« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1184 1185 1186 1187 1188 [1189]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2389785 times)

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,042
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47520 on: Today at 12:59:40 am »
Quote from: blacksun on Today at 12:32:57 am
I guess you missed the part about Klopp having already talked to his people before the world cup so it has literally had no bearing on our transfer teams interest in him

I guess you missed the part where that was only said yesterday. It could be true of course but its a bit of a coincidence this comes out after hes played well at the World Cup.
Logged

Offline blacksun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,379
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47521 on: Today at 01:09:22 am »
Well I also don't have such a poor opinion of our transfer team that they would be swayed by 3 games at a world cup, the odds are we've been watching him in Italy for a good while now and like him, its just the world cup that has brought him to the attention of the newspaper/twitter gossips.
Logged

Offline RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,940
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47522 on: Today at 01:12:16 am »
Quote from: Norse Red on Yesterday at 06:20:06 pm
Who is going to pay the transfer fee of £130m?
FSG? I don't think they have that kind of money.
FSG can't pay a transfer fee. Only LFC can. As others have said, we're not dumb enough to get this far into a deal if we don't have enough cash to see it through.
I think we'll need a bit of patience though. Dortmund will be publicly saying 150m euros for quite a while, with us replying 100m. It's when we sit down with them and discuss payment structures that the final figure will arrive.
Logged

Offline RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,940
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47523 on: Today at 01:13:14 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 04:09:34 pm
Can Amrabat actually play? I know he runs around a lot but we do need at least some footballing ability.
Would be great to hear from our Fiorentina correspondent, Drinks Sangria.
Logged

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,597
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47524 on: Today at 01:16:49 am »
Amrabat- His brother, Nordin - who played for Watford between 2016-2018 and now plies his trade for AEK Athens.

i was trying to think where i heard this surname before!
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,794
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47525 on: Today at 01:42:27 am »
I was always going to be surprised if Bellingham joined Real. Unless I'm mistaken it's pretty rare for a British player to hop between foreign clubs, I'd bet he's had enough of the language barrier at this point and wants to be somewhere a bit closer to home.

City don't ever seem to make their interest in a player too public unless they're confident of getting them do they? As a club they seem quite easily offended, last thing they want is to be seen as a club that players pass up.
Logged

Online Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,900
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47526 on: Today at 02:05:57 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 01:16:49 am
Amrabat- His brother, Nordin - who played for Watford between 2016-2018 and now plies his trade for AEK Athens.

i was trying to think where i heard this surname before!

Famously known for saying VAR is bullshit to the camera after the conclusion of their last group game at the 2018 World Cup.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=jsy2qsTNjec
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,571
  • 11,053ft up
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47527 on: Today at 02:57:03 am »
Just think it's an impossible price tag to live up to. There will be a chunk of LFC fans that will think he should be something he's probably not and then the rest of the leagues fans plus media will have knives awaiting.

I know I'm just a broken record at this point and why I've stopped talking about it mainly but it really is a whole different dynamic for the club than what got us here recently.
Logged

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 985
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47528 on: Today at 05:21:53 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 02:57:03 am
Just think it's an impossible price tag to live up to. There will be a chunk of LFC fans that will think he should be something he's probably not and then the rest of the leagues fans plus media will have knives awaiting.

I know I'm just a broken record at this point and why I've stopped talking about it mainly but it really is a whole different dynamic for the club than what got us here recently.

It's not a huge departure if you consider it the equivalent of the Van Dijk/Alisson purchases. Major outlays designed to solve an issue for the long term.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Frostymo, laaaaa!

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,673
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47529 on: Today at 06:53:40 am »
Quote from: blacksun on Today at 12:32:57 am
I guess you missed the part about Klopp having already talked to his people before the world cup so it has literally had no bearing on our transfer teams interest in him

It's also a myth that we signed Diouf because of the World Cup. That was mostly boxed off before it. Spending a fortune on Phil Babb because he played well in 94 wasn't the best call though.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,611
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47530 on: Today at 07:24:21 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 02:57:03 am
Just think it's an impossible price tag to live up to. There will be a chunk of LFC fans that will think he should be something he's probably not and then the rest of the leagues fans plus media will have knives awaiting.

I know I'm just a broken record at this point and why I've stopped talking about it mainly but it really is a whole different dynamic for the club than what got us here recently.

The price tag is irrelevant, for me anyway. Football inflation is so far removed from the average person's idea of money, it does not make a difference. £25 million, £50 million, £125 million! Does not really relate to my mortgage I'm afraid or my pension savings. So long as we can afford it and the player is happy and performing I don't care.

And if someone on Twitter says a player is worth £75 million and not the £100 million they saw quoted in the paper, you just have to laugh.

The figure on Bellingham's head just tells you he is almost unique for a player of his talents, position and age and to top it off, he is English.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,818
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47531 on: Today at 07:52:38 am »
For me Bellingham is imperative. This is someone who we are crying out for, our midfield is shot and this lad is dynamic, resilient and would fit Klopp like a glove.

Every team could make the argument that they need Bellingham and he'd be an asset for any team but his attributes we need the most and the combination of using those attributes under a manager like Jürgen with the way he likes to play football would just be a hell of a thing. Imagine him breaking from midfield with Salah, Diaz, Nunez, Jota....

As for Amrabat he looks a bit like Declan Rice to me, quite rangey, athletic etc. Potentially a good replacement for Fabinho in all honestly and Fabs lack of mobility seems to be worse than ever. Doesn't come with the Rice premium for playing in the PL and being English. Rice is a good player but he isn't a generational talent like Bellingham.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,983
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47532 on: Today at 08:30:35 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 02:57:03 am
Just think it's an impossible price tag to live up to. There will be a chunk of LFC fans that will think he should be something he's probably not and then the rest of the leagues fans plus media will have knives awaiting.

I know I'm just a broken record at this point and why I've stopped talking about it mainly but it really is a whole different dynamic for the club than what got us here recently.

Allison was the most expensive goalkeeper ever and Van Dijk the most expensive defender ever when we bought them right? I'm not sure the dynamic is that different.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,354
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47533 on: Today at 08:49:41 am »
Plus his English-ness will give him some leeway. Took a good couple of season before the masses realised Maguire is dogshit, and even that perception has changed again now he's had a couple of good games playing deeper.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,084
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47534 on: Today at 08:58:48 am »
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on Yesterday at 08:37:52 pm
Falk is just playing with us now.

https://twitter.com/cfbayern/status/1600588097065975808?s=61&t=Zh_5PLurQht2RnDyFdRVdA

What hes doing is working out as many ways as possible to say the same thing to up the Twitter engagement.

Ideal scenario for us (assuming hes correct that Dortmund wont sell in January) is that this gets agreed and signed in January with the player to follow in July but I think the Keita deal has skewed my expectations with that and I forget that deals like that rarely happen, particularly with high profile players.
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,466
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47535 on: Today at 09:03:02 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 05:21:53 am
It's not a huge departure if you consider it the equivalent of the Van Dijk/Alisson purchases. Major outlays designed to solve an issue for the long term.

For the sake of argument (i dont think weve got the money)

Bellingham is much less risky than Alisson or VVD, those two were both at their absolute peak, if they didnt hit the ground running major questions would be asked, Bellingham has 7 years before his peak is reached, even if we signed him at 26 and he has 7 very good years for us and we won the lot the signing would be seen as a good one
Logged

Online The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,348
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47536 on: Today at 09:10:11 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 09:03:02 am
For the sake of argument (i dont think weve got the money)

Bellingham is much less risky than Alisson or VVD, those two were both at their absolute peak, if they didnt hit the ground running major questions would be asked, Bellingham has 7 years before his peak is reached, even if we signed him at 26 and he has 7 very good years for us and we won the lot the signing would be seen as a good one

So Alisson and VVD didnt improve once they signed...?

Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Fabulous_aurelio

  • You will always find him in the kitchen at parties (most likely alone in a corner with a half-empty glass of Tizer.....)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,651
  • Well Red.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47537 on: Today at 09:19:43 am »
As someone earlier predicted, tap in tweets.

Fabrizio Romano
@FabrizioRomano
Jurgen Klopp was never keen on being appointed as new Germany manager. Hes 100% focused on Liverpool now, already discussing new signings with the board and insisting for Bellingham. 🔴🤝🏻 #LFC

Klopp and Liverpool board will also decide together on player contract situations.
Logged
"Salahs in here......"

Offline Andypandimonium

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47538 on: Today at 09:33:50 am »
Klopp is a scouser first, German second. We should know that by now. Getting quite excited by the Hey Jude chat. Favourites ahead of City and Madrid has a lovely ring to it. FSG going away present  :)
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,980
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47539 on: Today at 09:34:56 am »
This man is tapping-in a yard away when the oppo players are at the other end of the fuckin' pitch.
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,704
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47540 on: Today at 09:39:09 am »
Tell you what - the way Bellingham's being chased down makes you think Klopp could stay here for another cycle yet.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,348
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47541 on: Today at 09:39:58 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:39:09 am
Tell you what - the way Bellingham's being chased down makes you think Klopp could stay here for another cycle yet.

Klopp...?

I thought it was common knowledge that Pep Ljinders makes all our signings.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,993
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47542 on: Today at 09:43:22 am »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 09:39:58 am
Klopp...?

I thought it was common knowledge that Pep Ljinders makes all our signings.


He's pretty decent at it though, wrote the book on it so to speak.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,728
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47543 on: Today at 09:49:23 am »
If we sign Jude and he comes here in the summer Id very much like us to have bought another midfielder in January and secured top 4 finish, with a sense we still got it and with Jude here it will be even better.
Not finishing far from top 4 and all hope falls on him to turn it around in the press.
Thats all (for now), thanks.
Logged

Online Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,900
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47544 on: Today at 10:14:23 am »
Quote
Jude Bellingham will inform Borussia Dortmund he wants to leave after the World Cup, with Liverpool leading the race for his signature.

https://sportbild.bild.de/bild-plus/bundesliga/vereine/borussia-dortmund/bvb-wer-wirklich-favorit-im-bellingham-poker-ist-82170226.sport.html
Logged

Online Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,681
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47545 on: Today at 10:18:04 am »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 10:14:23 am
https://sportbild.bild.de/bild-plus/bundesliga/vereine/borussia-dortmund/bvb-wer-wirklich-favorit-im-bellingham-poker-ist-82170226.sport.html

Nice. Although does that mean he wants to leave in Jan, or just hell tell them after the World Cup that he wants to leave and will be sold in the summer? Im a reasonable man, I can wait til summer as long as its a done deal.
Logged

Online Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,900
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47546 on: Today at 10:25:37 am »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Today at 10:18:04 am
Nice. Although does that mean he wants to leave in Jan, or just hell tell them after the World Cup that he wants to leave and will be sold in the summer? Im a reasonable man, I can wait til summer as long as its a done deal.

My grasp of German is durchschnittlich but from what we know of Bellingham hell want to finish the season with Dortmund before moving on.
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,175
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47547 on: Today at 10:27:54 am »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Today at 10:18:04 am
Nice. Although does that mean he wants to leave in Jan, or just hell tell them after the World Cup that he wants to leave and will be sold in the summer? Im a reasonable man, I can wait til summer as long as its a done deal.

Probably inform them he wants to leave in the summer. Hoping we can get this all agreed once world cup ends.

Amrabat or someone else in the Jan window would be good to push on for top 4.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1184 1185 1186 1187 1188 [1189]   Go Up
« previous next »
 