LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46960 on: Yesterday at 11:14:51 pm »
we need to go after Macalister. seems like a player with a lot of desire to improve.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46961 on: Yesterday at 11:18:16 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 11:14:51 pm
we need to go after Macalister. seems like a player with a lot of desire to improve.

Probably save on admin and reuse Gary Macs details
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46962 on: Today at 12:05:46 am »
This Bellingham story quite reminds of the VVD one honestly. Hopefully with a similar outcome!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46963 on: Today at 01:18:33 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:33:09 pm


Belliingham signs, Trent announces England retirement the next day.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46964 on: Today at 02:11:44 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:33:09 pm


If he doesn't come here, he's one hell of a massive tease
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46965 on: Today at 02:44:04 am »
I agree with that. In this age of carefully managed social media, Bellingham has allowed himself lots of exposure to, and links with, Liverpool players. If he isnt coming to Liverpool, it is careless on his part.

I think he is coming.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46966 on: Today at 02:56:54 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:11:44 am
If he doesn't come here, he's one hell of a massive tease
We are signing him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46967 on: Today at 04:41:26 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 09:52:33 am
He didn't do that on purpose though did he? The staff didn't get together and say hey lets have a terrible start to the season it'll be perfect timing just after Pep has released his book.

Oh ok, so some books are allowed and others aren't. I got it.

Not his fault, but it does explain some of the negative responses to him since it becomes an easy target, even though it shouldn't.

There's a clear difference between a ghost-written autobiography puff piece that says nothing and a book that is more akin to Amazon's "all or nothing" series and you are clearly being disingenuous to suggest otherwise.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46968 on: Today at 06:50:54 am »
I do wish people wouldn't throw names in here after watching an international tournament. You should have all learnt your lessons after drooling over half of the Danish team from the last Euros.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46969 on: Today at 08:02:45 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 02:44:04 am
I agree with that. In this age of carefully managed social media, Bellingham has allowed himself lots of exposure to, and links with, Liverpool players. If he isnt coming to Liverpool, it is careless on his part.

I think he is coming.
Has he been seen with players from other teams though? We obviously only care when he's seen with ours.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46970 on: Today at 08:35:33 am »
TAA off to Borussia Dortmund
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46971 on: Today at 08:48:59 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:02:45 am
Has he been seen with players from other teams though? We obviously only care when he's seen with ours.

In a video when asked to name all 20 Premier League teams the first name he said was Man City..
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46972 on: Today at 08:52:26 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 11:14:51 pm
we need to go after Macalister. seems like a player with a lot of desire to improve.
Brighton played a blinder, was out of contract next summer and got him to sign a new deal last month.

Going to be  £40 million plus.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46973 on: Today at 08:53:23 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 08:52:26 am
Brighton played a blinder, was out of contract next summer and got him to sign a new deal last month.

Going to be  £40 million plus.

Have to question why on earth he signed that contract. His agent needs kicking.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46974 on: Today at 09:12:40 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:53:23 am
Have to question why on earth he signed that contract. His agent needs kicking.

He wasn't really spoken about or sought after until this season? So no guarantee he was going to get a decent move. Plus I imagine he got a nice wage increase.

He only started 22 games last season - came on as a sub in 13 and was an unused sub in 3. So yeah, hardly someone who would have had a bunch of bigger clubs sniffing around. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46975 on: Today at 09:15:35 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 12:05:46 am
This Bellingham story quite reminds of the VVD one honestly. Hopefully with a similar outcome!

Our individual success stories (like Van Dijk, Salah, Alisson, Mane) will certainly play a role in Bellingham's decision. Players obviously flourish under Klopp, get a lot of exposure due to the size of our club, and easily enter the talk of the top individual rewards like the Ballon d'Or.

I know people will once again laugh at it, but being successful at LFC brings much more individual commercial deals than being successful at Man City or Newcastle. That is one of the reasons why Real Madrid are so attractive to many players. They give the most exposure.

Personally, I think that LFC and Real Madrid are the only two realistic destinations for Bellingham. We hold certain advantages over them in Bellingham's case (his nationality, Jurgen), and the presence of Tchouameni, Valverde and Camavinga on their team could actually work in our favor ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46976 on: Today at 09:24:34 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:02:45 am
Has he been seen with players from other teams though? We obviously only care when he's seen with ours.

Great point. I wonder if on the Man City message boards (if they have one) there are similar photos. I'm sure all players have been posting loads of photos with each other.
I haven't really seen Bellingham play much to be honest. The money seems mental for someone so unproven. If its fair to call him that. A lot seem to say that Declan Rice is way overhyped because he's English and nowhere near as good as people say or worth the money West Ham would be asking. Don't hear the same for Bellingham. Is he a much better player than Rice is?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46977 on: Today at 09:25:35 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 09:24:34 am
Don't hear the same for Bellingham. Is he a much better player than Rice is?

Yes.
