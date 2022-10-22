Peter, you have been suggesting that we sell Curtis Jones this week. What has happened to change your view in a matter of weeks?It would appear that you are undermined by your own Twitter logic.
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
Doesn't matter how much "power" he has if there are still insufficient funds to actually sign the players.
Bring Gakpo to my club. I take back previous criticism
Where is he off to? Has he been linked seriously with any clubs?
Sounds like Kouadio Kone from Borussia Monchengladbach is done. Has said goodbye to his teammates and told them he's moving to England in January.
Is it an extra £10 million per game that he does well on, or just £10 million if he had a good WC?
You make this statement then just leave
So are we signing Musah? Get it done at half time.
Page created in 0.031 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.39]