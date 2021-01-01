« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1196 1197 1198 1199 1200 [1201]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2424014 times)

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,046
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48000 on: Yesterday at 08:04:12 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 07:30:57 pm
Arthur back in January so were good.

It will be nice if he is back in January for the FA Cup and the League Cup games:

07.01. FA Cup 3rd round
11.01. League Cup QF
25.01. League Cup SF
28.01. FA Cup 4th round
01.02. League Cup SF
Logged

Offline marmite sw

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 85
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48001 on: Yesterday at 08:12:05 pm »
i want to see Arthur play a part of me thinks he could be a good addition if he shows good ..he capable we all know that
Logged
im autistic and have dyslexia as well as being born deaf so if thats a problem then its your problem ... awaits the gramma nazis ......lfc supporter since 1976 watch every game and get up to liverpool as often as i can......

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,726
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48002 on: Yesterday at 08:17:43 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 07:30:57 pm
Arthur back in January so were good.
Have we forgotten about Jay Spearing?!
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,046
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48003 on: Yesterday at 08:31:37 pm »
Quote from: marmite sw on Yesterday at 08:12:05 pm
i want to see Arthur play a part of me thinks he could be a good addition if he shows good ..he capable we all know that

It's a shame that he got injured when he was so close to match fitness. If he is available from January onwards, I can see him having a good role in the domestic cups, especially if we progress deep into the competitions like last season. It will be a packed fixture list, and having a player who can rest Thiago in the cup games will be beneficial ...
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:35:36 pm by PeterTheRed »
Logged

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,137
  • RedOrDead
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48004 on: Yesterday at 08:33:53 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 07:30:57 pm
Arthur back in January so were good.

Him Ox keita and jones will be like new signings
Logged

Offline Wingman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,689
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48005 on: Yesterday at 08:38:25 pm »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Yesterday at 06:53:33 pm
Alisson
Kelleher
Adrian
Stensgaard
Van Dijk
Konate
Gomez
Matip
Phillips
Alexander-Arnold
Robertson
Tsimikas
Ramsay
Jones
Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago
Jones
Keita
Milner
Jones
Elliott
Oxlade-Chamberlain
Carvalho
Firmino
Salah
Diaz
Diaz
Nunez

The list of injured LFC senior players at the moment:

Arthur
Degen
Aurelio
Diaz
Jones
Elliott
Diaz
Jones
Bellingham
Jota

Erm, you forgot Harry Kewell

and Daniel Agger
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,138
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48006 on: Yesterday at 09:18:47 pm »
Quote
Liverpool FELL in love with Sofyan Amrabat during the World Cup. They sent scouts during the tournament and the reports were fantastic. Fiorentina want 30M-35M. Klopp wants him, and maybe he could even become Bellinghams midfield partner. [@MatteMoretto]
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,046
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48007 on: Yesterday at 09:23:10 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:18:47 pm
Liverpool FELL in love with Sofyan Amrabat during the World Cup. They sent scouts during the tournament and the reports were fantastic. Fiorentina want 30M-35M. Klopp wants him, and maybe he could even become Bellinghams midfield partner. [@MatteMoretto]

That only shows our alegged interest in Amrabat is highly unlikely ...
Logged

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,101
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48008 on: Yesterday at 10:38:30 pm »
Be funny if that Enzo Fernandez pre-contract stuff is true, and maybe goes some way to explaining some of the transfer decisions last window.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,903
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48009 on: Yesterday at 10:47:37 pm »
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 10:38:30 pm
Be funny if that Enzo Fernandez pre-contract stuff is true, and maybe goes some way to explaining some of the transfer decisions last window.

Just dont see us letting him go to Benfica if we knew we were going to try to sign him straight after. I think hes someone we like and maybe someone we were thinking of for summer 2024. So if theres any truth in the pre contract rumours I reckon its that weve been so blown away by his performances at Benfica that we know we have to move now otherwise the likes of Madrid and City will get him. 
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,046
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48010 on: Yesterday at 10:56:15 pm »
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 10:38:30 pm
Be funny if that Enzo Fernandez pre-contract stuff is true, and maybe goes some way to explaining some of the transfer decisions last window.

I like the player a lot, but I doubt there is anything in the pre-contract rumours. He has just arrived to Benfica, is protected by a 120 million release clause, and after the good performances at the World Cup, the number of suitors for him will only grow. He will very likely end up at Man City in the summer, with them paying the release clause. I can't see Real Madrid spending 120 million on him, with Tchouameni, Valverde and Camavinga already there ...
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,556
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48011 on: Yesterday at 11:09:33 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 07:44:34 pm
Great, he can hopefully get himself to the plane back to Juve without tearing his hamstring
He going to back to Juve in Summer unless somehow Liverpool buys him. International loan recalls is very very unlikely
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,181
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48012 on: Today at 07:57:43 am »
https://archive.ph/DYGUx

Interesting article from Ornstein.

Bellingham - there is a feeling among interest parties that Liverpool are front runners.

Amrabat - club want to keep him until the summer but bids arriving may convince them to sell in Jan.

Musah - available for north of £20m.

Kudus - wants to leave in Jan. 35-40m estimated as minimum
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,593
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48013 on: Today at 07:59:44 am »
Kudus would be an outstanding signing
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,181
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48014 on: Today at 08:05:25 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 07:59:44 am
Kudus would be an outstanding signing

Definitely need some kind of attacking reinforcements in Jan. Diaz out until March and Jota feb, we cant really afford to lose more ground now. Midfielder and attacker in Jan is badly needed
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,593
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48015 on: Today at 08:07:41 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:05:25 am
Definitely need some kind of attacking reinforcements in Jan. Diaz out until March and Jota feb, we cant really afford to lose more ground now. Midfielder and attacker in Jan is badly needed

Absolutely mate.

Could make a huge difference in how the rest of the season pans out
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,908
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48016 on: Today at 08:12:06 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 07:59:44 am
Kudus would be an outstanding signing

Not only would he be a great signing, It would also cause heads to fall off and roll down county road, given Everton were working hard to sign him in the summer. He actually threatened to go on strike to try and force a move to the blues, the lunatic. :lmao
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,181
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48017 on: Today at 08:14:52 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:07:41 am
Absolutely mate.

Could make a huge difference in how the rest of the season pans out

And clubs around us seem to be planning to strengthen too. Hope the uncertainly around the club means we dont rest on our laurels. Still so many games to go in the season but would be criminal for us to drop out of the top 4. Big 6 weeks ahead
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,120
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48018 on: Today at 08:31:29 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 07:57:43 am
https://archive.ph/DYGUx

Interesting article from Ornstein.

Bellingham - there is a feeling among interest parties that Liverpool are front runners.

Amrabat - club want to keep him until the summer but bids arriving may convince them to sell in Jan.

Musah - available for north of £20m.

Kudus - wants to leave in Jan. 35-40m estimated as minimum

Anyone currently at Juve besides Chiesa we could go for? They're going to hopefully go through another shit storm and it would be good to pressure them and whatever players want to jump early.

Weston McKennie could be a good option for our midfield.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,593
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48019 on: Today at 08:33:12 am »
Chiesa would be an amazing signing
Locatelli is quality as well, on loan there iirc but still
Logged

Online The G in Get Hard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,091
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48020 on: Today at 08:47:54 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 07:57:43 am
https://archive.ph/DYGUx

Interesting article from Ornstein.

Bellingham - there is a feeling among interest parties that Liverpool are front runners.

Amrabat - club want to keep him until the summer but bids arriving may convince them to sell in Jan.

Musah - available for north of £20m.

Kudus - wants to leave in Jan. 35-40m estimated as minimum
Good re Bellingham.

Don't believe we are after the others though.
Logged

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,467
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48021 on: Today at 08:49:32 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 07:57:43 am
https://archive.ph/DYGUx

Interesting article from Ornstein.

Bellingham - there is a feeling among interest parties that Liverpool are front runners.

Amrabat - club want to keep him until the summer but bids arriving may convince them to sell in Jan.

Musah - available for north of £20m.

Kudus - wants to leave in Jan. 35-40m estimated as minimum

I'll take Amrabat and Musah in Jan, Kudus and Bellingham in the summer please
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,903
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #48022 on: Today at 08:52:32 am »
Ornstein's bit on Kudus is interesting. Says we had informal contact with him/his reps in the summer just gone. Also says the PL is his favoured destination and operating in midfield is a key factor - he doesn't see himself as a forward. Think that would suit us as we could pitch it to him as coming first and foremost as an advanced midfielder, with some games as cover for Mo on the right...

Musah is an interesting midfield option. He's from the Arsenal youth ranks so would actually count as homegrown when he turns 21.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1196 1197 1198 1199 1200 [1201]   Go Up
« previous next »
 