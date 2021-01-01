« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1165 1166 1167 1168 1169 [1170]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2342761 times)

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,865
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46760 on: Yesterday at 10:24:53 pm »
The hate Lijnders is getting reminds me a lot of the way Achterberg was treated prior to Alisson coming in.

To be fair, I think it's probably true that he has more influence than assistant managers at most other clubs. But the lads on Twitter would have you believe he's some sort of malign influence on Jurgen.

Logged

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,074
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46761 on: Yesterday at 10:26:34 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 09:25:06 pm
We'd pay him with beard treatment oils and vests,and be busy monitoring Dier.
He could even prise Slabhead away from United.
Sign all Gareths Lions.
Logged

Offline Thiago12291

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 30
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46762 on: Yesterday at 10:27:08 pm »
Likes of that Kennett just making insinuations on twitter and then watching the rest of the freaks run with it
Logged

Offline RedSetGo

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 45
  • After FSG...?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46763 on: Yesterday at 10:29:52 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:10:19 pm
Kudus feels like someone who could be a genuine option for both midfield and attack. Good backup for Mo but versatile enough that he could get gametime in other positions.

If we are genuinely in for him, his ability to be effective in 2-3 positions will be a very crucial reason Klopp wants him.
Logged

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,410
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46764 on: Yesterday at 10:50:55 pm »
https://twitter.com/Plettigoal/status/1597343054834593792?t=Gu_g_tNoevDM5q0_E87o3w&s=19

News #Caicedo: #MUFC is planning to enter the race! Bosses highly interested. Also on the list of #LFC - next to Bellingham - & spotted by many other top clubs. Team mates say he is an exceptional player & character. Brighton hopes that he will stay beyond 2023. @SkySportDE 🇪🇨
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,904
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46765 on: Yesterday at 11:16:27 pm »
Who is Dan Kennett?
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,043
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46766 on: Yesterday at 11:33:37 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 11:16:27 pm
Who is Dan Kennett?

Internet nerd.
Logged

Offline Nico CARP

  • Rawk Hug Commander
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 211
  • River Plate And Liverpool FC FAN.
    • https://www.cariverplate.com.ar/
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46767 on: Today at 12:00:05 am »
I would like Liverpool to try to hire Enzo Fernandez. He is a player very similar to Steven Gerrard.
Logged
River Plate Forum
https://www.turiver.com/

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,672
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46768 on: Today at 12:40:28 am »
Who do we want from Juventus? Vlahovic? Chiesa?
Logged

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,324
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46769 on: Today at 12:45:28 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:40:28 am
Who do we want from Juventus? Vlahovic? Chiesa?

Paul Pogba.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,880
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46770 on: Today at 12:55:20 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:40:28 am
Who do we want from Juventus? Vlahovic? Chiesa?
Arthur Melo
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,672
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46771 on: Today at 01:01:19 am »
Quote from: Nico CARP on Today at 12:00:05 am
I would like Liverpool to try to hire Enzo Fernandez. He is a player very similar to Steven Gerrard.

Yes!

Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 12:45:28 am
Paul Pogba.

No!

Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:55:20 am
Arthur Melo

Whaa!
Logged

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,670
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46772 on: Today at 07:10:49 am »
Quote from: Thiago12291 on Yesterday at 10:07:48 pm
Absolute state on that bellend Dan Kennett on twitter, insinuating that pep lijnders is basically running our recruitment. The obsession with pep is so strange

Lovely fella Dan Kennett. He has reasons for his opinion and hes a data analyst so hes maybe projecting a little. Hes one of the drivers behind fan-based analytics and the fella he worked closely with ended up running Man Citys analytics team for a spell (I think hes at Villa now). Just because hes stating an unpopular opinion, it doesnt make him a bellend. Hes right more often than hes wrong.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,670
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46773 on: Today at 07:15:42 am »
Im not sure thats whats being insinuated either. Its that the investment in the analytics capability and the process they made work has had a spanner thrown into it, and that the spanner (which used to be Ian Ayre in Brendans time) is possibly now Lijnders. Its not necessarily a bad thing - our situation has changed - but when youre a data person it probably feels like an insult. Its a bit like me being a tech person and wishing I could punch Elon Musk in the face for treating people like me like shit at Twitter.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:17:53 am by royhendo »
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,015
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46774 on: Today at 08:54:25 am »
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,372
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46775 on: Today at 08:56:03 am »
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46776 on: Today at 09:07:28 am »
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,567
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46777 on: Today at 09:09:24 am »
Kudus doesn't make much sense if we have Elliott and Carvalho.

RE: Lijnders, it's been a weird season for him. There's been lots of accusations thrown at him from the fanbase and there's absolutely no suggestion that he's responsible for our problems at all. It's an agenda that was started by idiots on Twitter and has just built from there. Probably because of the book. By all accounts he's a great coach and has contributed to our success over the last 5 years, why would things suddenly fall off a cliff during his fourth year as assistant manager? I don't even buy that he has more 'influence' than other assistants.

Yes, the book was poorly timed, but people are just looking for someone to blame who isn't Klopp. I've looked at the Tweet by Dan Kennett after seeing posts in here, and it's garbage to suggest that Ljinders moving to NEC allowed us to sign van Dijk, Alisson, Fabinho, Keita (and not the little detail of Coutinho's sale). He then goes 'first transfer after he returned? Sepp van den Berg' as if that means anything at all. Was Lijnders on holiday when we signed Thiago, Jota, Konate, Diaz?
Logged

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,670
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46778 on: Today at 09:23:15 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:09:24 am
It's an agenda that was started by idiots on Twitter and has just built from there.

Well, what I'd say here is that there are people who know people and that it's not wholly unsubstantiated. The question is surely whether it's a problem though isn't it? That's where it falls down for me. We had the same people running the show in different circumstances and it didn't work, which maybe highlights it was a bit of a miracle that it did work so well for a spell. But even then there was luck - we dodged several bullets that get ignored in the analysis. Alex Texeiras and Thomas Lemars for big fees. I think what's maybe true is that we've built a set of really useful tools and processes, but that the manager now has to find another way to make it work for him. But he's a genius isn't he?
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,276
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46779 on: Today at 09:26:00 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:09:24 am
Kudus doesn't make much sense if we have Elliott and Carvalho.



He has similar traits but has two notable qualities that Elliot and Carvalho do not. Plus, he can play across the entire front line and as an 8 in a 4-3-3 or as a left or right midfielder in a 4-4-2. Looks like the perfect Ox replacement in the squad.
Logged

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,670
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46780 on: Today at 09:26:11 am »
People in football steamroller each others' opinions all the time, don't they? The stories about Marina Granovskaia at Chelsea were a bit like that... but she did a pretty good job looking back on her time at that helm.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,916
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46781 on: Today at 10:31:07 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:09:24 am
Kudus doesn't make much sense if we have Elliott and Carvalho.

Different type of a player. Stronger, and can play further forward ...
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,569
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46782 on: Today at 11:46:33 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 07:10:49 am
Lovely fella Dan Kennett. He has reasons for his opinion and hes a data analyst so hes maybe projecting a little. Hes one of the drivers behind fan-based analytics and the fella he worked closely with ended up running Man Citys analytics team for a spell (I think hes at Villa now). Just because hes stating an unpopular opinion, it doesnt make him a bellend. Hes right more often than hes wrong.

I second this, I have heard Dan Kennett many times on Anfield Index. He has an analytics and data-crunching approach and he loves the club. If someone does not agree with your POV, does not make them a bellend.

A curious thing *seems* to be happening behind the scenes at Liverpool but none of use know exactly what is happening. What we do know is the analytics experts at the club delivered us 6-7 player transfers of the highest order, which enabled one League title and one Champions League win.

Hopefully some element of that survives into the future. I have no views on our Pep, only to say that Jurgen should be like Ferguson: rotate your Number 2's every couple of years to keep things fresh.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias
Pages: 1 ... 1165 1166 1167 1168 1169 [1170]   Go Up
« previous next »
 