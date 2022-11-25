« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2336077 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 07:19:07 pm
Good, we can close the Transfer Thread then. You must be shocked that someone has posted something that doesn't comply with the 4-3-3 dogma ...
You making stuff up?

Just because I don't think we are signing a random player you suggest.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 08:18:58 pm
Which community do you live in that shortens because to "b'se"?

What d'ff'ce w'd it make if I mentioned the community? Not that u'd know it?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Get me wor Enzo!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on November 25, 2022, 09:33:42 pm
Fernandez from Benfica and Caicedo?

£10m added to his price tag FFS.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 06:33:49 pm
Aaronson has looked decent in the league games I've seen to be fair. What's his best position?

Dunno, but he'd definitely be the first name on the team sheet.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Enzo!!!! 😍
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 08:23:26 pm
You making stuff up?

Just because I don't think we are signing a random player you suggest.

We've been linked with Diaby for months. Unfortunately, the Spanish Inquisition in this thread has decided that we need 3 new midfielders, and not another wide forward. That is why this thread is so boring ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:10:28 pm
We've been linked with Diaby for months. Unfortunately, the Spanish Inquisition in this thread has decided that we need 3 new midfielders, and not another wide forward. That is why this thread is so boring ...

We need 2, maybe 3. And a left footed forward who plays from the right. If Diabys that I'm on board after we bring in the 2nd midfielder but before the 3rd :) But maybe I'm just yet to be pulled in for questioning.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:10:28 pm
We've been linked with Diaby for months. Unfortunately, the Spanish Inquisition in this thread has decided that we need 3 new midfielders, and not another wide forward. That is why this thread is so boring ...

You should try some other threads on the forum though you only seem interested in this one for the shiny new toys.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:12:56 pm
We need 2, maybe 3. And a left footed forward who plays from the right. If Diabys that I'm on board after we bring in the 2nd midfielder but before the 3rd :) But maybe I'm just yet to be pulled in for questioning.

I'd be perfectly fine with Bellingham (on top of Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson) and Diaby, and giving our young midfielders more playing time. Not that there will be too much playing time in midfield, since getting Diaby would mean that we will go with the 4-2-3-1 or the 4-4-2 more often ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
The midfield is a bit of a mess, 2 are definitely needed and it could be argued possibly 3.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 07:19:07 pm
Good, we can close the Transfer Thread then. You must be shocked that someone has posted something that doesn't comply with the 4-3-3 dogma ...


Just wanted to point out that you are incredibly inconsistent with your insights.
Now you are talking about a 433 dogma as opposed to your new 4231 dogma. So full of crap yet somehow arrogant, insulting and dismissive of half the posters in this thread.
You are a classic example of the Denning Kruger effect.
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Nunez - Salah
(Jota - Firmino)
Diaz - Bellingham - Fabinho - Diaby
(Carvalho - Thiago - Henderson - Elliott)
Robertson - Van Dijk - Konate - TAA
(Tsimikas - Matip - Gomez - Ramsay)
Alisson
(Kelleher)

Maybe this way people will understand it better. The 4-2-3-1 is obviously confusing you ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:46:47 pm
Nunez - Salah
(Jota - Firmino)
Diaz - Bellingham - Fabinho - Diaby
(Carvalho - Thiago - Henderson - Elliott)
Robertson - Van Dijk - Konate - TAA
(Tsimikas - Matip - Gomez - Ramsay)
Alisson
(Kelleher)

Maybe this way people will understand it better. The 4-2-3-1 is obviously confusing you ...

I really shouldn't be engaging in this on a Saturday night, but if you go into a season with 5 midfielders and 3 of those are Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago then you are asking for a whole world of pain. The injury record of Henderson and Thiago is pretty bad.

As well as that, whatever formation Klopp plays, the basis of a Klopp team is set and that requires the midfield to get through a hell of a lot of work. Klopp's best midfield had an average age around the 26 year old mark and ours would be completely out of whack with that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:57:07 pm
I really shouldn't be engaging in this on a Saturday night, but if you go into a season with 5 midfielders and 3 of those are Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago then you are asking for a whole world of pain. The injury record of Henderson and Thiago is pretty bad.

As well as that, whatever formation Klopp plays, the basis of a Klopp team is set and that requires the midfield to get through a hell of a lot of work. Klopp's best midfield had an average age around the 26 year old mark and ours would be completely out of whack with that.

Really? We've won the league title a couple of years ago with Henderson (30), Wijnaldum (29) and Fabinho (26). I am curious how do you get an average of 26 out of that ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 08:50:26 pm
Dunno, but he'd definitely be the first name on the team sheet.
;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:10:28 pm
We've been linked with Diaby for months. Unfortunately, the Spanish Inquisition in this thread has decided that we need 3 new midfielders, and not another wide forward. That is why this thread is so boring ...
Don't normally know who we are linked with.

You frequent this page more often than not though, so can't be that boring.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:57:07 pm
I really shouldn't be engaging in this on a Saturday night
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:08:38 pm
Don't normally know who we are linked with.

You frequent this page more often than not though, so can't be that boring.

Well, I am trying to make it more interesting than the usual "we need 3 midfielders" shite. This season, Jurgen has experimented with several setups apart from the regular 4-3-3. I do like the 4-4-2 (diamond) with Salah and Nunez upfront, and I think that we will see even more experimenting when Diaz and Jota are back. Personally, I've always been a fan of the 4-2-3-1, but maybe a flat 4-4-2 could also be a way forward, with the right players, of course ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:10:28 pm
We've been linked with Diaby for months.

Where ?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Maybe we dont need to swing to extremes in order to find common ground.

Im only aware of one person who is arguing that we need just one midfielder.
There are several who are saying perhaps three.

But most people would say we need two midfielders, even after a clear out, as age and injury record over Henderson, Thiago and Fabinho gives a question mark.

We will see what happens.

If it is just one midfielder, plus a wide forward, and a tweaking of the system away from 433, bring it on, not least to get past this discussion 😂
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:46:47 pm
Nunez - Salah
(Jota - Firmino)
Diaz - Bellingham - Fabinho - Diaby
(Carvalho - Thiago - Henderson - Elliott)
Robertson - Van Dijk - Konate - TAA
(Tsimikas - Matip - Gomez - Ramsay)
Alisson
(Kelleher)

Maybe this way people will understand it better. The 4-2-3-1 is obviously confusing you ...

Can you suggest the games in which we have played 4231?
The rest of us are clearly not as smart as you (well at least in your mind).

Great that you are back to keeping the young midfielders again. I was worried Jones was gone so soon after signing a new contract. Oh, you did sell him, now I am really confused, maybe I need an ellipsis. 
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:15:27 pm
Well, I am trying to make it more interesting than the usual "we need 3 midfielders" shite. This season, Jurgen has experimented with several setups apart from the regular 4-3-3. I do like the 4-4-2 (diamond) with Salah and Nunez upfront, and I think that we will see even more experimenting when Diaz and Jota are back. Personally, I've always been a fan of the 4-2-3-1, but maybe a flat 4-4-2 could also be a way forward, with the right players, of course ...
You being a fan of a formation doesn't necessarily mean that's the formation we will regularly employ.

Until at least Diaz is back I can't see us changing different things.

Also we aren't selling Jones unless he asks to leave.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: mickeydocs on Yesterday at 10:36:23 pm
Can you suggest the games in which we have played 4231?
The rest of us are clearly not as smart as you (well at least in your mind).

Great that you are back to keeping the young midfielders again. I was worried Jones was gone so soon after signing a new contract. Oh, you did sell him, now I am really confused, maybe I need an ellipsis. 

The setup you have just quoted is a flat 4-4-2, not a 4-2-3-1 ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 06:33:49 pm
Aaronson has looked decent in the league games I've seen to be fair. What's his best position?

Still not sure, to be honest. Plays the 8, 10 and out wide all quite well. Was worried about him handling the physicality of the PL but hes done very well so far.
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 11:05:32 pm
Also we aren't selling Jones unless he asks to leave.

I wouldn't mind Jones staying, but where do we find playing time for him, once we sign 3 new midfielders?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:22:38 pm
I wouldn't mind Jones staying, but where do we find playing time for him, once we sign 3 new midfielders?

Do wonder if Jones would benefit for a year on loan somewhere where he's going to play every week. It's hard to see him ever being more than a rotational option for us, and if he's fine with that then we should definitely keep him. If he harbours aims of being a first team regular he's going to have to get a run of games and when the pressure on us to win every single league game is so significant then it's hard to justify the risk of giving him a run in the side when there are players who are better than him on paper.

There must be a decent team at the lower end of the PL or even the higher end of the Championship where he could play most weeks. Even sending him abroad could be a big benefit.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:46:47 pm
Nunez - Salah
(Jota - Firmino)
Diaz - Bellingham - Fabinho - Diaby
(Carvalho - Thiago - Henderson - Elliott)
Robertson - Van Dijk - Konate - TAA
(Tsimikas - Matip - Gomez - Ramsay)
Alisson
(Kelleher)

Maybe this way people will understand it better. The 4-2-3-1 is obviously confusing you ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 11:27:31 pm
Do wonder if Jones would benefit for a year on loan somewhere where he's going to play every week. It's hard to see him ever being more than a rotational option for us, and if he's fine with that then we should definitely keep him. If he harbours aims of being a first team regular he's going to have to get a run of games and when the pressure on us to win every single league game is so significant then it's hard to justify the risk of giving him a run in the side when there are players who are better than him on paper.

There must be a decent team at the lower end of the PL or even the higher end of the Championship where he could play most weeks. Even sending him abroad could be a big benefit.

I think a fit Jones gets more games than people might expect, he's one of those players that no one notices when he's having a good game but plenty will get on his back as soon as he makes a mistake. We also like to rotate heavily in midfield when we actually have the players available to do so, so even with signings I think he gets plenty of minutes as one of the few midfielders we have who can actually run.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:54:13 pm
Why?

https://youtu.be/zGoVUiDP0vw

I like the player, would be happy enough if there was interest but I don't think there's ever been a genuine link to him, yet you keep posting about him like it's a done deal.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Diaby getting linked to united in January
