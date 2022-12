Seems a supremely talented kid. Obviously the money is madness, and it has been for many years. If that’s the argument, then there’s no qualms here. The world of top level football has lost the plot, financially. Still, if that’s what it takes to beat others to his signing, then that’s what you do, if you believe he will become a top player.



My bet is that he will prove to be well worth the money.



In a world where Neymar went for €200M+ Endrick might prove to be a bargain at a third of the price.