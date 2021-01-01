« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1195 1196 1197 1198 1199 [1200]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2413171 times)

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,029
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47960 on: Today at 05:20:39 pm »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 05:16:15 pm
Maybe on Loan. Don't really think we can afford to spend money on what would be a short term solution - nor can we spend the money required for a long term solution who is of equal quality to our existing forwards. Since it looks like we're offering Bobby a new contract, that would also suggest we wouldn't have been looking for a forward this year. You're probably looking at 30-40 million for someone able to do a job. I don't think we would spend that. Not when we need 1 or 2 midfielders for the first team.

Or we could sign someone who can play in both midfield and attack, like Kudus ...
Logged

Online jonkrux

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,783
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47961 on: Today at 05:22:11 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:19:44 pm
Its another way of illustrating how few reliable options we have.
Yes but just say that we have everyone except the injured 4 available rather than put lists every other page no?
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,454
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47962 on: Today at 05:22:15 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:16:19 pm
Mac, we said less squad lists not more.  :D
He loves his lists
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,029
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47963 on: Today at 05:22:25 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 05:17:03 pm
You missed Jones on your list of injuries (again)

He has a minor injury and is doing light training. Should be available by the end of the month, according to the reports ...
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,897
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47964 on: Today at 05:22:53 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:19:44 pm
Its another way of illustrating how few reliable options we have.
  I don't think that's the point he was trying to prove when sticking up that list. But I guess you knew that anyway.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,029
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47965 on: Today at 05:23:49 pm »
Quote from: jonkrux on Today at 05:18:52 pm
Why list all the fit players when you could just say the 4 that are injured. Pointless exercise.

To show you that we have 24 fit senior players, obviously ...
Logged

Online jonkrux

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,783
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47966 on: Today at 05:26:02 pm »
We all know this though...

Anyway, Bellingham in the summer and hopefully Amrabat plus a sttiket to cover mo and central in January would be very nice. Not sure who for the forward role but I certainly think it has to be high up the priorities list.
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,897
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47967 on: Today at 05:27:02 pm »
Quote from: jonkrux on Today at 05:24:39 pm
We all know this though.

He's trying to push the idea that the squad doesn't really need strengthening. He does it all the time.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,577
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47968 on: Today at 05:30:40 pm »
Another forward now would be a big help, Diogo's return has been speculated as Feb but if that's late feb it makes it even more vital we have another option. Not massively keen on Gakpo but if he's really the "missing link" as Lijnders supposedly said to that Dutch journo then it should be an easy deal to do.

January is gonna end up mad with rearranged league games or potentially 3 League Cup games if we keep getting through. If we go out to City you'd imagine postponed league games would be rearranged for Jan midweeks so potentially playing Chelsea twice which could be massive for top 4.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,029
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47969 on: Today at 05:30:48 pm »
Quote from: jonkrux on Today at 05:26:02 pm
We all know this though...

If you indeed know it, you should also know that 24 fit senior players is not exactly a small squad. I would also like an addition in January (i have already posted my suggestion above), but we will also need to offload someone in January, because we are not going to collect players until the wage bill goes through the roof ...
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,130
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47970 on: Today at 05:31:01 pm »
One good thing is that we only have 6 league matches from Boxing Day until the end of Jan. They are Villa, Leicester, Brentford, Wolves, Brighton and Chelsea. That of course assumes Jota comes back then at the start of Feb.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,130
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47971 on: Today at 05:32:45 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 05:30:40 pm
Another forward now would be a big help, Diogo's return has been speculated as Feb but if that's late feb it makes it even more vital we have another option. Not massively keen on Gakpo but if he's really the "missing link" as Lijnders supposedly said to that Dutch journo then it should be an easy deal to do.

January is gonna end up mad with rearranged league games or potentially 3 League Cup games if we keep getting through. If we go out to City you'd imagine postponed league games would be rearranged for Jan midweeks so potentially playing Chelsea twice which could be massive for top 4.

At the moment we have 6 league games only between Boxing Day and end of Jan. Hopefully that Chelsea game doesnt get rearranged for January.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,029
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47972 on: Today at 05:34:42 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:31:01 pm
One good thing is that we only have 6 league matches from Boxing Day until the end of Jan. They are Villa, Leicester, Brentford, Wolves, Brighton and Chelsea. That of course assumes Jota comes back then at the start of Feb.

We could still use another player upfront, since we will also have some League Cup and FA Cup games in January. Someone who we can later move to midfield, once Jota and Diaz are back. Kudus is one suggestion, but I'd really want to hear other suggestions for such a player ...
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,919
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47973 on: Today at 05:36:44 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 05:22:25 pm
He has a minor injury and is doing light training. Should be available by the end of the month, according to the reports ...
Glad you could agree that he should be in your list of players injured "at the moment"
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,899
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47974 on: Today at 05:38:58 pm »
Personally think an additional attacker might make a bigger difference in the second half of the season than a midfielder. I do agree with Peter that Kudus might be a best of both worlds option though, capable of doing a bit of both.

Obviously in an ideal world we go get a midfielder and attacker, but feels doubtful to me.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,130
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47975 on: Today at 05:41:18 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 05:38:58 pm
Personally think an additional attacker might make a bigger difference in the second half of the season than a midfielder. I do agree with Peter that Kudus might be a best of both worlds option though, capable of doing a bit of both.

Obviously in an ideal world we go get a midfielder and attacker, but feels doubtful to me.

I dont think we can be picky when it comes to our plans, id take either an attacker or midfielder. I dont believe we will sign a player in January.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1195 1196 1197 1198 1199 [1200]   Go Up
« previous next »
 