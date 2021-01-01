This Bellingham story quite reminds of the VVD one honestly. Hopefully with a similar outcome!



Our individual success stories (like Van Dijk, Salah, Alisson, Mane) will certainly play a role in Bellingham's decision. Players obviously flourish under Klopp, get a lot of exposure due to the size of our club, and easily enter the talk of the top individual rewards like the Ballon d'Or.I know people will once again laugh at it, but being successful at LFC brings much more individual commercial deals than being successful at Man City or Newcastle. That is one of the reasons why Real Madrid are so attractive to many players. They give the most exposure.Personally, I think that LFC and Real Madrid are the only two realistic destinations for Bellingham. We hold certain advantages over them in Bellingham's case (his nationality, Jurgen), and the presence of Tchouameni, Valverde and Camavinga on their team could actually work in our favor ...