielder in our 4-3-3. I think that Kudus has all the attributes of Gini, especially the close control and the ability to carry the ball. If we do sign him, I expect that he would end up as a similar type midfielder for us in the long term ...