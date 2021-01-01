We'll have been putting the ground work in for months with Bellingham. I doubt we give Jones and Elliott new contracts if we don't think think they work with Bellingham, or just in general with a Klopp side. We were willing to use them both with less athletic midfielders this year. Everything points towards Klopp liking them in midfield. Like I get we have our own opinions on squad make up and being a bit 'Klopp knows best' is a discussion ender, but feel like the disconnect between how some of our fans rate Jones and Elliott Vs Klopp is really odd. Feels a bit like how Henderson was written off for years in some parts