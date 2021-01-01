« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

KloppCorn

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #47200 on: Today at 02:46:35 pm
Quote from: Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa... on Today at 02:25:42 pm
in what way is Darwin a flop, he's been with us for not even half a season and has 9 goals and 2 assists in 18 games, many of those appearances have been off the bench.

What is your benchmark for deciding he is a flop?
hes improved but when he first joined you, you lot was mid table and he couldnt buy a goal.
PaulF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #47201 on: Today at 02:47:08 pm
My mate's sister's hairdresser is a huge strictly fan. Says he got seats for the semis in Blackpool next to Klopp and in front of Bellingham. Reckon he should offer to swap seats so Jude and Jurgen can sit next to each other?
royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #47202 on: Today at 02:51:43 pm
Life is a rollercoaster.
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #47203 on: Today at 02:51:52 pm
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 02:46:35 pm
hes improved but when he first joined you, you lot was mid table and he couldnt buy a goal.

 ???
royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #47204 on: Today at 02:52:28 pm
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 02:46:35 pm
hes improved but when he first joined you, you lot was mid table and he couldnt buy a goal.

Who's you lot?
AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #47205 on: Today at 02:52:30 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 02:51:43 pm
Life is a rollercoaster.

Hello Ronan.
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #47206 on: Today at 02:52:50 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 02:51:43 pm
Life is a rollercoaster.

Ronan, chill out.
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #47207 on: Today at 02:57:46 pm
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 02:46:35 pm
hes improved but when he first joined you, you lot was mid table and he couldnt buy a goal.

FYI- He's scored in his first game if you don't include the Community Shield. Then got banned for three games but returned to keep scoring.   :D
KloppCorn

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #47208 on: Today at 03:04:01 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:57:46 pm
FYI- He's scored in his first game if you don't include the Community Shield. Then got banned for three games but returned to keep scoring.   :D
talking about Juve big man
tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #47209 on: Today at 03:23:49 pm
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 03:04:01 pm
talking about Juve big man

But you weren't replying to someone talking about Juve, you were replying to a Liverpool fan talking about Nunez.
KloppCorn

  • Main Stander
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #47210 on: Today at 03:27:39 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:23:49 pm
But you weren't replying to someone talking about Juve, you were replying to a Liverpool fan talking about Nunez.
well I was talking about Vlahovic why would a Liverpool fan tell me he isn’t a flop. I stand corrected thought I was talking to a Juve fan. I just saw he said Darwin must have missed it ;D. Also I’m a huge Darwin fan wasn’t suggesting he was flop just comparing both players.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:29:25 pm by KloppCorn »
AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #47211 on: Today at 03:29:52 pm
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 03:27:39 pm
well I was talking about Vlahovic why would a Liverpool fan tell me he isnt a flop. I stand corrected thought I was talking to a Juve fan. I just saw he said Darwin must have missed it ;D. Also Im a huge Darwin fan wasnt suggesting he was flop just comparing both players.

Talking absolute shite.
lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #47212 on: Today at 03:47:54 pm
Oh dear, maybe people should go back to looking at pictures of Jude Bellingham.


elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #47213 on: Today at 04:43:31 pm
Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #47214 on: Today at 05:00:17 pm
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 02:46:35 pm
hes improved but when he first joined you, you lot was mid table and he couldnt buy a goal.

You?

Which team do you support and why are you pretending to be a Liverpool fan?
royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #47215 on: Today at 05:05:20 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:52:50 pm
Ronan, chill out.

Loyfe is a rowlurcowstur.
