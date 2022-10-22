« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2330938 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46600 on: Today at 01:43:41 pm »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 01:38:18 pm
Peter, you have been suggesting that we sell Curtis Jones this week. What has happened to change your view in a matter of weeks?

It would appear that you are undermined by your own Twitter logic.
;D Jones and Morton too. And he wanted Bajcetic on loan to make space for 'the excitement of one additional signing'

Something something toys, something transfer virgins something, twitter [rearrange for paint by numbers post]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46601 on: Today at 01:49:49 pm »
I wouldn't' take this if I was you, Peter.

Quick, whip out the squad list!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46602 on: Today at 01:58:45 pm »
It does feel like we need a squad list
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46603 on: Today at 02:33:26 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 09:50:28 am
Doesn't matter how much "power" he has if there are still insufficient funds to actually sign the players.
Surely he can whip out the corporate credit card now that he's got the power?
« Reply #46604 on: Today at 04:05:43 pm »
Bring Gakpo to my club. I take back previous criticism  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46605 on: Today at 04:06:39 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 04:05:43 pm
Bring Gakpo to my club. I take back previous criticism  ;D

Where is he off to? Has he been linked seriously with any clubs?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46606 on: Today at 04:08:15 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 04:06:39 pm
Where is he off to? Has he been linked seriously with any clubs?

Been linked with lots of shit teams like Leeds, Man Utd etc but not sure how serious. A Dutch journo the other week said he'd spoken to Lijnders who'd called him "the missing link" so perhaps we'll make a move if true!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46607 on: Today at 04:09:45 pm »
Is it an extra £10 million per game that he does well on, or just £10 million if he had a good WC?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46608 on: Today at 04:12:12 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 08:17:44 pm
Sounds like Kouadio Kone from Borussia Monchengladbach is done. Has said goodbye to his teammates and told them he's moving to England in January.

You make this statement then just leave ::)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46609 on: Today at 04:29:49 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:09:45 pm
Is it an extra £10 million per game that he does well on, or just £10 million if he had a good WC?

Per game, goal, assist and cool looking pass.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46610 on: Today at 04:42:54 pm »
Thiago was the player Mohammed Kudus adored as a child, and he was referred to as "Alcantara" in his teenage years. While at Bayern, Thiago signed a shirt for Kudus (https://twitter.com/_owurakuampofo/status/1569742142293311489?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1569742142293311489%7Ctwgr%5E58ceef2274e64916e0e88fb0171e7b7da157501f%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftheanalyst.com%2F2022%2F09%2Fmohammed-kudus-ajax-analysis-stats-2022-23%2F)

Kudus posted that Shirt picture on his IG with the caption: "Anyone that knows me up-close knows how much this means to me."

If we are in for the fella, you better believe that I am going to take Thiago being at LFC as something that will help in our chase to get him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46611 on: Today at 05:40:48 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 04:12:12 pm
You make this statement then just leave ::)

He's done a Kone
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46612 on: Today at 06:40:20 pm »
This interview with Bellingham has increased his price tag by another £10m. FFS.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46613 on: Today at 07:31:11 pm »
So are we signing Musah? Get it done at half time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #46614 on: Today at 07:34:20 pm »
Quote from: plura on Today at 07:31:11 pm
So are we signing Musah? Get it done at half time.
Been very impressed with him, and still only 19.
