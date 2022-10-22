« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1191 1192 1193 1194 1195 [1196]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2406940 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,116
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47800 on: Today at 02:33:44 pm »
Fernandez has all the hall marks of a City player. Technically excellent with a whole lot of snide.
Logged

Offline lukeb1981

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,496
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47801 on: Today at 02:42:35 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:33:44 pm
Fernandez has all the hall marks of a City player. Technically excellent with a whole lot of snide.
And exactly what we need and are desperately missing in the middle.
Logged

Offline Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,735
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47802 on: Today at 02:58:23 pm »
Quote from: lukeb1981 on Today at 02:42:35 pm
And exactly what we need and are desperately missing in the middle.

Were not going to get both and I think Id rather have Bellingham, if for nothing else wed be more likely to keep him for the bulk of his career.
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,144
  • Red since '64
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47803 on: Today at 02:59:14 pm »
Heres a prediction: Keita, far from being dispensed with, will have a lot of game time from the end of December until the seasons end.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,116
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47804 on: Today at 02:59:50 pm »
Quote from: lukeb1981 on Today at 02:42:35 pm
And exactly what we need and are desperately missing in the middle.

He would be my first choice of midfield signing but it appears we may actually sign Bellingham and therefore not sure, he is very much a box to box midfielder. Think there would be space for both in our side, depends on how much money we have to spend.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,116
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47805 on: Today at 03:01:42 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 02:59:14 pm
Heres a prediction: Keita, far from being dispensed with, will have a lot of game time from the end of December until the seasons end.

That would be good news as he is an excellent player. That should not influence whether we keep him or not, he should be let go.

I imagine its more likely he is injured again.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,104
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47806 on: Today at 03:15:06 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 02:59:14 pm
Heres a prediction: Keita, far from being dispensed with, will have a lot of game time from the end of December until the seasons end.

He's missed training today out in Dubai.  :D
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,111
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47807 on: Today at 03:20:46 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:15:06 pm
He's missed training today out in Dubai.  :D

Get out. For real?
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,130
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47808 on: Today at 03:22:35 pm »
Enzo would be a long term replacement for Thiago. Playmaker. Great vision. A bit more snide about him.

Bellingham would be the long term replacement for Henderson. Im a fan of Hendo, but Bellingham has more about him as a goal threat, and would hopefully get nearer to Stevies level.

Lots of money though.

If it is one, Bellingham all day long. And I agree that Man City or Real Madrid look tailor made for Enzo.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:25:42 pm by G Richards »
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,111
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47809 on: Today at 03:25:19 pm »
If we can get Amrabat for cheap that would go a long way to helping the midfield with Bellingham as well.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,450
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47810 on: Today at 03:33:13 pm »
Quote from: Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up? on Today at 02:02:10 pm
He might not want to come now for fearing getting injured after what's happened to Diaz.
Damn right. 

:)
Logged

Online RedBec1993

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 611
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47811 on: Today at 03:34:00 pm »
Got a weird feeling that Bellingham could come in January could be wishful thinking though 😂
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,992
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47812 on: Today at 03:38:20 pm »
People setting themselves up to be disappointed if we don't get both Bellingham and Fernandez.

God, I hate this Twitter era ...
« Last Edit: Today at 03:54:59 pm by PeterTheRed »
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,992
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47813 on: Today at 03:40:05 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:25:19 pm
If we can get Amrabat for cheap that would go a long way to helping the midfield with Bellingham as well.

There is no reason for Fiorentina to sell Amrabat on the cheap, especially after his World Cup performances ...
Logged

Online Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,581
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47814 on: Today at 03:41:16 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:33:13 pm
Damn right. 

:)

Just make sure if we do sign him, he's not contesting any headers in the middle of the park in case he gets an ear infection.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,898
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47815 on: Today at 03:57:40 pm »
For all the talk of Amrabat, Ounahi looks very good in that Moroccan midfield too.
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,857
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47816 on: Today at 04:00:10 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 03:57:40 pm
For all the talk of Amrabat, Ounahi looks very good in that Moroccan midfield too.

Very elegant, reminds me of Mahrez a bit in his physical style.
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,063
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47817 on: Today at 04:14:57 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 03:57:40 pm
For all the talk of Amrabat, Ounahi looks very good in that Moroccan midfield too.

You can form an orderly queue behind me to bow down at his altar. Called it allllllll the way back in their last match.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,195
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47818 on: Today at 04:34:38 pm »
I wonder how much Leverkusen would ask for Diaby in January? Diaby and Amrabat would do me in January, then Jude, Enzo, Silva in the summer. My sources are telling me that is unlikely and Twitter shite, but I don't care.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,432
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47819 on: Today at 04:55:44 pm »
I think Ill be more annoyed if we dont sign Amrabat than Bellingham at this point :D Mans a colossus
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,195
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47820 on: Today at 04:56:40 pm »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 04:55:44 pm
I think Ill be more annoyed if we dont sign Amrabat than Bellingham at this point :D Mans a colossus

He's the perfect fit, no doubt.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,566
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47821 on: Today at 05:00:33 pm »
Yeah I'm all in on Amrabat now, guy has incredible work rate, intensity and and quality on the ball. Get it done.
Logged

Online The G in Get Hard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,079
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47822 on: Today at 05:08:36 pm »
Amrabat has been one of the best players this tournament. Not sure how he'd do in a less defensive set up though.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,898
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47823 on: Today at 05:11:36 pm »
Quote from: The G in Get Hard on Today at 05:08:36 pm
Amrabat has been one of the best players this tournament. Not sure how he'd do in a less defensive set up though.

Not sure either. I know Spurs were apparently very close to getting him in the summer, and their Serie A recruitment under Conte/Paratici has been very good (Bentancur, Kulusevski, Romero) which encourages me.
Logged

Offline anandg_lfc

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47824 on: Today at 05:11:46 pm »
Amrobat has been brilliant the entire world cup. He has an engine like kante and seems to have great composure on the ball. I really hope we get it done immediately.
Logged

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,703
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47825 on: Today at 05:18:15 pm »
If we promise to add some green to next year's home kit I think Amrabat's all ours.
Logged

Online The G in Get Hard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,079
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47826 on: Today at 05:19:54 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 05:11:36 pm
Not sure either. I know Spurs were apparently very close to getting him in the summer, and their Serie A recruitment under Conte/Paratici has been very good (Bentancur, Kulusevski, Romero) which encourages me.
He'd do well in that style of play. Where has this talk come from that we are interested?
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,992
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47827 on: Today at 05:23:35 pm »
That Hakimi fella doesn't look bad. He could be a good backup for Trent ...
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,104
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47828 on: Today at 06:07:56 pm »


Logged

Online Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,689
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47829 on: Today at 09:07:35 pm »
Sign Jude! Sign Sofyan!
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,230
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47830 on: Today at 09:11:41 pm »
I'm gutted England went out. Wanted Trent and Hendo to have maximum tapping up time.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,566
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47831 on: Today at 09:14:16 pm »
Hopefully Jude has a week off, comes back and requests to move in January and Dortmund allow it.
Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,050
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47832 on: Today at 09:15:37 pm »
Think amrabat would be a good option to have especially with fabinho off form.
Logged

Online The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,432
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47833 on: Today at 09:46:12 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 09:11:41 pm
I'm gutted England went out. Wanted Trent and Hendo to have maximum tapping up time.

Id guess were about two/three days away from a three way bromance holiday
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,104
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47834 on: Today at 09:49:03 pm »
Absence makes the heart grow fonder.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1191 1192 1193 1194 1195 [1196]   Go Up
« previous next »
 