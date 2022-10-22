« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1188 1189 1190 1191 1192 [1193]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2398778 times)

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,559
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47680 on: Today at 11:19:03 am »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 11:04:14 am
Or a Pro Evo version of Guardiola.

Bawld Froard?

Ah those names have a special place in my heart. Durlmints 4eva
Logged

Online Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,700
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47681 on: Today at 11:20:54 am »
Quote from: an fear dearg on Today at 11:16:49 am
I go through the pockets to this day but more to look for teenagers leaving AirPods in them than anything!  Loo roll is a real pain in the hole.



Try quilted.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,620
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47682 on: Today at 11:21:15 am »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 11:19:03 am
Bawld Froard?

Ah those names have a special place in my heart. Durlmints 4eva

Pone Jowells was a Welsh goalie, me and my best mates' favourite.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,950
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47683 on: Today at 11:33:50 am »
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,559
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47684 on: Today at 11:53:44 am »
Logged

Online Two-Headed Sex Beast

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 20
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47685 on: Today at 12:04:10 pm »
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,652
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47686 on: Today at 12:07:52 pm »
Taking the proverbial, 120 million for a player they bought in summer for 15 million.

Big swerve, just before WC his price was mooted at 50-60 that Benfica would accept.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:09:25 pm by RedSince86 »
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,514
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47687 on: Today at 12:24:14 pm »
It's just his clause not the price. Enzo and Jude and our next great side is pretty much built already, would just need to add a piece here and there. Massively unlikely but if the plan was Tchou and Jude maybe we could pull it off.
Logged

Online Two-Headed Sex Beast

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 20
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47688 on: Today at 12:35:21 pm »
Am I misremembering or did Melissa Reddy mention a while back we were interested in Enzo? I think this one has legs.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,083
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47689 on: Today at 12:39:50 pm »
What does that tweet say for those who dont speak foreign?
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,137
  • Red since '64
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47690 on: Today at 12:39:54 pm »
Quote from: Two-Headed Sex Beast on Today at 12:35:21 pm
Am I misremembering or did Melissa Reddy mention a while back we were interested in Enzo? I think this one has legs.

Is Ms Reddy still considered an insider now Sadios in Germany? She seems to have spread her wings, and broadened her remit. (No double entendres intended).
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,710
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47691 on: Today at 12:40:29 pm »
AS are notoriously reliable, of course.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,710
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47692 on: Today at 12:41:04 pm »
Or is that Marca? I can't remember.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,965
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47693 on: Today at 12:47:02 pm »
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,591
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47694 on: Today at 12:47:17 pm »
AS are Spanish, so I dont get why theyd know anything.

Highly doubt wed get Enzo as well as Bellingham. I suspect the former will have Madrid sniffing around him anyway, especially if it is true that Bellingham favours us.
Logged

Offline The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,383
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47695 on: Today at 12:47:27 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:39:50 pm
What does that tweet say for those who dont speak foreign?

Quote
Enzo Fernández will have reached a pre-agreement with Liverpool, advances the daily 'AS'.
The 21-year-old midfielder could join the Reds at the end of the season.
The athlete belongs to Benfica and has a termination clause of around 120 million euros.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,260
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47696 on: Today at 12:53:04 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:47:17 pm
AS are Spanish, so I dont get why theyd know anything.

Highly doubt wed get Enzo as well as Bellingham. I suspect the former will have Madrid sniffing around him anyway, especially if it is true that Bellingham favours us.
It isn't on their website.
Logged

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,204
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47697 on: Today at 12:57:45 pm »
So were signing Enzo and Jude both for fees over 100m.. Did Nike finally give us the money to make signings?
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,383
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47698 on: Today at 12:58:59 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 12:57:45 pm
So were signing Enzo and Jude both for fees over 100m.. Did Nike finally give us the money to make signings?

Its the Mbappe money
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,620
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47699 on: Today at 01:12:39 pm »
If we sign Enzo and Jude in one Summer, you can close the transfer forum, for good.

Retire the jersey and a lifetime of puns and sticky yearning.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,559
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47700 on: Today at 01:16:24 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 01:12:39 pm
If we sign Enzo and Jude in one Summer, you can close the transfer forum, for good.

Retire the jersey and a lifetime of puns and sticky yearning.

This does not bear thinking about
Logged

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,902
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47701 on: Today at 01:18:34 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 01:16:24 pm
This does not bear thinking about

Aye, no time to be silly #sausages
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,001
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47702 on: Today at 01:33:23 pm »
Enzo and Jude? Nah but imagine?  :D

If we somehow got that just need the long term Fabinho replacement and we're sorted for the next 8-10 years.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,652
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47703 on: Today at 01:37:10 pm »
So Enzo,Jude and Amrabat for around 250m.

That Nike deal's really paying off  ;D
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,514
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47704 on: Today at 01:37:29 pm »
Get Gakpo if Diaz is out for a while. Don't want Nunez having to leg it down the left every game and then we run an old Bobby in to the ground who'll end up getting injured as a result.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,001
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47705 on: Today at 01:43:58 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:37:29 pm
Get Gakpo if Diaz is out for a while. Don't want Nunez having to leg it down the left every game and then we run an old Bobby in to the ground who'll end up getting injured as a result.

Luis Diaz is back.  ???

Edit- just seen it.  :butt
« Last Edit: Today at 01:45:40 pm by Samie »
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,620
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47706 on: Today at 01:52:15 pm »
Just when we had so much positivity on here.

Gah....
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,083
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47707 on: Today at 01:54:09 pm »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1188 1189 1190 1191 1192 [1193]   Go Up
« previous next »
 