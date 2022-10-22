Fernandez has all the hall marks of a City player. Technically excellent with a whole lot of snide.
And exactly what we need and are desperately missing in the middle.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Heres a prediction: Keita, far from being dispensed with, will have a lot of game time from the end of December until the seasons end.
He's missed training today out in Dubai.
He might not want to come now for fearing getting injured after what's happened to Diaz.
If we can get Amrabat for cheap that would go a long way to helping the midfield with Bellingham as well.
Damn right.
For all the talk of Amrabat, Ounahi looks very good in that Moroccan midfield too.
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
I think Ill be more annoyed if we dont sign Amrabat than Bellingham at this point Mans a colossus
Amrabat has been one of the best players this tournament. Not sure how he'd do in a less defensive set up though.
Not sure either. I know Spurs were apparently very close to getting him in the summer, and their Serie A recruitment under Conte/Paratici has been very good (Bentancur, Kulusevski, Romero) which encourages me.
I'm gutted England went out. Wanted Trent and Hendo to have maximum tapping up time.
