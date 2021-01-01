« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

We'll have been putting the ground work in for months with Bellingham. I doubt we give Jones and Elliott new contracts if we don't think think they work with Bellingham, or just in general with a Klopp side. We were willing to use them both with less athletic midfielders this year. Everything points towards Klopp liking them in midfield. Like I get we have our own opinions on squad make up and being a bit 'Klopp knows best' is a discussion ender, but feel like the disconnect between how some of our fans rate Jones and Elliott Vs Klopp is really odd. Feels a bit like how Henderson was written off for years in some parts
I agree with this, and most likely this has been communicated to Bellingham's parents. If Bellingham joined next summer, he'd play for Klopp for only 3 years, at which point he'd be just 23. With the amount of effort being put into getting him, clearly the next great LFC team is going to be built around the boy's immense footballing ability, leadership skills, and, as an added bonus, his potentially huge marketability off the field.

For this reason, and also because I think the club want to give Pep Lijnders as much preparation as possible to succeed Klopp, I think Klopp gives us one more extension.
Yes please
Klopp's already signed up until 2026. Fully onboard with him wanting to make this his last job and extend again, just think it's long enough already to where that really shouldn't be much of a concern for Jude and his family.

For the people giving me the Allison and VvD examples, for starters they weren't far and away more expensive than anybody else and were in short order surpassed. I can't see anyone getting close to these type of figures anytime soon if the rumored amounts are anywhere near accurate. Then you have their positions, GK and CB, which you can tell immediately whether they were worth it or not. Either we give up goals or we don't. For midfield, even when we play well you get people debating what X midfielder was doing and if it was good or bad. Unless they're scoring or assisting it's really opinions and what you think a midfielder should be doing or what you think Klopp wants the midfielder to be doing. Add to that he's English, is a NT player and the UK media being what it is and I think it's going to be interesting at minimum.

Probably biggest thing for me though is if you want to get the best out of Jude, and for this kind of money you would think so, then we'll probably want to rejig the midfield roles to where the LCM is the "free" 8/10 hybrid and the RCM is in turn more the true 8 and focuses more on covering for Trent. I think you'd definitely want to look at selling Jones and probably Elliott as well unless long-term he's the Salah replacement. In the short term the Amrabat link makes sense as pairing him with Jude and hopefully a refreshed Fabinho or a new 6 would allow Jude to link play in and around the box which is what he does best as Fabinho, Amrabat and Thiago could all rotate through as the ball winners. Playing either Elliott or Jones at RCM either ties Jude deeper or gets into the issue of just having one person trying to win the ball and everyone saying Trent is shit as he gets exposed over and over.

Agree. It's the only way to balance the midfield and Elliott to replace Salah eventually makes sense, it's not easy to find a prolific right forward so maybe we plan to use Elliott as a playmaker at this position but then again there is Diaz, a player like Gakpo will fit this setup better. Hard to predict what will happen.
