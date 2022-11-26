I think the needs can be gauged by who's going out that we see right now -

Naby, Ox, Melo ( I'd count it as 2 midfielders )

Milner ( He'll be a big miss, given he fills in everywhere and anywhere and is a reliable player for the last 15-20 minutes or so). We need players like him and Origi who can fill that role. I have sorely missed Origi this season.

Firmino (His contract is up. I dont think we should be extending as he'll be 32 in june and I dont think he fits the mould of a squad player who can change games late on consistently. Love him to bits but I think we need to be looking at the future here and he may be one of those ruthless moves that need to be made)



With this, we need atleast 2 midfielders and I would argue 2 attackers. I dont think Carvalho is a solution long term as an attacker. His skills are more in line with what we want from a midfielder. We need high strength and preferably lots of pace/skill upfront. Gakpo is a good shout, no idea if its a true link though. I think we'll need one more still.

In midfield, manu kone has been an active link and Melissa Reddy also name dropped him as one we tried for late in the window. I also like Rice and Bellingham and we could use numbers in the homegrown quota. Curtis will count as a senior player next season too. So those 2 will directly take the spots left by Milner and Ox.