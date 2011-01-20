Its amazing to see all the talk about Bellingham and no alternatives whatsoever. Guys brilliant and really done well in Germany. But we saw that with Naby Kieta and we saw that with Jadon Sancho and some of us were desperate for us to shell out £80million for him. Chelsea paid I think £90million for Kai Havertz an hes not all that. Pulisic another one. And then the one we all moaned about losing Timo Werner and look what happened there.



Bundesliga is great but I dont think its a true reflection of how good a player will be in the premier league which is a completely different ball game. Look at Gnabry ripping it up for Bayern after not getting games at Arsenal. Really dont think we gonna take a risk and pay £100million plus for Bellingham. I would be surprised. Love it if we do and he succeeds but doubt we gonna do so sadly.



I remember a few years back how some of us wanted us to get Delle Alli at all costs. He fell off a cliff and then Everton paid something like £40million and he fell even further and now at Beşiktaş. You just dont know. But I would like to think at Liverpool our guys do all the necessary research before getting these guys in so it lowers such a risk. If we had the moneymen its no big deal, like Utd can spend and spend and they flop theres no hoo haa.

