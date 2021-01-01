« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1165 1166 1167 1168 1169 [1170]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2342039 times)

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,865
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46760 on: Yesterday at 10:24:53 pm »
The hate Lijnders is getting reminds me a lot of the way Achterberg was treated prior to Alisson coming in.

To be fair, I think it's probably true that he has more influence than assistant managers at most other clubs. But the lads on Twitter would have you believe he's some sort of malign influence on Jurgen.

Logged

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,074
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46761 on: Yesterday at 10:26:34 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 09:25:06 pm
We'd pay him with beard treatment oils and vests,and be busy monitoring Dier.
He could even prise Slabhead away from United.
Sign all Gareths Lions.
Logged

Offline Thiago12291

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 30
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46762 on: Yesterday at 10:27:08 pm »
Likes of that Kennett just making insinuations on twitter and then watching the rest of the freaks run with it
Logged

Offline RedSetGo

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 45
  • After FSG...?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46763 on: Yesterday at 10:29:52 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:10:19 pm
Kudus feels like someone who could be a genuine option for both midfield and attack. Good backup for Mo but versatile enough that he could get gametime in other positions.

If we are genuinely in for him, his ability to be effective in 2-3 positions will be a very crucial reason Klopp wants him.
Logged

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,410
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46764 on: Yesterday at 10:50:55 pm »
https://twitter.com/Plettigoal/status/1597343054834593792?t=Gu_g_tNoevDM5q0_E87o3w&s=19

News #Caicedo: #MUFC is planning to enter the race! Bosses highly interested. Also on the list of #LFC - next to Bellingham - & spotted by many other top clubs. Team mates say he is an exceptional player & character. Brighton hopes that he will stay beyond 2023. @SkySportDE 🇪🇨
Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,904
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46765 on: Yesterday at 11:16:27 pm »
Who is Dan Kennett?
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,043
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46766 on: Yesterday at 11:33:37 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 11:16:27 pm
Who is Dan Kennett?

Internet nerd.
Logged

Offline Nico CARP

  • Rawk Hug Commander
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 211
  • River Plate And Liverpool FC FAN.
    • https://www.cariverplate.com.ar/
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46767 on: Today at 12:00:05 am »
I would like Liverpool to try to hire Enzo Fernandez. He is a player very similar to Steven Gerrard.
Logged
River Plate Forum
https://www.turiver.com/

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,672
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46768 on: Today at 12:40:28 am »
Who do we want from Juventus? Vlahovic? Chiesa?
Logged

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,324
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46769 on: Today at 12:45:28 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:40:28 am
Who do we want from Juventus? Vlahovic? Chiesa?

Paul Pogba.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,880
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46770 on: Today at 12:55:20 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:40:28 am
Who do we want from Juventus? Vlahovic? Chiesa?
Arthur Melo
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,672
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46771 on: Today at 01:01:19 am »
Quote from: Nico CARP on Today at 12:00:05 am
I would like Liverpool to try to hire Enzo Fernandez. He is a player very similar to Steven Gerrard.

Yes!

Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 12:45:28 am
Paul Pogba.

No!

Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:55:20 am
Arthur Melo

Whaa!
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,667
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46772 on: Today at 07:10:49 am »
Quote from: Thiago12291 on Yesterday at 10:07:48 pm
Absolute state on that bellend Dan Kennett on twitter, insinuating that pep lijnders is basically running our recruitment. The obsession with pep is so strange

Lovely fella Dan Kennett. He has reasons for his opinion and hes a data analyst so hes maybe projecting a little. Hes one of the drivers behind fan-based analytics and the fella he worked closely with ended up running Man Citys analytics team for a spell (I think hes at Villa now). Just because hes stating an unpopular opinion, it doesnt make him a bellend. Hes right more often than hes wrong.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,667
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46773 on: Today at 07:15:42 am »
Im not sure thats whats being insinuated either. Its that the investment in the analytics capability and the process they made work has had a spanner thrown into it, and that the spanner (which used to be Ian Ayre in Brendans time) is possibly now Lijnders. Its not necessarily a bad thing - our situation has changed - but when youre a data person it probably feels like an insult. Its a bit like me being a tech person and wishing I could punch Elon Musk in the face for treating people like me like shit at Twitter.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:17:53 am by royhendo »
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422
Pages: 1 ... 1165 1166 1167 1168 1169 [1170]   Go Up
« previous next »
 