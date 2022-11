Thiago was the player Mohammed Kudus adored as a child, and he was referred to as "Alcantara" in his teenage years. While at Bayern, Thiago signed a shirt for Kudus ( https://twitter.com/_owurakuampofo/status/1569742142293311489?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1569742142293311489%7Ctwgr%5E58ceef2274e64916e0e88fb0171e7b7da157501f%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftheanalyst.com%2F2022%2F09%2Fmohammed-kudus-ajax-analysis-stats-2022-23%2F Kudus posted that Shirt picture on his IG with the caption: "Anyone that knows me up-close knows how much this means to me."If we are in for the fella, you better believe that I am going to take Thiago being at LFC as something that will help in our chase to get him.