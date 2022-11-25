I wouldn't mind Jones staying, but where do we find playing time for him, once we sign 3 new midfielders?



Do wonder if Jones would benefit for a year on loan somewhere where he's going to play every week. It's hard to see him ever being more than a rotational option for us, and if he's fine with that then we should definitely keep him. If he harbours aims of being a first team regular he's going to have to get a run of games and when the pressure on us to win every single league game is so significant then it's hard to justify the risk of giving him a run in the side when there are players who are better than him on paper.There must be a decent team at the lower end of the PL or even the higher end of the Championship where he could play most weeks. Even sending him abroad could be a big benefit.