LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 06:22:10 pm
Quote from: kasperoff on Yesterday at 06:20:14 pm
We're selling pix of Alisson to fund it.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:20:22 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 01:28:34 pm
I'm surprised nobody had shared this:
https://www.marca.com/futbol/real-madrid/2022/12/06/638e216c46163f09078b45cc.html

Real Madrid having Tchouameni, Valverde and Camavinga, and the age of Benzema (35 in a couple of weeks), is working in our favour ...
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:26:03 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 02:20:03 pm
Real are short in attack. With the money spent on there stadium I do believe they wont pay the amount needed for Bellingham.
Even Man City dont like paying 100m+ for a player.

So we do have a great chance but we really need to show we are a top side for the rest of the season. Because the 1st part of the season has been embarrasing.

We are 7 points (and a game in hand) behind the CL places, with 24 league games to be played. Also, in the knock-out stages of the CL, and in both domestic cups. Not the expected first half of the season? Probably. Embarrasing? Definitely not ...
HeartAndSoul

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:02:40 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 02:17:32 pm
Agree with this. I don't think we really need to address anything in January, assuming we are confident in our targets this summer. We are 7 points off 4th with a game in hand. For the most part, our players have gotten a decent break during the WC. Even the players who went to the WC haven't played that much (Henderson, Trent, Konate, Nunez). Virgil and Alisson are the exceptions here.

The elephant in the room is the Champions League. The reality is we are sitting in the round of 16 right now, against a good Madrid side, but a midfielder would make a huge difference in that tie. I don't think there is a clear favorite, so we could easily make some noise with more legs in midfield.

In the end, I guess it comes down to our priorities for this season, how far we think we can go in the CL... and the ownership situation.

We do need to address things in January. Our midfield is currently operating at a snails pace and our best midfielder is injury prone and our holding mid is playing like hes walking through quicksand. The likely situation would be to buy one midfielder in January then another one in the summer. We already made the mistake of not getting in an athletic midfielder in the summer there, would be suicidal to go in the second part of the season without addressing it. Cut Melo loan short and bring someone in like Kone for example.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:17:23 pm
Sign...err...Ramos?
slaphead

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:44:22 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:17:23 pm
Sign...err...Ramos?

Could work. Didn't get selected for Spain, rumours he doesn't really like PSG, loves Mo.
Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:46:10 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 08:02:40 pm
We do need to address things in January. Our midfield is currently operating at a snails pace and our best midfielder is injury prone and our holding mid is playing like hes walking through quicksand. The likely situation would be to buy one midfielder in January then another one in the summer. We already made the mistake of not getting in an athletic midfielder in the summer there, would be suicidal to go in the second part of the season without addressing it. Cut Melo loan short and bring someone in like Kone for example.
That would be ideal, but I don't think it'll happen.
deano2727

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:52:33 pm
Quote from: kasperoff on Yesterday at 06:20:14 pm
We're selling Alisson to fund it.

I heard talk of cashing in on Salah before he loses the ability to play now that he is in his 30s.
darragh85

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:03:49 pm
speaking of Ramos, Sergio Ramos would have buried that chance Laporte got at the very end of extra time today.
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:01:53 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 09:57:28 am
Plenty of midfielder with athleticism needed to improve our midfield.

Even the US have 2 midfield players in Adams & Musah who would help us.
Adams is too small to be a 6 for Klopp.
Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:02:57 pm
Real Madrid spending 72m on a 16 year old. Greedy fuckers want Bellingham too can they just piss off
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:10:31 pm
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 11:02:57 pm
Real Madrid spending 72m on a 16 year old. Greedy fuckers want Bellingham too can they just piss off

Well, they can have Endrick. The kid is obviously a massive talent, and they do need a successor for Benzema. Paying 72 million for him will make any bid for Bellingham less likely ...
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:27:25 pm
No way should you be spending that much on a 16 year old unless it's fuckin' Pele you're buying at that age.
G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:35:30 pm
It might be.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:36:17 pm
It won't be.
farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:37:20 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:27:25 pm
No way should you be spending that much on a 16 year old unless it's fuckin' Pele you're buying at that age.
Are they really paying 72m for Endrick? Madness that...
disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:39:56 pm
Does he have to stay over there until he's 18? Probably take the piss with Palmeiras until then but I'd not expect a huge impact straight away. Mind you if he's anything like Vinicius and Rodrygo he'll be decent probably.

Born July 2006 ffs  :-\
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:40:03 pm
Yes mate, major Spanish footie journo's are saying it's about to happen. Won;t be able to play till 2024 for them mind you.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:40:41 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:27:25 pm
No way should you be spending that much on a 16 year old unless it's fuckin' Pele you're buying at that age.

Well, they've been obsessed with buying all the Brazilian attacking wonderkids since missing out on Neymar. Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo for 45 million each at the age of 18 in 2018 and 2019 was not exactly cheap ...
Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:56:23 pm
Who the fuck is Endrick?
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:08:15 am
16 year old Palmeiras forward. Meant to be the next Brazilian superstar. He looks good to be fair but that price is a huge risk at such a young age.  Won't play for Madrid till 2024 mind you.
Skagger

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:41:23 am
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Yesterday at 11:56:23 pm
Who the fuck is Endrick?


I dont know if this is a genuine question or a reference to a classic RAWK moment  ;D
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:43:43 am
It's Nick, so it's a bit of both.  :D
