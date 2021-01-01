« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Reply #47480 on: Today at 07:20:18 pm
Quote from: Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up? on Today at 07:13:05 pm
I never had you down as Eeyore mate (though you were more a Pooh).


I don't mean to be. Just seen us dither over transfer fees in the past and end up missing out on our main targets. Hopefully, it's pretty much already agreed between both clubs.
Reply #47481 on: Today at 07:21:09 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 07:02:45 pm
The cynic in me thinks it's already pretty much done, the transfer boys on Twitter need to drag it out for a bit longer yet though for engagement.

Hopefully, you're right mate.
Reply #47482 on: Today at 07:29:09 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 07:20:18 pm

I don't mean to be. Just seen us dither over transfer fees in the past and end up missing out on our main targets. Hopefully, it's pretty much already agreed between both clubs.


That hasn't happened for a good few years now though. If we really want someone we usually get them, unless they prefer to move somewhere else. For what it's worth, I don't think money is an issue, more the owners seem to need to be absolutely certain about a signing, leading us to be more cautious (as Klopp has mentioned) than other clubs. For better or worse. I think if we really want him and he wants to come, it'll happen. As it stands, it's all reports so until he signs, I'll be a little sceptical.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Reply #47483 on: Today at 07:50:39 pm
I'd be very surprised if the fee was an issue now, we'd look utterly stupid supposedly doing all this work behind the scenes for ages to convince him just to go "nah, only paying 80m he can go to City" to Dortmund in May. And I don't think Dortmund are the sort of club to try and fuck us over late on. Probably already mostly sorted anyway but of course we'll get the media games for a while yet. My main concern is what else we'd have left to spend but our situation could look very different by the summer so we'll have to see.
Reply #47484 on: Today at 07:53:03 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 06:48:06 pm
It makes sense to do a pre contract agreement in January, in the summer it could get messy, unnecessary stress for us fans 🤣🤣🤣

Stress! Weve still got more than half the season to. Plenty of stress there to take your mind off transfer shenanigans. ;D
Reply #47485 on: Today at 08:12:26 pm
We value him at 100m Euros and Dortmund at 150m Euros. So it's a deal at 125m Euros. That's how it works isn't it.
Reply #47486 on: Today at 08:37:52 pm
Quote
TRUE✅ the Management of Jude Bellingham informed Real Madrid that Liverpool actually is leading the race for a Transfer of Bellingham this summer @LFC @SPORTBILD
Falk is just playing with us now.

https://twitter.com/cfbayern/status/1600588097065975808?s=61&t=Zh_5PLurQht2RnDyFdRVdA
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Reply #47487 on: Today at 08:38:32 pm
Tepid you're a none believer though.  :D
Reply #47488 on: Today at 08:39:16 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 02:13:49 pm
Sofyan Amrabat's entourage met Jürgen Klopp before the World Cup.

Liverpool have agreed to talk to Amrabats agent again after the World Cup. [@Santi_J_FM]

Liverpool plan to sign Sofyan Amrabat in January as a midfield reinforcement for the second half of the season. [@Santi_J_FM]

Interesting if true. He is basically Dutch (born and raised there), and has even played for their youth teams before switching to Morocco due to his origin ...
Reply #47489 on: Today at 08:45:00 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:39:16 pm
Interesting if true. He is basically Dutch (born and raised there), and has even played for their youth teams before switching to Morocco due to his origin ...

In a playground is where he spent of his days, which is why I suppose he's pretty good at football.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Reply #47490 on: Today at 08:48:12 pm
Quote from: Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up? on Today at 08:45:00 pm
In a playground is where is spent of his days, which is why suppose he's pretty good at football.

The Fresh Prince of Breda.
Reply #47491 on: Today at 08:48:55 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 08:12:26 pm
We value him at 100m Euros and Dortmund at 150m Euros. So it's a deal at 125m Euros. That's how it works isn't it.

It would most likely be something like the Nunez transfer. Benfica demanded 100 million, and we agreed to pay that, but with add-ons included ...
Reply #47492 on: Today at 08:50:23 pm
Reply #47493 on: Today at 08:51:17 pm
Did Sofyan go and live with uncle Clarence?
Reply #47494 on: Today at 08:52:08 pm
I'm all aboard the Bellingham train now. I don't care if I end up disappointed.
Reply #47495 on: Today at 08:52:42 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:50:23 pm
Of Utrecht, actually ...

That doesnt sound remotely like Bel Air though Peter.

Not that Breda does either really.
Reply #47496 on: Today at 08:53:12 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 08:52:08 pm
I'm all aboard the Bellingham train now. I don't care if I end up disappointed.

Do you think you can get on the train without a ticket?  :o
