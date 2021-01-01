Yep, I'm with you. I've stepped away from RAWK since the summer simply because it seems a good number just want something to fucking moan about constantly and it was doing my head in. Pop on every few days now, which is prob better given how much time I used to come on, but it's a shame it's down to moany twats.



I took a break after Paris.Another huge fuck up by the authorities who then tried the same playbook they used after Hillsborough and there were some on here, this thread especially, as though nothing had happened.Absolutely sickened me. There's also been an influx of some very questionable posters who seem to have been waiting for a chance to stick the boot in too since the start of the season.If it wasn't for the core of clearly decent people on here, I'd have binned it long ago. I don't do social media much and the last thing I want or need is this place turning into Twitter lite.