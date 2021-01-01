Maybe on Loan. Don't really think we can afford to spend money on what would be a short term solution - nor can we spend the money required for a long term solution who is of equal quality to our existing forwards. Since it looks like we're offering Bobby a new contract, that would also suggest we wouldn't have been looking for a forward this year. You're probably looking at 30-40 million for someone able to do a job. I don't think we would spend that. Not when we need 1 or 2 midfielders for the first team.
Its another way of illustrating how few reliable options we have.
Mac, we said less squad lists not more.
You missed Jones on your list of injuries (again)
Why list all the fit players when you could just say the 4 that are injured. Pointless exercise.
We all know this though.
We all know this though...
Another forward now would be a big help, Diogo's return has been speculated as Feb but if that's late feb it makes it even more vital we have another option. Not massively keen on Gakpo but if he's really the "missing link" as Lijnders supposedly said to that Dutch journo then it should be an easy deal to do.January is gonna end up mad with rearranged league games or potentially 3 League Cup games if we keep getting through. If we go out to City you'd imagine postponed league games would be rearranged for Jan midweeks so potentially playing Chelsea twice which could be massive for top 4.
One good thing is that we only have 6 league matches from Boxing Day until the end of Jan. They are Villa, Leicester, Brentford, Wolves, Brighton and Chelsea. That of course assumes Jota comes back then at the start of Feb.
He has a minor injury and is doing light training. Should be available by the end of the month, according to the reports ...
Personally think an additional attacker might make a bigger difference in the second half of the season than a midfielder. I do agree with Peter that Kudus might be a best of both worlds option though, capable of doing a bit of both.Obviously in an ideal world we go get a midfielder and attacker, but feels doubtful to me.
Page created in 0.051 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.53]