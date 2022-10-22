Klopp's already signed up until 2026. Fully onboard with him wanting to make this his last job and extend again, just think it's long enough already to where that really shouldn't be much of a concern for Jude and his family.



For the people giving me the Allison and VvD examples, for starters they weren't far and away more expensive than anybody else and were in short order surpassed. I can't see anyone getting close to these type of figures anytime soon if the rumored amounts are anywhere near accurate. Then you have their positions, GK and CB, which you can tell immediately whether they were worth it or not. Either we give up goals or we don't. For midfield, even when we play well you get people debating what X midfielder was doing and if it was good or bad. Unless they're scoring or assisting it's really opinions and what you think a midfielder should be doing or what you think Klopp wants the midfielder to be doing. Add to that he's English, is a NT player and the UK media being what it is and I think it's going to be interesting at minimum.



Probably biggest thing for me though is if you want to get the best out of Jude, and for this kind of money you would think so, then we'll probably want to rejig the midfield roles to where the LCM is the "free" 8/10 hybrid and the RCM is in turn more the true 8 and focuses more on covering for Trent. I think you'd definitely want to look at selling Jones and probably Elliott as well unless long-term he's the Salah replacement. In the short term the Amrabat link makes sense as pairing him with Jude and hopefully a refreshed Fabinho or a new 6 would allow Jude to link play in and around the box which is what he does best as Fabinho, Amrabat and Thiago could all rotate through as the ball winners. Playing either Elliott or Jones at RCM either ties Jude deeper or gets into the issue of just having one person trying to win the ball and everyone saying Trent is shit as he gets exposed over and over.