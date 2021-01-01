Kudus doesn't make much sense if we have Elliott and Carvalho.



RE: Lijnders, it's been a weird season for him. There's been lots of accusations thrown at him from the fanbase and there's absolutely no suggestion that he's responsible for our problems at all. It's an agenda that was started by idiots on Twitter and has just built from there. Probably because of the book. By all accounts he's a great coach and has contributed to our success over the last 5 years, why would things suddenly fall off a cliff during his fourth year as assistant manager? I don't even buy that he has more 'influence' than other assistants.



Yes, the book was poorly timed, but people are just looking for someone to blame who isn't Klopp. I've looked at the Tweet by Dan Kennett after seeing posts in here, and it's garbage to suggest that Ljinders moving to NEC allowed us to sign van Dijk, Alisson, Fabinho, Keita (and not the little detail of Coutinho's sale). He then goes 'first transfer after he returned? Sepp van den Berg' as if that means anything at all. Was Lijnders on holiday when we signed Thiago, Jota, Konate, Diaz?