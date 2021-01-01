« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1164 1165 1166 1167 1168 [1169]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2337130 times)

Online Kennys from heaven

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,340
  • "NOBODY expects the Spanish Inquisition!"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46720 on: Today at 03:43:46 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 07:19:07 pm


Bugger off using my Avatar you...  ;D
Logged
The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here
Pages: 1 ... 1164 1165 1166 1167 1168 [1169]   Go Up
« previous next »
 