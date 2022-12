I was always going to be surprised if Bellingham joined Real. Unless I'm mistaken it's pretty rare for a British player to hop between foreign clubs, I'd bet he's had enough of the language barrier at this point and wants to be somewhere a bit closer to home.



City don't ever seem to make their interest in a player too public unless they're confident of getting them do they? As a club they seem quite easily offended, last thing they want is to be seen as a club that players pass up.