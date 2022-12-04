« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1177 1178 1179 1180 1181 [1182]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2375693 times)

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,408
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47240 on: Yesterday at 10:58:54 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:13:24 pm
OK I think it's basically done and he's coming here. Could be, probably is, nonsense but I'm getting the vibes.

I fart in the general direction of 99% of transfer rumours, roll my eyes and snort with derision at another 0.5% ...... but I've felt for about a year that he'll join us.  no idea why.
Logged

Offline Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa...

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,075
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47241 on: Today at 12:06:16 am »
If he went to City he would be just another part of a nothing club with nothing supporters, who would boo him at the drop of a hat when something goes wrong.

At Liverpool he becomes a legend of the biggest and most successful club in the country and would be adored by the Anfield faithful.

It's a no-brainer
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline once on vivabobbygraham stood a lowly cattle's head

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,721
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47242 on: Today at 12:31:36 am »

"My Captain, my Captain"
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,593
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47243 on: Today at 12:58:43 am »
Wake me up........
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,271
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47244 on: Today at 01:41:52 am »
It does appear as if we are leading the race. I just can't help but feel the finances involved will prove a sticking point. It might depend on getting those new investors/owners.

That said though, he does seem like he will be one of the best midfielders of this generation. If he really does want to come, we might be willing to push the boat out to sign him.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,416
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47245 on: Today at 01:51:14 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 02:51:43 pm
Life is a rollercoaster.
Would you like a severe Keating?
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,696
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47246 on: Today at 03:28:17 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 12:58:43 am
Wake me up........

Wake me up inside
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,568
  • 11,053ft up
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47247 on: Today at 06:16:19 am »
So basically none of this matters in the short term where we need some legs to get top 4. Still a lot of time but would have hoped wed have something lined up already.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,693
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47248 on: Today at 06:19:50 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 06:16:19 am
So basically none of this matters in the short term where we need some legs to get top 4. Still a lot of time but would have hoped wed have something lined up already.
If we get our act together, we should be able to get top four with ease with the current squad. We have the players capable of that. If they stay fit, that is.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline TepidTurkey2OES

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,281
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47249 on: Today at 06:58:33 am »
Going to be some very angry people on here when he joins Madrid/city arent there?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47250 on: Today at 07:01:24 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:19:50 am
If we get our act together, we should be able to get top four with ease with the current squad. We have the players capable of that. If they stay fit, that is.
I don't know, we've had some pretty bad performance even with a lot of players available who we'd expect to get results with.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,249
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47251 on: Today at 08:17:27 am »
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on Today at 06:58:33 am
Going to be some very angry people on here when he joins Madrid/city arent there? Everton.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,585
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47252 on: Today at 08:36:54 am »
Any idea who our number one transfer target is next summer?
Logged

Offline once on vivabobbygraham stood a lowly cattle's head

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,721
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47253 on: Today at 08:46:21 am »


"You fucking coming or what?"
"Er, yeah, skipper"
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,464
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47254 on: Today at 08:46:29 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 08:36:54 am
Any idea who our number one transfer target is next summer?

since Bellingham is signing in January, perhaps Kudus?
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,712
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47255 on: Today at 08:58:55 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 08:36:54 am
Any idea who our number one transfer target is next summer?
James Milner
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,464
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47256 on: Today at 09:00:11 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 08:58:55 am
James Milner

Many Keita contract extension with incentives for every game he misses
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,880
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47257 on: Today at 09:08:24 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 06:16:19 am
So basically none of this matters in the short term where we need some legs to get top 4. Still a lot of time but would have hoped wed have something lined up already.

You wonder if the takeover stuff could be complicating things. Equally, it's still the first week in December so if we are signing someone it's not surprising we haven't heard. I'd expected a flurry of transfer activity from clubs during the World Cup but it's been quiet on the whole. Maybe it kicks in now clubs are reconvening for training clubs and most countries are out of the WC, or maybe it'll still mostly be concentrated in January.

I also think it's very possible that the club has confidence in the current squad to address the issues of the first half of the season and push on. I want another midfielder, but I'd still expect the current group to get top four.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,804
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47258 on: Today at 09:25:22 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:08:24 am
You wonder if the takeover stuff could be complicating things. Equally, it's still the first week in December so if we are signing someone it's not surprising we haven't heard. I'd expected a flurry of transfer activity from clubs during the World Cup but it's been quiet on the whole. Maybe it kicks in now clubs are reconvening for training clubs and most countries are out of the WC, or maybe it'll still mostly be concentrated in January.

I also think it's very possible that the club has confidence in the current squad to address the issues of the first half of the season and push on. I want another midfielder, but I'd still expect the current group to get top four.
I dont think so. We need someone very quickly.
Still a bit off 4th & Henderson is playing quite a bit for england now. Probably may get an injury.
That Leeds performance for me makes it unlikely we get top 4 without a new CM. We get out run so easily.

Remember we had that 3 week break & thought we would improve but we were awful. Our aging midfield isnt suddenly going to gain some pace.
Investment needed very quickly.

Logged

Online KloppCorn

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 187
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47259 on: Today at 09:37:16 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:25:22 am
I dont think so. We need someone very quickly.
Still a bit off 4th & Henderson is playing quite a bit for england now. Probably may get an injury.
That Leeds performance for me makes it unlikely we get top 4 without a new CM. We get out run so easily.

Remember we had that 3 week break & thought we would improve but we were awful. Our aging midfield isnt suddenly going to gain some pace.
Investment needed very quickly.
agreed
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,487
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #47260 on: Today at 09:48:13 am »
Yeah it'd be disgusting to go another window ignoring midfield, can't imagine we'd be that stupid but who knows!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1177 1178 1179 1180 1181 [1182]   Go Up
« previous next »
 