LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,638
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #46880 on: Today at 12:11:40 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 11:41:30 am
A couple of wise posts.

Is it just me or does anyone else struggle to give too much of a fuck about the incessant noise?
One of the things I've noticed is the need of some to have something to stress about.

To be fair there's big changes afoot about the club with the impending sale and and all and some uncertainty anxiety with us all because of that but think we've always had players who have served as virtual trashbins of fans negative feelings about the club when everything's not gone perfectly on the pitch like Lucas and Henderson in the past so why not blame coaches now to explain for all of the off the pitch stuff perceived as gone wrong.
Logged

Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,909
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #46881 on: Today at 12:14:11 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 08:21:25 am
So Gapko is the big link just now isn't it? Remember when we were signing Jeremy Doku? For deffo?
Lijnders vetoed that deal though.
Logged

Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,099
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #46882 on: Today at 12:22:24 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 09:52:33 am
He didn't do that on purpose though did he? The staff didn't get together and say hey lets have a terrible start to the season it'll be perfect timing just after Pep has released his book.

Oh ok, so some books are allowed and others aren't. I got it.

Exactly.  People being upset that Pep wrote a book is one of the most bizarre things I've ever heard of.  The book came out before the season started so had no bearing on the start of the season. Oh, and it was written during the season that we almost won every trophy available but that's the reason why we started the season so poorly.  Some people just love to complain and look for scapegoats when things don't go as they had hoped. 
Logged

Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,736
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #46883 on: Today at 12:31:36 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:58:48 am
Yep, I'm with you. I've stepped away from RAWK since the summer simply because it seems a good number just want something to fucking moan about constantly and it was doing my head in. Pop on every few days now, which is prob better given how much time I used to come on, but it's a shame it's down to moany twats.
I took a break after Paris.
Another huge fuck up by the authorities who then tried the same playbook they used after Hillsborough and there were some on here, this thread especially, as though nothing had happened.

Absolutely sickened me. There's also been an influx of some very questionable posters who seem to have been waiting for a chance to stick the boot in too since the start of the season.

If it wasn't for the core of clearly decent people on here, I'd have binned it long ago. I don't do social media much and the last thing I want or need is this place turning into Twitter lite.
Logged

Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,533
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #46884 on: Today at 12:38:01 pm
Logged

plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,725
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #46885 on: Today at 12:42:13 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 12:14:11 pm
Lijnders vetoed that deal though.

Again, because he is Dutch and really tight?
Logged

I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,785
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #46886 on: Today at 12:51:48 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 12:05:24 pm
If you think RAWK's bad you should see twitter.

the fallout from that interview he did with one of the main LFC pods/youtubes was something else lol.  Every sentence dissected, completly bonkers.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,881
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #46887 on: Today at 01:06:06 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:22:24 pm
Exactly.  People being upset that Pep wrote a book is one of the most bizarre things I've ever heard of.  The book came out before the season started so had no bearing on the start of the season. Oh, and it was written during the season that we almost won every trophy available but that's the reason why we started the season so poorly.  Some people just love to complain and look for scapegoats when things don't go as they had hoped. 
Who are the people who said the book contributed to poor results/start to the season?
Logged

Egyptian36

  • Shoe size or IQ? You decide! NO! YOU'RE ALL WRONG!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 711
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #46888 on: Today at 01:26:25 pm
Quote from: Jetmir M. on Today at 11:28:49 am
Exactly mate.

People either have no memories, or they conveniently forget stuff, just so they have a new target for the pitchforks. So Pep has become the new scapegoat for all our problems for some of our fans, but they forget that one of the main reasons our beloved manager extended his contract is.... Pep!

Those slating him for being smug, being full of himself should just go and listen to Kloppo himself calling Pep the energizer and one of the reasons he chose to stay. But I guess that would leave them with no targets for their absurd, incomprehensible criticism so they either don't want to listen, or they choose to forget, so they can fill their boots shouting and blaming their scapegoat for anything and everything based on nothing but pure conjecture they have created in their angry heads.

You are right but part of it is on him. I don't remember any assistant coach who has given the media as much content as him indirectly. Even when we argue about our transfers strategy here we bring up Lijnders quotes.
Logged

Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,867
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #46889 on: Today at 01:31:01 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 01:26:25 pm
You are right but part of it is on him. I don't remember any assistant coach who has given the media as much content as him indirectly. Even when we argue about our transfers strategy here we bring up Lijnders quotes.

That's down to Klopp. He's quite clearly trying to build up Lijnders in all aspects of management, and that includes media stuff. It's why Pep does all the League Cup interviews, so he gets a flavour of press conferences and responding to questions. If Jurgen told him to tone it down with interviews and the like, then it'd happen in an instant.
Logged

killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,048
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #46890 on: Today at 01:42:01 pm
To be honest I am not into all this instability, the quicker we can get back to the football and start winning games the better. All this stuff is shite.

Also dont if there are signings planned then by god have they kept it quiet, zero in terms of solid, reliable links.
Logged
