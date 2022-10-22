« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1195 1196 1197 1198 1199 [1200]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2414005 times)

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,029
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47960 on: Today at 05:20:39 pm »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 05:16:15 pm
Maybe on Loan. Don't really think we can afford to spend money on what would be a short term solution - nor can we spend the money required for a long term solution who is of equal quality to our existing forwards. Since it looks like we're offering Bobby a new contract, that would also suggest we wouldn't have been looking for a forward this year. You're probably looking at 30-40 million for someone able to do a job. I don't think we would spend that. Not when we need 1 or 2 midfielders for the first team.

Or we could sign someone who can play in both midfield and attack, like Kudus ...
Logged

Offline jonkrux

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,784
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47961 on: Today at 05:22:11 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:19:44 pm
Its another way of illustrating how few reliable options we have.
Yes but just say that we have everyone except the injured 4 available rather than put lists every other page no?
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,454
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47962 on: Today at 05:22:15 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:16:19 pm
Mac, we said less squad lists not more.  :D
He loves his lists
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,029
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47963 on: Today at 05:22:25 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 05:17:03 pm
You missed Jones on your list of injuries (again)

He has a minor injury and is doing light training. Should be available by the end of the month, according to the reports ...
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,897
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47964 on: Today at 05:22:53 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:19:44 pm
Its another way of illustrating how few reliable options we have.
  I don't think that's the point he was trying to prove when sticking up that list. But I guess you knew that anyway.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,029
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47965 on: Today at 05:23:49 pm »
Quote from: jonkrux on Today at 05:18:52 pm
Why list all the fit players when you could just say the 4 that are injured. Pointless exercise.

To show you that we have 24 fit senior players, obviously ...
Logged

Offline jonkrux

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,784
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47966 on: Today at 05:26:02 pm »
We all know this though...

Anyway, Bellingham in the summer and hopefully Amrabat plus a sttiket to cover mo and central in January would be very nice. Not sure who for the forward role but I certainly think it has to be high up the priorities list.
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,897
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47967 on: Today at 05:27:02 pm »
Quote from: jonkrux on Today at 05:24:39 pm
We all know this though.

He's trying to push the idea that the squad doesn't really need strengthening. He does it all the time.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,577
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47968 on: Today at 05:30:40 pm »
Another forward now would be a big help, Diogo's return has been speculated as Feb but if that's late feb it makes it even more vital we have another option. Not massively keen on Gakpo but if he's really the "missing link" as Lijnders supposedly said to that Dutch journo then it should be an easy deal to do.

January is gonna end up mad with rearranged league games or potentially 3 League Cup games if we keep getting through. If we go out to City you'd imagine postponed league games would be rearranged for Jan midweeks so potentially playing Chelsea twice which could be massive for top 4.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,029
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47969 on: Today at 05:30:48 pm »
Quote from: jonkrux on Today at 05:26:02 pm
We all know this though...

If you indeed know it, you should also know that 24 fit senior players is not exactly a small squad. I would also like an addition in January (i have already posted my suggestion above), but we will also need to offload someone in January, because we are not going to collect players until the wage bill goes through the roof ...
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,131
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47970 on: Today at 05:31:01 pm »
One good thing is that we only have 6 league matches from Boxing Day until the end of Jan. They are Villa, Leicester, Brentford, Wolves, Brighton and Chelsea. That of course assumes Jota comes back then at the start of Feb.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,131
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47971 on: Today at 05:32:45 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 05:30:40 pm
Another forward now would be a big help, Diogo's return has been speculated as Feb but if that's late feb it makes it even more vital we have another option. Not massively keen on Gakpo but if he's really the "missing link" as Lijnders supposedly said to that Dutch journo then it should be an easy deal to do.

January is gonna end up mad with rearranged league games or potentially 3 League Cup games if we keep getting through. If we go out to City you'd imagine postponed league games would be rearranged for Jan midweeks so potentially playing Chelsea twice which could be massive for top 4.

At the moment we have 6 league games only between Boxing Day and end of Jan. Hopefully that Chelsea game doesnt get rearranged for January.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,029
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47972 on: Today at 05:34:42 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:31:01 pm
One good thing is that we only have 6 league matches from Boxing Day until the end of Jan. They are Villa, Leicester, Brentford, Wolves, Brighton and Chelsea. That of course assumes Jota comes back then at the start of Feb.

We could still use another player upfront, since we will also have some League Cup and FA Cup games in January. Someone who we can later move to midfield, once Jota and Diaz are back. Kudus is one suggestion, but I'd really want to hear other suggestions for such a player ...
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,919
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47973 on: Today at 05:36:44 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 05:22:25 pm
He has a minor injury and is doing light training. Should be available by the end of the month, according to the reports ...
Glad you could agree that he should be in your list of players injured "at the moment"
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,899
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47974 on: Today at 05:38:58 pm »
Personally think an additional attacker might make a bigger difference in the second half of the season than a midfielder. I do agree with Peter that Kudus might be a best of both worlds option though, capable of doing a bit of both.

Obviously in an ideal world we go get a midfielder and attacker, but feels doubtful to me.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,131
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47975 on: Today at 05:41:18 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 05:38:58 pm
Personally think an additional attacker might make a bigger difference in the second half of the season than a midfielder. I do agree with Peter that Kudus might be a best of both worlds option though, capable of doing a bit of both.

Obviously in an ideal world we go get a midfielder and attacker, but feels doubtful to me.

I dont think we can be picky when it comes to our plans, id take either an attacker or midfielder. I dont believe we will sign a player in January.
Logged

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,256
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47976 on: Today at 05:45:55 pm »
How many signings in 1200 pages then?
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,678
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47977 on: Today at 05:45:56 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:41:18 pm
I dont think we can be picky when it comes to our plans, id take either an attacker or midfielder. I dont believe we will sign a player in January.


If we don't I will cancel February for everybody.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,427
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47978 on: Today at 05:46:25 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:41:18 pm
I dont think we can be picky when it comes to our plans, id take either an attacker or midfielder. I dont believe we will sign a player in January.

I personally think we will sign someone in January.
Logged

Online RedSetGo

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 55
  • After FSG...?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47979 on: Today at 06:25:59 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 12:10:10 pm

Caicedo and Kudus in January, Bellingham, Moukoko and silva next summer

I would love to think that LFC have got the money to buy a forward next month + pay the fee Brighton will want for Caicedo. With the focus seeming to be "do all it takes" to get Bellingham in the summer, I think the (now must-get) forward & CM in Jan will both be in the 20-30M range, which rules out Caicedo imo.

A link like Amrabat hence makes more sense to me.

Kudus would be ideal as a new forward, as he'd provide quality cover in that attacking CM role and across the front line, but lately he's been said to be a serious target for BVB and apparently they are already working on his transfer? He's just turned 22, and very likely he'd prefer to go to BVB where he'd deffo start games, play at a high level, and when Jude leaves next summer, become one of their important players.

 
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,131
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47980 on: Today at 06:33:17 pm »
Caicedo at the money he is being quoted at makes no sense unless we really have a huge transfer fund to sign players. His qualities are pretty basic and we can probably pick up someone as good for less.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47981 on: Today at 06:34:03 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:33:17 pm
Caicedo at the money he is being quoted at makes no sense unless we really have a huge transfer fund to sign players. His qualities are pretty basic and we can probably pick up someone as good for less.
The game has gone crazy with all these inflated prices.
Logged

Offline RedBec1993

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 612
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47982 on: Today at 06:37:59 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:33:17 pm
Caicedo at the money he is being quoted at makes no sense unless we really have a huge transfer fund to sign players. His qualities are pretty basic and we can probably pick up someone as good for less.

Agree with you there, I wasnt that impressed with him to be honest. He seems quite limited and not worth the fee brighton want for him.
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,074
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47983 on: Today at 06:43:53 pm »
What I really want to know is does Peter type these lists out every time or is he a copy and paste merchant. If he does type it out every time then you just have to commend the dedication really.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,427
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47984 on: Today at 06:46:11 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 06:37:59 pm
Agree with you there, I wasnt that impressed with him to be honest. He seems quite limited and not worth the fee brighton want for him.

Yeah, he's very raw for the fee that they'll be asking. He's the type of player Klopp could turn into a very good/world-class player, but he is nowhere near that level yet.
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,427
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47985 on: Today at 06:46:39 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 06:43:53 pm
What I really want to know is does Peter type these lists out every time or is he a copy and paste merchant. If he does type it out every time then you just have to commend the dedication really.

Oh mate, don't get him going again.
Logged

Online Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,587
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47986 on: Today at 06:48:09 pm »
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,449
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47987 on: Today at 06:53:33 pm »
Alisson
Kelleher
Adrian
Stensgaard
Van Dijk
Konate
Gomez
Matip
Phillips
Alexander-Arnold
Robertson
Tsimikas
Ramsay
Jones
Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago
Jones
Keita
Milner
Jones
Elliott
Oxlade-Chamberlain
Carvalho
Firmino
Salah
Diaz
Diaz
Nunez

The list of injured LFC senior players at the moment:

Arthur
Degen
Aurelio
Diaz
Jones
Elliott
Diaz
Jones
Bellingham
Jota
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,137
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47988 on: Today at 06:54:33 pm »
Lobo, you'll never be Mac.  >:(
Logged

Online The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,449
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47989 on: Today at 06:55:21 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:54:33 pm
Lobo, you'll never be Mac.  >:(

He missed loads of our players!
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,427
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47990 on: Today at 06:57:23 pm »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 06:53:33 pm
Alisson
Kelleher
Adrian
Stensgaard
Van Dijk
Konate
Gomez
Matip
Phillips
Alexander-Arnold
Robertson
Tsimikas
Ramsay
Jones
Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago
Jones
Keita
Milner
Jones
Elliott
Oxlade-Chamberlain
Carvalho
Firmino
Salah
Diaz
Diaz
Nunez

The list of injured LFC senior players at the moment:

Arthur
Degen
Aurelio
Diaz
Jones
Elliott
Diaz
Jones
Bellingham
Jota

Good to see he's fully recovered from dislocating his shoulder in that unfortunate ironing board incident. Hopefully, he'll now go one to fulfill his true potential.
Logged

Offline The G in Get Hard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,090
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47991 on: Today at 07:00:14 pm »
Bellingham and a free transfer will be our midfield targets. Can't see it being Caicedo or Amrabat.
Logged

Online SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,831
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47992 on: Today at 07:03:32 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 06:57:23 pm
Good to see he's fully recovered from dislocating his shoulder in that unfortunate ironing board incident. Hopefully, he'll now go one to fulfill his true potential.

Sorry to see Aurelio is injured again. ;D
Logged

Online RedSetGo

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 55
  • After FSG...?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47993 on: Today at 07:04:24 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 04:40:58 pm
But don't you think his sort of "base" levels and abilities - pace, athleticism, work rate, reading the game, touch and passing, etc. - suit exactly what we need right now in MF? I haven't seen him outside the WC this year either, but it seems like those are things that aren't super effected by form. It just seems like he could do a job for us, and that's what we are crying out for, especially at a relatively bargain cost. I'm sure there are others out there who could do the same, and maybe be acquired even more cheaply - I don't have the info to compare them, though.

My thoughts too. Look, maybe the transfer policy has changed at LFC and there's now money to go for only top-tier players. In which case, sure, the club will push for Caicedo in Jan, and still go all out for Bellingham in the summer.

But if not, then they might decide to target "cheaper" players but with similar skillsets to a Caicedo (good work rate, relentless, okay passing range, strong in the tackle, good pace, etc). We need a CM who will provide much-needed dynamism in midfield, someone who will put in serious shifts to help whichever DM is playing.

Amrabat might be a legit link right now or it might not be, but a player with his skill-set & price-range is probably what the club will be looking at for this Jan.

 I hope am wrong though, & we instead go for the clearly much better & much younger Caicedo, but I doubt we will.
Logged

Online The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,449
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47994 on: Today at 07:05:01 pm »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on Today at 07:03:32 pm
Sorry to see Aurelio is injured again. ;D

Hes not injured hes just doing different training wearing trainers
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,427
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47995 on: Today at 07:05:25 pm »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on Today at 07:03:32 pm
Sorry to see Aurelio is injured again. ;D

Made of glass that lad. ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1195 1196 1197 1198 1199 [1200]   Go Up
« previous next »
 