in what way is Darwin a flop, he's been with us for not even half a season and has 9 goals and 2 assists in 18 games, many of those appearances have been off the bench. What is your benchmark for deciding he is a flop?
hes improved but when he first joined you, you lot was mid table and he couldnt buy a goal.
Life is a rollercoaster.
FYI- He's scored in his first game if you don't include the Community Shield. Then got banned for three games but returned to keep scoring.
talking about Juve big man
But you weren't replying to someone talking about Juve, you were replying to a Liverpool fan talking about Nunez.
well I was talking about Vlahovic why would a Liverpool fan tell me he isnt a flop. I stand corrected thought I was talking to a Juve fan. I just saw he said Darwin must have missed it . Also Im a huge Darwin fan wasnt suggesting he was flop just comparing both players.
Ronan, chill out.
